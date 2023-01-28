Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi says he regrets his actions during heated World Cup match against Netherlands
Lionel Messi has expressed regret over his behaviour during and after Argentina's quarterfinal against the Netherlands at the World Cup in Qatar.
90min
Paris Saint-Germain interest in Brazil winger confirmed by manager
PSG's interest in a Brazil winger has been confirmed by his manager.
McKennie left out of Juventus squad amid possible Leeds move
TURIN, Italy (AP) — United States midfielder Weston McKennie was left out of the Juventus squad for this weekend’s match amid a potential move to the English Premier League. McKennie has been strongly linked with a move to Leeds, which is coached by American Jesse Marsch. And Juventus...
Joao Cancelo close to joining Bayern Munich on loan from Man City - sources
Bayern Munich are closing in on a deal for Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo, sources have told ESPN.
Madrid looks to extend its dominance at Club World Cup
The Club World Cup has become the cherry on Real Madrid's cake after winning a Champions League title
sportszion.com
Lionel Messi’s Argentina to defend their Copa America title in United States
The United States will host the 2024 Copa América and will likely participate in the tournament, as six teams from the Confederation of North, Central American, and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) have been invited to compete. The South American soccer governing body, Conmebol, made the announcement on Friday, citing...
Chelsea star who only joined this month is in talks over shock Barcelona move: report
Chelsea have been so busy in the transfer market this month that Barcelona are eyeing one star who may already be surplus to requirements
Yardbarker
Messi shares just why he has not yet re-watched Argentina’s 2022 World Cup Final win over France
It has been well over a month since the Argentina national team won the 2022 FIFA World Cup following its thrilling final win over France. Plenty of Argentinians have since re-watched the final a multitude of times, but Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi has not yet done so once. During...
Sounders relishing meaning, opportunity at Club World Cup
TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) — Maybe it’s because he was raised in Seattle, played for the Sounders and later coached the club when it competed in the lower levels of American soccer that Brian Schmetzer is almost giddy at the prospects of what the next couple of weeks could bring.
NBC Sports
USMNT battles to draw against Colombia to close out January camp
Interim USMNT boss Anthony Hudson saw his youthful and MLS-heavy side draw 0-0 with Colombia on Saturday as they closed out their January camp. Paxten Aaronson went close twice in the first half, while Matthew Hoppe was also played in but couldn’t get enough power on his effort. Walker Zimmerman came close to winning it in the second half but he got his header all wrong from close range as the cross was just behind him. Jesus Ferreira was also set up in the box but he was crowded out.
Madrid frustrated by Sociedad, loses ground to Barcelona
MADRID (AP) — Vinícius Júnior had his share of chances to break the deadlock. More than once, the Brazil forward was in front of the opposition goal with only the ’keeper to beat. But Vinicius and his teammates couldn’t get the job done on Sunday as...
Yardbarker
Barcelona wonderkid immediately joins first team training
Barcelona’s new signing Lucas Roman has been thrown into first team training less than a week after joining the club. La Blaugrana have continued their policy of low key signings by bringing in Argentina U20 international Roman from Club Ferro Carril Oeste. The 18-year-old have caused a stir in...
NBC Sports
USMNT announces starting lineup for friendly vs. Colombia
The second starting lineup of 2023 is here for the United States men's national team. Fresh off a 2-1 loss to Serbia on Wednesday, interim manager Anthony Hudson is rotating the starting XI for Saturday's friendly against Colombia, which stays as a 4-3-3 shape:. Veteran goalkeeper Sean Johnson comes in...
Palmeiras takes Supercopa do Brasil over Flamengo in clash of South America's top sides
The top sides in Brazil (and in South America) played a thrilling match on Saturday, with Palmeiras beating Flamengo for the Supercopa do Brasil.
ng-sportingnews.com
USMNT winners & losers from January camp: Slonina, Vazquez, others impress as 2026 World Cup cycle begins
January USMNT camp is an annual opportunity for young prospects and domestic veterans to gain valuable experience at the national team level. This year, it felt as if the two-week camp had added importance as the 2026 World Cup cycle began in earnest. Ahead of the U.S. hosting to the...
NBC Sports
USMNT instant match ratings from 0-0 draw vs. Colombia
LOS ANGELES -- Zero wins for the United States men's national team in January. After falling to Serbia 2-1 on Wednesday, a fully rotated starting XI went to head to head with Colombia on Saturday but ended in an uninspiring 0-0 draw. The first half was about as open as...
