Read full article on original website
Related
kmvt
Enforcing laws, voting, and repealing the Blaine Amendment are on the agenda Monday for lawmakers
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Monday Idaho House lawmakers will begin discussions and debate on a proposed bill that aims to take action on cities and counties that willfully refuse to enforce any felony listed in Idaho Code. Bill sponsor, Nampa Rep. Bruce Skaug, said HB 22 is a replacement...
Idaho Republicans push another new bill to outlaw the use of student IDs in elections
A new bill introduced Monday morning in the Idaho Legislature would prohibit the use of student IDs as an acceptable form of identification for voting in Idaho elections, and it would remove a voter’s ability to sign an affidavit to prove their identity to vote. First-year Rep. Tina Lambert, R-Caldwell, is sponsoring the new three-page […] The post Idaho Republicans push another new bill to outlaw the use of student IDs in elections appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
kmvt
Idaho lawmaker changes course on issue of children testifying before committee members
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —An Idaho lawmaker is modifying his stance on not allowing people under the age of 18 from testifying in the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee, after receiving push back from Idahoans. Nampa Rep. Bruce Skaug, who is also the Chairman of the House Judiciary, Rules...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho legislator changes testimony ban to allow people under 18 to testify with parental permission
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — With about 30 young people in the audience looking on, House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee Chairman Bruce Skaug announced Friday he is modifying his ban on accepting testimony from people under 18. Skaug said he will now allow young people to testify in...
What Income is Considered Middle Class in Idaho?
As cost of living goes up, so does the bracket for middle class income, or as others call it just middle-income. So where does that put Idaho? Are you making enough to be considered 'middle class' in the gem state? and how does it compare to the rest of the country? Let's get into it..
Bonner County Daily Bee
IDLA officials speak to House Ed Committee
Idaho Digital Learning Academy officials are hoping to help send students soaring toward success through its digital literacy program, “Launchpad.”. Superintendent Jeff Simmons and director Jolene Montoya discussed the digital program ‘Launchpad’ Jan. 23 with the House Education Committee. Launchpad is a literacy program that provides students...
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: Some in Idaho GOP threaten rights of women
There is a concerted effort among leadership and members of the Idaho GOP to stifle the voices of women by removing the president of the Idaho Federation of Republican Women (IFRW) from being a member of the GOP Executive Committee. The IFRW president would not be allowed to vote on state party matters. They also want to remove representatives of the College Republicans and the Young Republicans from the Executive Committee.
Viewpoint: The big priorities, challenges and issues for Idaho public schools
BOISE, Idaho — A recent survey by the Boise State University School of Public Policy found that Idahoans believe education is the top legislative priority of 2023. In fact, 72% of those surveyed ranked education at the top of the list. Governor Brad Little has long said his top...
KPVI Newschannel 6
AR-15s and feminism: Why some are raising a warning flag on Idaho lawmaker’s children’s books
In bookstores and online, there are myriad children’s books with a variety of different purposes. Some are written to entertain kids with fanciful stories of adventure. Others teach children their ABCs and address learning manners in fun, accessible ways. One Idaho lawmaker has taken to children’s books to address...
Cool Idaho Town is One of the Best in America (2 Years in a Row)
I mean, pretty much ALL of Idaho is cool, and some common favorites include Coeur d'Alene, Sun Valley, Boise, Stanley etc. But, if you had to pick just one place in Idaho and give it the name, "coolest town in Idaho," what would you pick?. We found a list from...
Top Things Idaho Taxpayers Need To Watch For This Tax Season
Tax season is in full swing and for scammers, it's the perfect opportunity to take advantage of unsuspecting individuals during what can be a stressful time. According to data from WalletHub, Idaho ranks 39th in states where you're most likely to be scammed. While it's not as high as neighboring states like Nevada or the always-beloved California, we still need to be aware and watch our backs.
The Wisconsin public schools story: A cautionary tale for Idaho
Stephen Covey, the best-selling author of “7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” wrote that one should “begin with the end in mind” to understand where any endeavor leads. If we follow Covey’s advice and look ahead to where the privatization of Idaho’s public schools will lead, we would do well to look at what has […] The post The Wisconsin public schools story: A cautionary tale for Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 27, 2023
A bill has been introduced banning "vaccine materials" in food, the Attorney General is questioning the legality of LGBTQ+ policies that are in place in many schools, Lori Daybell is asking for her case to be dismissed and we take a look at what will happen if Medicaid expansion ends and how it could impact rural hospitals in Idaho.
Idaho students showcase inventions during Innovation Day at JUMP
BOISE, Idaho — Students cranked their creative gears during JUMP's 'Innovation Day' on Saturday. About 150 young inventions from first through 12th grade showcased their ideas as part of an invention convention. The convention is one of three regional events hosted by Invent Idaho, a competition that inspires students...
Idaho Legislators press South on NIC accreditation, finances
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho legislators pressed North Idaho College Interim President Greg South on issues threatening the school’s accreditation in Boise on Thursday morning, when South addressed the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. This is the second year in a row that an interim...
Post Register
Opinion: Don't do anything foolish on Medicaid expansion
Let’s go back in time — back to Dec. 20, 2019 — and a report from nbcnews.com, headlined “Many celebrate Medicaid expansion in Idaho, but still fear its political uncertainty,” with a subheading, “‘For me, I’m looking at kidney failure, dialysis, death — and I don’t want to die,’ said one Idaho woman who will be covered by Medicaid in January.”
Post Register
New York school district sued for 'emotional distress' prompted by mask enforcement
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CITC) — Two New York mothers are suing their children's public school district for causing "emotional distress" by enforcing mask-wearing despite the overturning of a state mandate. The lawsuit comes after dozens of parents have consistently challenged the COVID-19 protocols implemented by the Riverhead Central School District...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Labrador questions legality of “dangerous” LGBTQ+ policy that’s used in many Idaho schools
Originally published Jan. 25 on IdahoEdNews.org. Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador this week questioned the legality of what he called a “dangerous” and “suspect” LGBTQ+ rights policy that’s already in place at about a third of Idaho’s school districts and charters. That policy...
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: Love is under attack in Idaho, again
Once again, who you love and why is under attack in Idaho. The latest salvo comes courtesy of Sen. Scott Herndon, a right-winger from Sagle (North Idaho near Sandpoint) who is proposing a bill that would, essentially, set up a potential court battle to outlaw same-sex marriage in the state of Idaho. This, despite the fact the U.S. Supreme Court legalized the institution on the strength of a right-wing swing-vote (Justice Anthony Kennedy, a Reagan appointee) and the U.S. Congress passed legislation legalizing same-sex and inter-racial marriage with bipartisan votes that included Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson.
Magic Valley School Closures and Delays for Monday (1/30)
Here are the schools in the Magic Valley that have cancelled classes for Monday, January 30:. Keep checking back for possible more schools that may be added to the list. Idaho actually has 12 seasons, though only 4 of them are recognized by science.
Comments / 0