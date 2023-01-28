ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Republicans push another new bill to outlaw the use of student IDs in elections

A new bill introduced Monday morning in the Idaho Legislature would prohibit the use of student IDs as an acceptable form of identification for voting in Idaho elections, and it would remove a voter’s ability to sign an affidavit to prove their identity to vote. First-year Rep. Tina Lambert, R-Caldwell, is sponsoring the new three-page […] The post Idaho Republicans push another new bill to outlaw the use of student IDs in elections  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
103.5 KISSFM

What Income is Considered Middle Class in Idaho?

As cost of living goes up, so does the bracket for middle class income, or as others call it just middle-income. So where does that put Idaho? Are you making enough to be considered 'middle class' in the gem state? and how does it compare to the rest of the country? Let's get into it..
Bonner County Daily Bee

IDLA officials speak to House Ed Committee

Idaho Digital Learning Academy officials are hoping to help send students soaring toward success through its digital literacy program, “Launchpad.”. Superintendent Jeff Simmons and director Jolene Montoya discussed the digital program ‘Launchpad’ Jan. 23 with the House Education Committee. Launchpad is a literacy program that provides students...
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: Some in Idaho GOP threaten rights of women

There is a concerted effort among leadership and members of the Idaho GOP to stifle the voices of women by removing the president of the Idaho Federation of Republican Women (IFRW) from being a member of the GOP Executive Committee. The IFRW president would not be allowed to vote on state party matters. They also want to remove representatives of the College Republicans and the Young Republicans from the Executive Committee.
103.5 KISSFM

Top Things Idaho Taxpayers Need To Watch For This Tax Season

Tax season is in full swing and for scammers, it's the perfect opportunity to take advantage of unsuspecting individuals during what can be a stressful time. According to data from WalletHub, Idaho ranks 39th in states where you're most likely to be scammed. While it's not as high as neighboring states like Nevada or the always-beloved California, we still need to be aware and watch our backs.
Idaho Capital Sun

The Wisconsin public schools story: A cautionary tale for Idaho

Stephen Covey, the best-selling author of “7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” wrote that one should “begin with the end in mind” to understand where any endeavor leads. If we follow Covey’s advice and look ahead to where the privatization of Idaho’s public schools will lead, we would do well to look at what has […] The post The Wisconsin public schools story: A cautionary tale for Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 27, 2023

A bill has been introduced banning "vaccine materials" in food, the Attorney General is questioning the legality of LGBTQ+ policies that are in place in many schools, Lori Daybell is asking for her case to be dismissed and we take a look at what will happen if Medicaid expansion ends and how it could impact rural hospitals in Idaho.
KREM2

Idaho Legislators press South on NIC accreditation, finances

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho legislators pressed North Idaho College Interim President Greg South on issues threatening the school’s accreditation in Boise on Thursday morning, when South addressed the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. This is the second year in a row that an interim...
Post Register

Opinion: Don't do anything foolish on Medicaid expansion

Let’s go back in time — back to Dec. 20, 2019 — and a report from nbcnews.com, headlined “Many celebrate Medicaid expansion in Idaho, but still fear its political uncertainty,” with a subheading, “‘For me, I’m looking at kidney failure, dialysis, death — and I don’t want to die,’ said one Idaho woman who will be covered by Medicaid in January.”
Post Register

New York school district sued for 'emotional distress' prompted by mask enforcement

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CITC) — Two New York mothers are suing their children's public school district for causing "emotional distress" by enforcing mask-wearing despite the overturning of a state mandate. The lawsuit comes after dozens of parents have consistently challenged the COVID-19 protocols implemented by the Riverhead Central School District...
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: Love is under attack in Idaho, again

Once again, who you love and why is under attack in Idaho. The latest salvo comes courtesy of Sen. Scott Herndon, a right-winger from Sagle (North Idaho near Sandpoint) who is proposing a bill that would, essentially, set up a potential court battle to outlaw same-sex marriage in the state of Idaho. This, despite the fact the U.S. Supreme Court legalized the institution on the strength of a right-wing swing-vote (Justice Anthony Kennedy, a Reagan appointee) and the U.S. Congress passed legislation legalizing same-sex and inter-racial marriage with bipartisan votes that included Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson.
