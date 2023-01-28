Read full article on original website
FA Cup roundup: Wrexham up next; Leeds United, Manchester United and Tottenham all advance
This weekend's FA Cup fourth round games are not going against the grain after the majority of Premier League teams made it through on Saturday with only Fulham being taken to a replay. The only topflight side to fall so far has been Arsenal and the Gunners lost narrowly to Manchester City so that was hardly a giant killing. Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, Leeds United, and Southampton all made it through with Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Liverpool and Wrexham vs. Sheffield United to come on Sunday.
When is the FA Cup fifth round draw?
The FA Cup continued this weekend with the fourth round of the competition. The third round saw nine Premier League teams eliminated, with Aston Villa’s home defeat to Stevenage among the big upsets.The action began on Friday night with Premier League leaders Arsenal narrowly losing 1-0 to title rivals Manchester City in a heavyweight clash.National League leaders Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left after they drew 3-3 with Sheffield United in a thrilling match on Sunday.Accrington Stanley couldn’t quite cause an upset when they faced...
Highlights: Wrexham 3-3 Sheffield United - Watch All The Goals From FA Cup Classic
Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds was among the crowd at the Racecourse Ground.
FA Cup: Wrexham striker Paul Mullin relishes Sheffield United 'challenge'
Venue: Racecourse Ground Date: Sunday, 29 January Kick-off: 16:30 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; BBC Radio Wales FM in the north and follow live text on BBC Sport website. Wrexham striker Paul Mullin is hoping to...
Can Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney Really Take Wrexham To The Premier League?
Do not underestimate what is being built in North Wales.
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson gutted after Sheffield United late show spoils FA Cup party
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson was “choked” they had not been able to hold off Championship high-fliers Sheffield United after his side were denied a famous victory by an added-time equaliser.Paul Mullin’s 27th goal of the season four minutes from time had put the National League leaders within sight of the FA Cup fifth round only for John Egan to make it 3-3 deep into seven minutes of additional time.Blades striker Oli McBurnie scored after just 64 seconds but goals from James Jones and Tom O’Connor early in the second half put the Welsh club on course for a second successive...
FA Cup: Ryan Reynolds on being co-owner of Wrexham and aiming for the Premier League
Wrexham co-owner and Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds joins Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Mark Hughes to talk about his time so far at the North Wales club. FOLLOW LIVE: Watch FA Cup: Sheff Utd score first-minute goal against Wrexham. Available to UK users only. Follow the FA Cup on BBC...
Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham Soccer Team Just Had Another FA Cup Upset Win Wrenched Away
Season 2 of “Welcome to Wrexham” is going to have plenty of drama, as the underdog Welsh soccer team owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney was minutes away from another upset victory in the FA Cup tournament, only to give up a game-tying goal in the final minutes.
Jimmy Dean: Scunthorpe United name Peterborough Sports boss as manager
Jimmy Dean has taken over as Scunthorpe United manager after leaving National League North club Peterborough Sports, who won four promotions under him. He will be assisted by former QPR defender Chris Plummer - who also worked with him at Peterborough Sports, where Dean became boss in 2015. Former Hartlepool...
Top teams kept apart in FA Cup; Wrexham could face Tottenham
LONDON (AP) — The biggest teams remaining in the FA Cup were kept apart in the draw for the fifth round on Monday. Manchester City must travel to second-tier Bristol City while Manchester United was given another home match against West Ham, which beat third-tier Derby 2-0 a few hours after the draw.
Liverpool's FA Cup defense over; Reynolds sees Wrexham draw
Liverpool's FA Cup title defense is over. Fifth-tier Wrexham, under its Hollywood owners, is still alive and well in the famous old competition. On a dramatic day of late goals, Liverpool became the latest high-profile club to exit the FA Cup as the defending champions conceded a goal in the second minute of stoppage time to lose 2-1 at Brighton in the fourth round.
Wrexham could host Premier League Tottenham in FA Cup fifth round
Wrexham will face Premier League opposition in the FA Cup fifth round if they can overcome Sheffield United in their replay, with a home clash against Tottenham awaiting the winner.John Egan scored a late equaliser as the Blades denied Wrexham a direct route into the next round on Sunday, and the pair will have to face each other again at Bramall Lane.Manchester City will travel to Bristol City for their fifth-round clash, with the sides having not played each other since the Carabao Cup semi-finals in 2018.On that occasion, Pep Guardiola’s men were triumphant, and they are among the favourites...
Manchester United Duo Set For Deadline Day Exit
Manchester United are set to allow a number of young talents to leave the club on loan before Tuesday nights transfer deadline. Some players have already secured loan moves away from the club but more could follow. Erik Ten Hag and United are set to make last minute decisions on...
Dan Barlaser: Middlesbrough sign Rotherham United midfielder
Middlesbrough have signed midfielder Dan Barlaser from Rotherham United for an undisclosed fee. The Gateshead-born 26-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract and returns to the north east, having started his career at Newcastle. Barlaser joined Rotherham from the Magpies on a season-long loan in 2019 and made the move permanent...
Jack Walton: Luton Town sign Barnsley goalkeeper and send Harry Isted to Tykes on loan
Luton Town have signed goalkeeper Jack Walton from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee, with Hatters keeper Harry Isted going the other way on loan. Walton, 24, has played nine games for the Tykes this season, all but one of them coming in cup competitions. Walton's contract at Oakwell, where he...
Britain Soccer Women's FA Cup
Can you step up your career with AWS Certified Solutions Architect–Associate?. STORY 2: Arsenal's Caitlin Foord, right, and Leeds United's Danielle Whitham battle for the ball during the Women's FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Arsenal and Leeds United at LV Bet Stadium Meadow Park, Borehamwood, England, Sunday Jan. 29, 2023. (David Davies/PA via AP)
Manchester United defender in talks with Portsmouth over loan move
Manchester United defender Di-Shon Bernard is in talks with Portsmouth about a loan move. This becomes one of many potential loan moves that could involve the Red Devils on deadline day. According to the Daily Mail, Bernard is having discussions over a third loan move away from Manchester United after...
Rhys Bennett: Rochdale re-sign defender on a deal until end of the season
Rochdale have re-signed defender Rhys Bennett almost seven years after he left the League Two strugglers. The 31-year-old returns to the Dale on a deal until the end of the season. Bennett, who made 129 appearances for Rochdale in his first spell, joins as a free agent after leaving Morecambe...
