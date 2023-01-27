ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

4 arrested during massive drug bust at NW Houston warehouse, DPS says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least four people were arrested Monday night during a drug bust in northwest Houston, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The bust was made at a warehouse on Sussex Lane near the intersection of Tanner and Gessner roads in the Carverdale neighborhood, according to DPS officials.
cw39.com

Man arrested for Jan. 9 deadly shooting in Third Ward

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in jail, charged in the Jan. 9 fatal shooting of a man and wounding another in Houston’s Third Ward. Joshua Toliver, 30, is charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a weapon. The shooting happened...
