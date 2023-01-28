ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Gucci Names Sabato De Sarno Creative Director

By Luisa Zargani
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=016fP8_0kUKF0bv00

MILAN – Mystery solved. On Saturday morning, Kering and Gucci announced that Sabato De Sarno is the Italian brand’s new creative director, succeeding Alessandro Michele who exited last November.

His first show will take place in September during Milan Fashion Week.

More from WWD

De Sarno, who will report to president and chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri, was raised in Naples, began his career at Prada in 2005, moving to Dolce & Gabbana, before joining Valentino in 2009, where he held positions of increasing responsibility, finally being appointed fashion director overseeing both men’s and women’s collections.

“I am delighted that Sabato will join Gucci as the House’s new creative director, one of the most influential roles in the luxury industry,” said Bizzarri. “Having worked with a number of Italy’s most renowned luxury fashion houses, he brings with him a vast and relevant experience. I am certain that through Sabato’s deep understanding and appreciation for Gucci’s unique legacy, he will lead our creative teams with a distinctive vision that will help write this exciting next chapter, reinforcing the House’s fashion authority while capitalizing on its rich heritage.”

François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering, said: “One hundred and two years after Guccio Gucci opened his first store in Florence, Gucci remains one of the most iconic, prominent and influential luxury houses in the world. With Sabato De Sarno at the creative helm, we are confident that the House will continue both to influence fashion and culture through highly desirable products and collections, and to bring a singular and contemporary perspective to modern luxury.”

“I am deeply honored to take on the role as creative director of Gucci. I am proud to join a House with such an extraordinary history and heritage, that over the years has been able to welcome and cherish values I believe in. I am touched and excited to contribute my creative vision for the brand,” said De Sarno.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Gucci Men’s Fall 2023

From the first outfit — a plain pair of tan trousers with a T-shirt — it was clear Gucci is heading in a new direction and the guessing game was over. Before the show, observers wondered what kind of collection the brand would present on Friday, the first lineup without Alessandro Michele? Would the house start with a clean slate? Would it surprise with a completely new aesthetics, just as it did when the former creative director took the reins eight years ago? No to the latter question, but there were only a few signs of his tenure.
WWD

Sienna Miller Wore Three Diamond Necklaces to Gucci’s Couture Week Party

Lou Doillon was easy to spot at the Ritz in Paris on Tuesday night. Attending the lavish dinner Gucci hosted in honor of its Hortus Deliciarum high jewelry collection, the singer and actress topped her pantsuit with a wide-brimmed, two-toned hat that was visible across the crowded cocktail party. She described her look, accessorized with wrist ruffs and a handbag shaped like a strawberry, as a melange of Elizabeth I, Jade Jagger and Right Bank Parisian chic, with a soupçon of magician.More from WWDLùchen Couture Spring 2023Rahul Mishra Couture Spring 2023Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023 Doillon said she’s working on a new album...
UTAH STATE
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Launches First Baby Collection

PARIS — Even babies can now wear Louis Vuitton, with the launch of the French luxury house’s first collection for newborns. Vuitton said on Wednesday the line, set to launch on March 3 in selected stores worldwide, will include clothing, shoes, accessories and objects featuring a fresh take on its signature monogram pattern. The brand’s trademark flowers will appear as perforations on leather shoes, as a 3D cashmere knit and as a label attached to many of the pieces.More from WWDFront Row at Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton at Harrods “The collection represents a...
WWD

Balmain Pre-Fall 2023

Perched on Frankenstein-calibre platform boots, Olivier Rousteing negotiated Balmain’s vast Paris showrooms, linked by a coiling stone staircase, with the same ease as if he was wearing sneakers. He didn’t have to give up on vertiginous footwear for pre-fall since the collection is rooted in the late ‘60s and...
Reuters

Chanel hits playful note at haute couture show in Paris

PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chanel creative director Virginie Viard took a spirited direction for the French fashion house's spring haute couture show, sending models out of hulking, stylized animals crafted from cardboard and wood.
WWD

Naomi Campbell Takes the Runway in Wolf-Head Coatdress at Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Show

Naomi Campbell walked Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 haute couture show during Paris Couture Week on Jan. 23, wearing a literal animal-inspired ensemble. To support Schiaparelli and their creative director Daniel Roseberry, the legendary supermodel took to the brand’s runway wearing an ankle-length faux-fur coatdress with a wolf head attachment at the shoulder. The look was completed with gold-toe heels.More from WWDBackstage at Dior Couture Spring 2023Front Row at Dior Couture Spring 2023Front Row at Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023 Naomi wasn’t the only supermodel on the runway whose outfit took animal inspiration literally. Fellow supermodel Irina Shayk walked the runway in a black dress...
WWD

Quannah Chasinghorse Named Global Ambassador of John Paul Mitchell Systems

Quannah Chasinghorse is the newest face of John Paul Mitchell Systems. The 20-year-old model and activist has been named global ambassador of the hair care brand.  More from WWDWolf Cut TrendMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022 “Paul Mitchell represents so many different things,” said Chasinghorse. “I think one thing that I really relate to is family and the connection with family. They’re a family-owned business and operate like a family.” Run by chief executive officer Michaeline DeJoria, the company was cofounded in 1980 by DeJoria’s father, chairman of the board John Paul DeJoria, and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Mila Schön Names Marc Audibet Creative Director

