ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
M. L. French

Opinion: Another Washed-Up Celebrity is Taking Up Politics

Not much surprises me anymore when it comes to politics. I’m starting to become jaded by the shameless lying, self-preservation, and division. But one thing that still does blow my mind is the quality of candidates that we’re hiring to work as our elected body of representatives in government.
Annelise Lords

Opinion: What Is Going On in America?

Most humans are happy when their enemies are in pain and agony. Listening to the news yesterday and the six-year-old that shot his teacher in Virginia, the school was warned more than once. The child's parents were aware of the possibilities. A teacher who feared for her safety and the safety of her students suggested to someone in authority that the child's pockets be searched. Adults, whose responsibility is to guide and protect children, failed.
VIRGINIA STATE
AFP

US, Africa histories 'intimately connected' by slavery: Yellen

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Saturday the histories of the United States and Africa were "intimately connected" by the "tragedy" of slavery, as Washington seeks to strengthen relations with the continent. "Ultimately, Goree Island reminds us that the histories of Africa and America are intimately connected," she added.
WASHINGTON STATE
Phys.org

China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics

As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
The Longmont Leader

OPINION: Slave owners received reparations, not the enslaved

The following article, written by Thomas Craemer, University of Connecticut originally appeared on The Conversation and is published here with permission:. The cost of slavery and its legacy of systemic racism to generations of Black Americans has been clear over the past year – seen in both the racial disparities of the pandemic and widespread protests over police brutality.
WASHINGTON STATE
Lord Ganesh

The Mayflower Compact: The Groundbreaking Document That Sparked American Democracy

If you could go back in time and be a part of one moment in history, what would it be? The signing of the Declaration of Independence? The Battle of Gettysburg?. While those moments are certainly important, they're not the only significant events in our country's history. The Mayflower Compact is an equally important document—and it all started with a group of pilgrims aboard the Mayflower.
americanmilitarynews.com

World Economic Forum declares new crises

The “climate crisis” has evolved into a “planetary,” “safety” and “justice” crisis, as well as a crisis of the spirit, according to a recent presentation at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting. Climate change has long been a priority of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy