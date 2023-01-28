Read full article on original website
Related
Successful startup founder tells Elon Musk he'd pay $100 to get old Twitter back
Nikita Bier, whose startups have been acquired by Discord and Facebook, isn't a fan of the product changes Elon Musk has made with Twitter.
Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven
A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Twitter praised the player for what he said.
AOL Corp
Twitter's landlord sues after Elon Musk allegedly stops paying millions in rent at SF headquarters
Twitter's landlord in SF accused the company of skipping out on rent since December. The rent amounted to roughly $3.4 million each month in December and January. It's the latest landlord scuffle for Twitter, which was sued in the UK by King Charles III's firm. The landlord of Twitter's headquarters...
ChatGPT is ‘down all the time’ and people keep using it. What that says to Google alum Elad Gil about bad Silicon Valley advice
ChatGPT-like success tends to happen very quickly, says Elad Gil. ChatGPT has taken the world by storm. The artificial intelligence chatbot from OpenAI has captured imaginations around the world and drawn hefty investments from Microsoft, which said this month it plans to sink billions into the venture and incorporate its technology into a wide range of its products.
Kane Brown ‘Very Sick,’ Cancels Additional Tour Date
Kane Brown canceled a second-straight date on his European tour, effectively bringing the trek to a premature end. Doctors say the singer won't be able to perform by Tuesday night (Jan. 31), meaning his show in Stockholm, Sweden, has been canceled. This comes after he scrapped a Jan. 29 show slated for Berlin, Germany.
BBC
Nicola Bulley: Partner describes perpetual hell over missing mum
A woman who vanished while walking her dog has "two little girls that need their mummy home", her partner has said as a major search continues. Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen walking on a footpath by the River Wyre off Garstang Road, in St Michael's on Wyre, at about 09:15 GMT on Friday.
BBC
Finn handler PC David Wardell investigated over dog welfare
An officer whose police dog was almost killed when confronting an armed teenager is under investigation over police dog welfare issues. PC Dave Wardell was stabbed in the hand but protected by German shepherd Finn, now retired, during the attack in 2016. Finn won several bravery awards and the incident...
BBC
Police appeal to woman after foetus left outside Barnet hospital
The Metropolitan Police is urging a woman to come forward after a foetus was found in a box outside a hospital in north London. Officers were called at about 09:00 GMT on Monday when the box containing a 16-week-old foetus was discovered. Police said a man in his 30s, wearing...
"Groyper" guru Nick Fuentes returns to Twitter (briefly): Hateful content keeps flowing
Nick Fuentes, the white nationalist youth activist and founder of the far-right "groyper" movement — who shared an infamous dinner with Ye and Donald Trump in November — had his verified Twitter account reinstated last Tuesday, only to be suspended again a day later. Fuentes was first suspended from the platform in July 2021 "for repeated violations of the Twitter Rules."
BBC
Caterham dog attack: Natasha Johnston named as victim
A woman who was mauled to death while walking a group of dogs has been named as Natasha Johnston. Ms Johnston, 28, from London, was set upon in Caterham, Surrey, at a dog walkers' spot on 12 January. Her name has been listed on the Surrey Coroner's Court website, and...
BBC
The joy and the trauma of carrying a celebrity's baby
Paris Hilton joined a growing list of celebrities this week who have talked publicly about having a child with a surrogate. We rarely hear the surrogate's side of the story, but as Shanna St Clair explains, it can be great - or awful. The names of the celebrities have been...
Rick Ross Refuses to Ride in Teslas Because They Might Drive Him to the Police
Are you even the Boss if you’re not the boss of your own car? It’s a question Rick Ross has pondered, saying in his Instagram Stories that he refuses to ride in any Tesla in case it drives him to the police. “I won’t say I’ll never have...
Musk gives inside look at Twitter HQ: A 'flaming dumpster rolling down the street’
"The Rubin Report" host Dave Rubin was invited to Twitter's headquarters, where Elon Musk showed him how the tech giant was built to "suppress certain voices and elevate others."
BBC
Sylvia delivers next generation of guide dogs
Eight yellow Labrador puppies are helping to highlight a campaign to increase the number of people who look after a charity's guide dogs. The litter - to new mum Sylvia - is Guide Dogs' first of the year. The five male and three female puppies are part of a breeding...
Comments / 0