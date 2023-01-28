ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Grove, CA

goldcountrymedia.com

Houston and Stahlecker sign to play football at Sacramento State

The Oakmont High football team had a rough 2022 season that saw the Vikings finish with a 2-8 record and they were outscored by a combined 168 points in Foothill Valley League competition. Not everything is bleak for the Vikings, however, as they will be sending their star senior lineman...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Longtime friends of Tyre Nichols remember skating days in Natomas

SACRAMENTO — They were all just teenagers at Regency Skate Park in Natomas: Austin Robert, Harry Silva, Ryan Wilson, and Tyre Nichols.  "Thay's our escape from everything else in the world is to go skate hang out with all the good people, and just, it's always good vibes and that's one of the biggest things that Tyre brought to everybody," Austin Robert said.As time went on, Jerome Neal met the group as well. "So we just became friends due to you know same place, same time, all the time. It's like it just naturally happened," Neal said.As adulthood arrived, the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

What is happening this week in Elk Grove?

The annual citywide crack sealing operation gets underway next week. Crack sealing is the most common preventive maintenance pavement treatment to fill cracks greater than 1/8”. Crack sealing extends the life of the pavement by up to 7 years and is one of the most cost-effective treatments used to keep a road in good driving condition. Roads won’t be closed for this treatment, but there could be delays. Slow for crews working at these locations from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.*Monday, 2/6: Waterman Rd from Elk Grove Blvd to Mainline Drive Tuesday, 2/7: Grant Line Rd from HWY 99 to Waterman Road Wednesday, 2/8: Grant Line Rd from Bradshaw Road to Bond RoadThursday, 2/9: Bradshaw Rd from Grant Line Road to Bond RoadFriday, 2/10: Elk Grove Blvd from Elk Grove Florin Road to School Street Friday, 2/10: Elk Grove Blvd from Waterman Road to Grant Line Road.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley

(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Multi-car collision at Fruitridge Road and 65th Expressway

(KTXL) — At least three cars were involved in a collision on Friday morning in the area of 65th Expressway and Fruitridge Road, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers said that no major injuries have been reported and there has been some impact to traffic in the area. The cars have been cleared from […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Many Sacramento waterway encampments abandoned after winter storm flooding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento, much like many areas across Northern California, was devastated by January’s winter storms. Thousands experienced downed trees, power outages and extensive flooding. North of downtown Sacramento many who lived along the American River Parkway sought shelter elsewhere, as fear of river flooding grew. A...
SACRAMENTO, CA
abc10.com

Northern California to experience very cold mornings

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A trough originating from Western Canada dropped into Northern California on Sunday and brought light rain, snow, wind, and cold temperatures. Rain has already begun falling across Northern California, along with Sierra snow. The center of low pressure is spinning over interior Northern California, causing air to rise and allowing the atmosphere to squeeze out the minimal moisture available.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

At least three injured in north Sacramento multi-vehicle crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A multi-vehicle crash in north Sacramento resulted in at least three people injured, including two children Sunday night. According to California Highway Patrol North Sacramento, the driver crashed into two other driving vehicles that eventually hit three parked vans on Fulton Ave north of Cottage Way around 7 pm.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Minors rescued from roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center

(KTXL) — Several minors were rescued from a roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center in Sacramento on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. — Video Above: Daughter of Rodney King speaks on Tyre Nichols Sacramento Metro Fire said that around 9:25 p.m. Saturday night rescue crews were sent to Scandia after […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Storm System Expected Sunday And Monday

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES—The National Weather Service Hanford Office predicts a storm system will drop southward through California on Sunday and Monday, bringing a chance of light rain and mountain snow to the area. Freezing temperatures are likely across the San Joaquin Valley Monday and Tuesday nights, with upper 20s in rural areas.
CALIFORNIA STATE
contracosta.news

Motorcyclist Killed in Sunday Morning Crash on Laurel Road in Oakley

At approximently 3:10 am Sunday, the Oakley Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at Laurel Road at Mellowood Drive in the City of Oakley. According to preliminary information, a motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed when it collided with a...
OAKLEY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police investigating shooting in South Sacramento

(KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just after noon in South Sacramento. According to police, the shooting happened in the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard. One person was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. There is no further information at this time.
SACRAMENTO, CA

