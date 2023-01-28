ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

When is the FA Cup fifth round draw?

The FA Cup continued this weekend with the fourth round of the competition. The third round saw nine Premier League teams eliminated, with Aston Villa's home defeat to Stevenage among the big upsets.The action began on Friday night with Premier League leaders Arsenal narrowly losing 1-0 to title rivals Manchester City in a heavyweight clash.National League leaders Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left after they drew 3-3 with Sheffield United in a thrilling match on Sunday.
The Independent

Wrexham vs Sheffield United LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, were on the verge of recording an upset win over Championship club Sheffield United before John Egan scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to force a replay.In a frantic second half at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham twice took the lead through Thomas O’Connor and Paul Mullin on either side of a sending-off for Daniel Jebbison, but the Welsh club were pegged back by goals from Oliver Norwood and Egan.
The Independent

FA Cup draw LIVE: Manchester United, Man City, Wrexham and more learn fifth-round fate

Non-league Wrexham will get a dream FA Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round, if they defeat Sheffield United in a replay next week.Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left in the competition but they were denied a famous win on Sunday evening at the Racecourse Ground as Sheffield United scored a late equaliser in a 3-3 thriller.Elsewhere, Manchester City were drawn away to Bristol City, in one of only two complete ties to be made on Monday evening.
BBC

FA Cup: Wrexham striker Paul Mullin relishes Sheffield United 'challenge'

Venue: Racecourse Ground Date: Sunday, 29 January Kick-off: 16:30 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; BBC Radio Wales FM in the north and follow live text on BBC Sport website. Wrexham striker Paul Mullin is hoping to...
chatsports.com

FA Cup: Watch fifth-round draw, followed by Derby v West Ham

The FA Cup fifth round proper draw will be made live on the One Show on Monday, 30 January on BBC One in the next few minutes. The matches will be played midweek during the week commencing Monday, 27 February 2023 with winning clubs in this round collecting £225,000 from the competition prize fund.
The Independent

What are the ball numbers for the FA Cup draw?

The FA Cup fifth-round draw takes place tonight and there are 16 balls in the hat.A busy weekend of ties saw the holders Liverpool knocked out by Brighton and non-league Wrexham play out a 3-3 thriller with Sheffield United.
The Independent

What channel is the FA Cup draw on?

The FA Cup fifth-round draw takes place tonight after a busy weekend of action. On Friday night Manchester City narrowly edged past Premier League leaders Arsenal before Manchester United knocked Reading out of the competition in a comprehensive display at Old Trafford on Saturday.Sunday saw the cup holders Liverpool knocked out by Brighton and non-league Wrexham play out a dramatic 3-3 thriller with Championship side Sheffield United.
Yardbarker

Manchester United Duo Set For Deadline Day Exit

Manchester United are set to allow a number of young talents to leave the club on loan before Tuesday nights transfer deadline. Some players have already secured loan moves away from the club but more could follow. Erik Ten Hag and United are set to make last minute decisions on...
BBC

FA Cup: Josh Laurent reclaims Stoke's lead with 'magnificent goal'

Watch as Josh Laurent scores a "magnificent" goal to put Stoke back in front against Stevenage in the FA Cup. MATCH REPORT: Stoke beat Stevenage to reach FA Cup fifth round. Available to UK users only. Follow the FA Cup on BBC Sport, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sounds.
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Newcastle aims for cup final; Inter vs. Atalanta

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Newcastle is looking to reach its first domestic cup final this century when the Saudi-owned team takes a 1-0 lead over Southampton into the second leg of the League Cup semifinals. Joelinton scored the only goal of the first leg last week. Newcastle hasn’t won a major trophy since the FA Cup in 1955 and has only played in the League Cup final once — in 1976 when the team lost to Manchester City. Newcastle’s last cup final appearance was in 1999 when it lost to Manchester United in the FA Cup. Elsewhere, there is an FA Cup replay between second-tier rivals Birmingham and Blackburn in the fourth round.

