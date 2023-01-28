Donny Thomas shines, as Bishop buries Robstown in 7th straight District 31-4A win

Junior guard Donny Thomas shined offensively with a team-leading 20 points, as the Bishop Badgers rolled to an 82-39 road victory over Robstown and extended a seven-game winning streak in District 31-4A action Friday

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Bishop Badgers grabbed control of their District 31-4A matchup against Robstown from the opening tip and never looked back Friday night.

The Badgers went on a 13-3 run to start the contest and dominated the game from that point forward, rolling to an 83-39 road win over Robstown.

The victory extends a seven-game winning streak for Bishop, which remains undefeated in district play.

The Badgers continued their streak of dominance Friday night with strong outside shooting, led by junior guard Donny Thomas who finished with a game-high 20 points.

Bishop (22-7, 7-0) will look to keep rolling when the Badgers return to action against the Laredo Harmony School of Excellence Hawks (10-12, 2-6) at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, in Laredo.

Robstown (1-23, 0-8) will look to pick up its first win in District 31-4A play against the Laredo Harmony School of Excellence at the same time on Friday, Feb. 3, in Robstown.

