Bakersfield, CA

FOX 5 San Diego

New Hulu docuseries exposes alleged corruption at Bakersfield PD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former NFL superstar Colin Kaepernick is releasing a new docuseries on Hulu and the series hits close to home. It’s called “Killing County” and focuses on how a deadly hotel shooting that killed Jorge Ramirez Jr. and changed a family and community in Kern County. Ramirez Jr. was shot and killed by Bakersfield […]
Bakersfield Californian

TITTL SHOWCASE: Kipsy Cafe

Northeast Bakersfield seems to struggle to attract and sustain new restaurants, so it was a great day when Kipsy Cafe opened on Auburn Road. Opened in the spot that was formerly the Mexican restaurant Ruben's, the restaurant actually has much more in common with its predecessor Cindy's, which called the spot home for decades.
Bakersfield Californian

Happy Hour hot spots in Bakersfield

Hungry Hunter Steakhouse is known as one of the top steakhouses in Bakersfield. So, in that sense, their happy hour makes it a best-kept secret when it comes to deals and duration.
KGET

The Mission at Kern County to open an upgraded facility for the homeless

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County is expanding its existing services with an upgraded Homeless Intervention Day Center. The non-profit hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility, which will now include space for case management for people experiencing homelessness, mental health services, an activity area for daily guests, Covid testing, updated […]
KGET 17

Pet of the Week: Shasta

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Shasta. Shasta is shy at first, but warms up to kids and adults quickly. Shasta is a little over a year old and is a terrier mix. Shasta has a calm and sweet demeanor for being in her puppy years. She enjoys having her coat brushed, car rides and doesn’t like treats.
KGET 17

Mouse-Con Bakersfield features major guest list

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It is time to dust off your ears as the third annual Mouse-Con Bakersfield is scheduled for Jan. 28 at the Kern County Fairgrounds. The event features the chance to meet celebrity guests, pick up items from numerous vendors, attend panel discussions and participate in a Disney costume/cosplay contest.
KGET 17

Foothill High to hold Hall of Fame dinner

Mike Maggard and Ned Perminter joined 17 news to talk about Foothill High School’s upcoming Hall of Fame dinner on March 25 at the Bakersfield Country Club. The Foothill High Hall of Fame honors and celebrates the achievements of its alumni who have accomplished their dreams and aspirations, according to Maggard.
Bakersfield Californian

TITTL SHOWCASE: G's Smoked Texas BBQ

Barbecue lovers are willing to go the extra mile for some good food. That was definitely the case with G's Smoked Texas BBQ, which got its start 6 miles outside of town at the intersection of Highways 58 and 43 inside a Chevron station. Luckily for those in Bakersfield, the...
