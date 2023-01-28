Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The scariest serial killer of the 70’s.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
Officials claim that a Tesla 'spontaneously' catches fire on a California road.Sherif SaadSacramento, CA
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
goldcountrymedia.com
Houston and Stahlecker sign to play football at Sacramento State
The Oakmont High football team had a rough 2022 season that saw the Vikings finish with a 2-8 record and they were outscored by a combined 168 points in Foothill Valley League competition. Not everything is bleak for the Vikings, however, as they will be sending their star senior lineman...
Longtime friends of Tyre Nichols remember skating days in Natomas
SACRAMENTO — They were all just teenagers at Regency Skate Park in Natomas: Austin Robert, Harry Silva, Ryan Wilson, and Tyre Nichols. "Thay's our escape from everything else in the world is to go skate hang out with all the good people, and just, it's always good vibes and that's one of the biggest things that Tyre brought to everybody," Austin Robert said.As time went on, Jerome Neal met the group as well. "So we just became friends due to you know same place, same time, all the time. It's like it just naturally happened," Neal said.As adulthood arrived, the...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
What is happening this week in Elk Grove?
The annual citywide crack sealing operation gets underway next week. Crack sealing is the most common preventive maintenance pavement treatment to fill cracks greater than 1/8”. Crack sealing extends the life of the pavement by up to 7 years and is one of the most cost-effective treatments used to keep a road in good driving condition. Roads won’t be closed for this treatment, but there could be delays. Slow for crews working at these locations from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.*Monday, 2/6: Waterman Rd from Elk Grove Blvd to Mainline Drive Tuesday, 2/7: Grant Line Rd from HWY 99 to Waterman Road Wednesday, 2/8: Grant Line Rd from Bradshaw Road to Bond RoadThursday, 2/9: Bradshaw Rd from Grant Line Road to Bond RoadFriday, 2/10: Elk Grove Blvd from Elk Grove Florin Road to School Street Friday, 2/10: Elk Grove Blvd from Waterman Road to Grant Line Road.
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Gusty north winds, cold start expected for Tuesday morning
Gusty conditions are expected across Northern California on Monday. Tuesday morning will then start off with cooler temperatures as those windy conditions subside, according to meteorologist Eileen Javora. Gusts could be up around 30 mph Monday on the west side of the Valley, while the Sacramento area could see gusts...
Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
Multi-car collision at Fruitridge Road and 65th Expressway
(KTXL) — At least three cars were involved in a collision on Friday morning in the area of 65th Expressway and Fruitridge Road, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers said that no major injuries have been reported and there has been some impact to traffic in the area. The cars have been cleared from […]
Wind advisories issued across Sacramento region with expected near-freezing temperatures
(KTXL) — As the Sacramento Valley prepares for below-freezing and near-freezing temperatures, wind advisories have also been issued for the area. — Video Above: Daughter of Rodney King speaks on Tyre Nichols According to the FOX40 Weather Center, a wind advisory has been issued in the Central Sacramento Valley, the southern Sacramento Valley, the Northeast […]
KCRA.com
Many Sacramento waterway encampments abandoned after winter storm flooding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento, much like many areas across Northern California, was devastated by January’s winter storms. Thousands experienced downed trees, power outages and extensive flooding. North of downtown Sacramento many who lived along the American River Parkway sought shelter elsewhere, as fear of river flooding grew. A...
Another Winter Storm Brings Chilly Temperatures And More Rain. Snow Is Possible At Lower Elevations
The National Weather Service reports "there is some concern about accumulating snow across the Antelope Valley foothills and maybe a dusting on the AV valley floor."
abc10.com
Northern California to experience very cold mornings
SACRAMENTO, Calif — A trough originating from Western Canada dropped into Northern California on Sunday and brought light rain, snow, wind, and cold temperatures. Rain has already begun falling across Northern California, along with Sierra snow. The center of low pressure is spinning over interior Northern California, causing air to rise and allowing the atmosphere to squeeze out the minimal moisture available.
Fox40
At least three injured in north Sacramento multi-vehicle crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A multi-vehicle crash in north Sacramento resulted in at least three people injured, including two children Sunday night. According to California Highway Patrol North Sacramento, the driver crashed into two other driving vehicles that eventually hit three parked vans on Fulton Ave north of Cottage Way around 7 pm.
KCRA.com
Sacramento Metro Fire responds to Scandia Family Fun Center to help kids stuck on roller coaster
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A roller coaster with 2 children on it became stuck Saturday night, according to Sacramento Metro Fire Department. It happened around 9:25 p.m. at the Scandia Family Fun Center located in Sacramento. Fire crews say they were originally dispatched for several trapped minors on a roller...
Minors rescued from roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center
(KTXL) — Several minors were rescued from a roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center in Sacramento on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. — Video Above: Daughter of Rodney King speaks on Tyre Nichols Sacramento Metro Fire said that around 9:25 p.m. Saturday night rescue crews were sent to Scandia after […]
sierranewsonline.com
Storm System Expected Sunday And Monday
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES—The National Weather Service Hanford Office predicts a storm system will drop southward through California on Sunday and Monday, bringing a chance of light rain and mountain snow to the area. Freezing temperatures are likely across the San Joaquin Valley Monday and Tuesday nights, with upper 20s in rural areas.
Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into Monday
A storm system moving out of Canada today will move due south along the California coast on Sunday, affecting the area later on in the day/evening and then move through the overnight and into Monday timeframe so read on for details …
contracosta.news
Motorcyclist Killed in Sunday Morning Crash on Laurel Road in Oakley
At approximently 3:10 am Sunday, the Oakley Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at Laurel Road at Mellowood Drive in the City of Oakley. According to preliminary information, a motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed when it collided with a...
Sacramento Police investigating shooting in South Sacramento
(KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just after noon in South Sacramento. According to police, the shooting happened in the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard. One person was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. There is no further information at this time.
Child hospitalized after a vehicle crashes into a tree in Calaveras County
(KTXL) — A vehicle collision with a tree near Valley Springs sent a small child and another person from Stockton to the hospital on Friday night, according to Calaveras Consolidated Fire. The collision happened around 2 a.m. along Highway 26 near lower Double Springs Road about three miles east of Valley Springs. The child and […]
'Deliberate, inconsiderate vandalism': Jeep driver tears up grass at Tahoe Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Jeep driver was caught on video drifting through the muddy grass in Tahoe Park Friday, causing damages to the field below and frustrating the community. The field, used for anything from walking dogs and taking a stroll to competitive frisbee or softball, now has deep...
These cities near Sacramento were named the top places for retirement. Here’s why
(KTXL) — A study revealed which California cities are the best for retirement with multiple being near the Golden State’s capital. According to a study from GoBankingRates, Vacaville, 35 miles west of Sacramento, was named the most affordable California city for retirement. •Video Above: Acampo students return to school after flooding Rent for a one-bedroom […]
