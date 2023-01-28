Interim USMNT boss Anthony Hudson saw his youthful and MLS-heavy side draw 0-0 with Colombia on Saturday as they closed out their January camp. Paxten Aaronson went close twice in the first half, while Matthew Hoppe was also played in but couldn’t get enough power on his effort. Walker Zimmerman came close to winning it in the second half but he got his header all wrong from close range as the cross was just behind him. Jesus Ferreira was also set up in the box but he was crowded out.

1 DAY AGO