MILAN — The Mila Schön brand is returning to Milan Fashion Week with a presentation on Feb. 23, backed by new investors that have partnered with owner Itochu, and a new creative director, Marc Audibet. The French designer will unveil his first collection for the label with the fall 2023 season, bringing his years of experience working with luxury brands ranging from Hermès and Salvatore Ferragamo to Prada, Vionnet and Trussardi, to Mila Schön.More from WWDHermès Men's Fall 2023Prada Men's Fall 2023Prada Extends Miami at Art Basel The last Mila Schön presentation took place for spring 2022. A group of Italian investors, through a...
WWD

Gucci’s Gem of a Night, Oscar Buzz at Armani

PARIS JEWELS: Lou Doillon was easy to spot at the Ritz in Paris on Tuesday night. Attending the lavish dinner Gucci hosted in honor of its Hortus Deliciarum high jewelry collection, the singer and actress topped her pantsuit with a wide-brimmed, two-toned hat that was visible across the crowded cocktail party. She described her look, accessorized with wrist ruffs and a handbag shaped like a strawberry, as a melange of Elizabeth I, Jade Jagger and Right Bank Parisian chic, with a soupçon of magician.More from WWDGucci's Couture-Week PartyGucci Celebrates the Sundance Premiere of Bethann Hardison's 'Invisible Beauty'Front Row at Gucci Men's...
UTAH STATE
WWD

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

Call it a meeting of the minds. Speculation that Tiffany & Co. is collaborating with Nike was confirmed Sunday when the two brands released a visual teaser to officially reveal their tie-up. The teaser was posted to both Tiffany and Nike’s social media accounts, and was also featured in a New York Times ad in the paper’s Sunday print edition. It shows a Tiffany blue shoe box with a Nike swoosh and says, “A legendary pair.”More from WWDInside Tiffany & Co.'s Party Celebrating its Miami Holiday ResidenceLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening EventFirst Look at Supreme's Collaboration With Tiffany Rumors around the collaboration...
Footwear News

Kelly Rutherford Blooms in Floral Dress & Boots at Rahul Mishra’s Haute Couture Show

Kelly Rutherford brought enchanting style to Rahul Mishra’s spring 2023 couture fashion show during Haute Couture Week. While in Paris on Monday, the “Gossip Girl” star held court in Mishra’s front row alongside Ashley Park and Law Roach. For the occasion, she wore a sweeping sheer cream gown with a curved neckline and cinched draping. Giving the piece a fairytale effect were varying embroidered flowers in hues of pink, red, orange and blue, embellished with delicate crystals. Rutherford chicly completed her outfit with small pearl drop earrings. When it came to footwear, Rutherford slipped into a sharp pair of black leather boots....
WWD

Gucci’s New Creative Director: The Reaction

MILAN — Is Gucci set for yet another textbook reinvention? Time will tell, but on Saturday morning, Gucci and parent company Kering took the industry by surprise, naming Sabato De Sarno the Italian brand’s new creative director. His first show for the brand will bow in September.More from WWDValentino Couture Spring 2023Front Row at Valentino Couture Spring 2023Gucci's Couture-Week Party His name may not ring a bell to those outside the inner fashion circle and he was never rumored to be in the run to succeed Alessandro Michele, who exited last November, but he joins from Valentino. Raised in Naples, Italy, and based in Rome,...
HOLAUSA

EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns

Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
WWD

Joya Studio Taps Shantell Martin for New Candles

Joya Studio has kicked off a partnership with multihyphenate Shantell Martin, in the form of two candles for sale on Joya’s website. Coming in a standard 6.5 oz. size and an extra large 46 oz.-sized artist’s edition with 22-karat white gold accents, the prices range from $48 for the former to $700 for the latter.More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksPerfume Bottles: An Evolution Through the AgesInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022 The votives of each size are adorned with Martin’s artwork.  Joya founder Frederick Bouchardy said his mandate for the collaboration was broad. “The idea was to...
Hypebae

Frogs and Bunnies Take Over JW Anderson's FW23 Menswear, Pre-Fall 2023 Womenswear Runway

Jonathan Anderson headed to Milan Fashion Week Men’s to showcase his Fall/Winter 2023 menswear and Pre-Fall 2023 womenswear collection for his eponymous label, JW Anderson. The designer, who will be showcasing in the Italian fashion capital for his forthcoming menswear collections, brought surrealism to the catwalk with references to his past, including his collection back in 2013.
WWD

In a Bid for Gen Z Shoppers, Ulta Beauty Launches Dior Beauty

Dior Beauty has launched at Ulta Beauty. In a play for Gen Z and high-spend shoppers, Ulta has debuted Dior Beauty in 200 doors, focusing on lip color cosmetics. More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now Ulta expects the Dior assortment to tap into consumer interest in makeup, which Maria Salcedo, senior vice president of merchandising, said is returning to pre-pandemic levels. “Our cosmetics category has continued to strengthen, and there is really robust momentum in the category as a whole, now reaching pre-pandemic levels,” she...
WWD

WWD

45K+
Followers
30K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy