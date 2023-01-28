Most humans are happy when their enemies are in pain and agony. Listening to the news yesterday and the six-year-old that shot his teacher in Virginia, the school was warned more than once. The child's parents were aware of the possibilities. A teacher who feared for her safety and the safety of her students suggested to someone in authority that the child's pockets be searched. Adults, whose responsibility is to guide and protect children, failed.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO