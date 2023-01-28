ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

sportszion.com

Lionel Messi’s Argentina to defend their Copa America title in United States

The United States will host the 2024 Copa América and will likely participate in the tournament, as six teams from the Confederation of North, Central American, and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) have been invited to compete. The South American soccer governing body, Conmebol, made the announcement on Friday, citing...
NBC Sports

USMNT battles to draw against Colombia to close out January camp

Interim USMNT boss Anthony Hudson saw his youthful and MLS-heavy side draw 0-0 with Colombia on Saturday as they closed out their January camp. Paxten Aaronson went close twice in the first half, while Matthew Hoppe was also played in but couldn’t get enough power on his effort. Walker Zimmerman came close to winning it in the second half but he got his header all wrong from close range as the cross was just behind him. Jesus Ferreira was also set up in the box but he was crowded out.
Yardbarker

Barcelona wonderkid immediately joins first team training

Barcelona’s new signing Lucas Roman has been thrown into first team training less than a week after joining the club. La Blaugrana have continued their policy of low key signings by bringing in Argentina U20 international Roman from Club Ferro Carril Oeste. The 18-year-old have caused a stir in...
NBC Sports

USMNT announces starting lineup for friendly vs. Colombia

The second starting lineup of 2023 is here for the United States men's national team. Fresh off a 2-1 loss to Serbia on Wednesday, interim manager Anthony Hudson is rotating the starting XI for Saturday's friendly against Colombia, which stays as a 4-3-3 shape:. Veteran goalkeeper Sean Johnson comes in...
NBC Sports

USMNT instant match ratings from 0-0 draw vs. Colombia

LOS ANGELES -- Zero wins for the United States men's national team in January. After falling to Serbia 2-1 on Wednesday, a fully rotated starting XI went to head to head with Colombia on Saturday but ended in an uninspiring 0-0 draw. The first half was about as open as...

