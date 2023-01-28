Love at first byte: These two Bakersfield couples remain together after meeting online

The latest true crime docuseries from ABC News Studios is Killing County, which arrives on Hulu on Feb. 3. The docuseries, which is being executive produced by Colin Kaepernick, follows a tale of corruption in a California police department. The primary subject of the documentary is the victim, Jorge Ramirez, Jr. The series explores how his family was affected by the corruption, but it also focuses on a former police detective named Damacio Diaz.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO