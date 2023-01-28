Wrexham will face Premier League opposition in the FA Cup fifth round if they can overcome Sheffield United in their replay, with a home clash against Tottenham awaiting the winner.John Egan scored a late equaliser as the Blades denied Wrexham a direct route into the next round on Sunday, and the pair will have to face each other again at Bramall Lane.Manchester City will travel to Bristol City for their fifth-round clash, with the sides having not played each other since the Carabao Cup semi-finals in 2018.On that occasion, Pep Guardiola’s men were triumphant, and they are among the favourites...

6 HOURS AGO