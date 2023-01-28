Read full article on original website
Birmingham goalkeeper Neil Etheridge ‘shaken up’ by alleged racist abuse
Birmingham goalkeeper Neil Etheridge was allegedly targeted by racist abuse from a supporter during his side’s FA Cup draw at Blackburn. A visibly upset Etheridge was seen speaking to referee Keith Stroud after teammate Jordan James had equalised in stoppage time for the Blues to secure a 2-2 draw and send the fourth-round tie back to St Andrew’s for a replay.
FA Cup roundup: Wrexham up next; Leeds United, Manchester United and Tottenham all advance
This weekend's FA Cup fourth round games are not going against the grain after the majority of Premier League teams made it through on Saturday with only Fulham being taken to a replay. The only topflight side to fall so far has been Arsenal and the Gunners lost narrowly to Manchester City so that was hardly a giant killing. Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, Leeds United, and Southampton all made it through with Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Liverpool and Wrexham vs. Sheffield United to come on Sunday.
Wrexham vs Sheffield United LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction
Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, were on the verge of recording an upset win over Championship club Sheffield United before John Egan scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to force a replay.In a frantic second half at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham twice took the lead through Thomas O’Connor and Paul Mullin on either side of a sending-off for Daniel Jebbison, but the Welsh club were pegged back by goals from Oliver Norwood and Egan.
Highlights: Wrexham 3-3 Sheffield United - Watch All The Goals From FA Cup Classic
Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds was among the crowd at the Racecourse Ground.
FA Cup: Wrexham striker Paul Mullin relishes Sheffield United 'challenge'
Venue: Racecourse Ground Date: Sunday, 29 January Kick-off: 16:30 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; BBC Radio Wales FM in the north and follow live text on BBC Sport website. Wrexham striker Paul Mullin is hoping to...
FA Cup draw LIVE: Manchester United, Man City, Wrexham and more learn fifth-round fate
Non-league Wrexham will get a dream FA Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round, if they defeat Sheffield United in a replay next week.Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left in the competition but they were denied a famous win on Sunday evening at the Racecourse Ground as Sheffield United scored a late equaliser in a 3-3 thriller.Elsewhere, Manchester City were drawn away to Bristol City, in one of only two complete ties to be made on Monday evening. Pep Guardiola’s side defeated Premier...
Soccer-West Ham set up Man United tie by beating Derby
DERBY, England, Jan 30 (Reuters) - West Ham United eased into the FA Cup fifth round with a comfortable 2-0 victory away to third-tier Derby County on Monday to set up a meeting with Manchester United.
Watch: Harvey Elliot Breakaway Goal Gives Liverpool Lead Over Brighton - Emirates FA Cup
Watch Harvey Elliot's goal to give Liverpool the lead in the FA Cup against Brighton.
When is the FA Cup fifth round draw 2023? Everything you need to know about the draw, including the TV channel and ball numbers
The FA Cup fifth round draw 2023 is coming up soon – FFT has all the info you need
West Brom make double loan swoop for Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien and Fulham's Nathaniel Chalobah - as Baggies bid to bolster their Championship play-off push
West Brom are seeking to reinforce their Championship promotion-chasing hopes with a double loan move in the remaining days of the January transfer window. The Baggies are discussing loan deals with Premier League clubs Nottingham Forest and Fulham ahead of a push on the playoff places. West Brom manager Carlos...
MATCHDAY: Derby-West Ham in FA Cup; Villarreal eyes top 4
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. West Ham looks to avoid becoming the 12th Premier League team to be eliminated from the FA Cup when it heads to third-tier Derby. West Ham might field a weakened team, with its priority being preserving its status in the top flight. The Hammers are a point and two places outside the relegation zone in the league after a poorer-than-expected first half of the season. Derby is fourth in League One. It is the last of the fourth-round matches in the famous old competition, in which the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle have already been ousted.
Liverpool player apologises to fans after AWFUL display
Andy Robertson has apologised to the Liverpool fans after his side’s brutal FA Cup defeat. Liverpool continued their poor run of form against Brighton when lost 2-1 and were knocked out of the FA Cup in the fourth round. This is the second time this season they have wilted...
FA Cup: Watch fifth-round draw, followed by Derby v West Ham
The FA Cup fifth round proper draw will be made live on the One Show on Monday, 30 January on BBC One in the next few minutes. The matches will be played midweek during the week commencing Monday, 27 February 2023 with winning clubs in this round collecting £225,000 from the competition prize fund.
What are the ball numbers for the FA Cup draw?
The FA Cup fifth-round draw takes place tonight and there are 16 balls in the hat.A busy weekend of ties saw the holders Liverpool knocked out by Brighton and non-league Wrexham play out a 3-3 thriller with Sheffield United. FA Cup draw LIVE: Manchester United, Man City, Wrexham and more learn fateThe action began on Friday night with Premier League leaders Arsenal narrowly losing 1-0 to title rivals Manchester City in a heavyweight clash.National League leaders Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left and will take...
Soccer-Iheanacho sends Leicester into FA Cup fifth round, Leeds also win
WALSALL, England, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Kelechi Iheanacho spared Leicester City from a potential FA Cup giant-killing as his second-half goal saw the Foxes beat fourth-tier Walsall 1-0 and progress to the fifth round on Saturday, while Leeds advanced with a 3-1 win over Accrington Stanley.
Derby vs West Ham LIVE: FA Cup result and final score after Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen goals
West Ham booked a fifth-round FA Cup tie at boss David Moyes’ former club Manchester United with a comfortable 2-0 win at Derby.Jarrod Bowen’s third goal in two games gave the Hammers a first-half lead and Michail Antonio headed home their second five minutes after break.The Londoners made it back-to-back wins after beating Everton 2-0 to climb out of the Premier League’s bottom three nine days go and rarely needed to hit top gear as they halted League One side Derby’s 19-game unbeaten run.Follow all the reaction from the FA Cup fourth round clash and tonight’s fifth round draw: Read More FA Cup draw: Tottenham to host Wrexham or Sheffield United, Man City travel to Bristol City
Top teams kept apart in FA Cup; Wrexham could face Tottenham
LONDON (AP) — The biggest teams remaining in the FA Cup were kept apart in the draw for the fifth round on Monday. Manchester City must travel to second-tier Bristol City while Manchester United was given another home match against West Ham, which beat third-tier Derby 2-0 a few hours after the draw.
What channel is the FA Cup draw on?
The FA Cup fifth-round draw takes place tonight after a busy weekend of action. On Friday night Manchester City narrowly edged past Premier League leaders Arsenal before Manchester United knocked Reading out of the competition in a comprehensive display at Old Trafford on Saturday.FA Cup draw LIVE: Manchester United, Man City, Wrexham and more learn fateSunday saw the cup holders Liverpool knocked out by Brighton and non-league Wrexham play out a dramatic 3-3 thriller with Championship side Sheffield United. Accrington Stanley meanwhile couldn’t quite cause an upset when they faced Leeds United at Saturday lunchtime - as the Yorkshire...
Wrexham To Play Tottenham In FA Cup Fifth Round If They Beat Sheffield United
The FA Cup fifth round draw was made on Monday evening.
