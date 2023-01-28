Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Love at first byte: These two Bakersfield couples remain together after meeting online
Karina Castro of Bakersfield admits to being “very picky” during her first experiences with online dating in 2018. After earning a Bachelor of Arts degree at Cal State Bakersfield, she decided it was time to be in a relationship. Many of her friends were trying online dating services, which have become very popular over the past 10 years.
Bakersfield Californian
Celebrating 60 years together, Bakersfield couple built family, academic careers in Kern
Lee and Junie Webb have contributed much to their country, their community and their family, but it's impossible to decide which individual in this husband-and-wife team is most impressive. The longtime Bakersfield residents celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday — and they took some time to sit down with...
Bakersfield Californian
Editor's Note: So much to love about food in Bakersfield
We’ve made a good month great. February is already known for its day of love on Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day. In the following pages, you’ll find what Bakersfield residents love about their hometown. It’s the food.
New Hulu docuseries exposes alleged corruption at Bakersfield PD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former NFL superstar Colin Kaepernick is releasing a new docuseries on Hulu and the series hits close to home. It’s called “Killing County” and focuses on how a deadly hotel shooting that killed Jorge Ramirez Jr. and changed a family and community in Kern County. Ramirez Jr. was shot and killed by Bakersfield […]
Bakersfield Californian
TITTL SHOWCASE: Kipsy Cafe
Northeast Bakersfield seems to struggle to attract and sustain new restaurants, so it was a great day when Kipsy Cafe opened on Auburn Road. Opened in the spot that was formerly the Mexican restaurant Ruben's, the restaurant actually has much more in common with its predecessor Cindy's, which called the spot home for decades.
Bakersfield Californian
Number of American white pelicans overwintering at Isabella Lake has multiplied
Five days a week Kern River Valley resident Eva Hollmann is out on the surface of Isabella Lake, windsurfing when the wind is right, but often rowing the wherry she built with her own hands for exercise, litter retrieval and bird watching. What has been impossible to miss for the...
Bakersfield Californian
Happy Hour hot spots in Bakersfield
Hungry Hunter Steakhouse is known as one of the top steakhouses in Bakersfield. So, in that sense, their happy hour makes it a best-kept secret when it comes to deals and duration.
Bakersfield Californian
‘I like the challenge’: Bakersfield parks chief Rick Anthony, happy to be home, looks forward to a big year
Rick Anthony sometimes laughs when he thinks about Martin Luther King Jr. Park. While growing up in Bakersfield, the park kept him out of trouble for the most part. Yet there were times when Anthony admittedly could not hold back his anger.
The Mission at Kern County to open an upgraded facility for the homeless
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County is expanding its existing services with an upgraded Homeless Intervention Day Center. The non-profit hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility, which will now include space for case management for people experiencing homelessness, mental health services, an activity area for daily guests, Covid testing, updated […]
Museum in Taft remembers the history of oil in Kern County
The West Kern Oil Museum was founded fifty years ago by a group of university professors who wanted to preserve this piece of California's heritage.
A local look at Tyre Nichols' death and what needs to change
The police body camera footage of the tragic death of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Memphis man who was beaten during his arrest, was released on Fri, Jan 27. The protests were peaceful nationwide.
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield family wants answers: 'Just come forward and say that it was you.'
BAKERSFIELD, California — It has been a little more than a week since the Alvarez family was woken up by a man stuck in their chimney. The man was taken to a local hospital after he was freed, but has now gone missing. The Alvarez family was alerted three...
KGET 17
Pet of the Week: Shasta
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Shasta. Shasta is shy at first, but warms up to kids and adults quickly. Shasta is a little over a year old and is a terrier mix. Shasta has a calm and sweet demeanor for being in her puppy years. She enjoys having her coat brushed, car rides and doesn’t like treats.
KGET 17
Mouse-Con Bakersfield features major guest list
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It is time to dust off your ears as the third annual Mouse-Con Bakersfield is scheduled for Jan. 28 at the Kern County Fairgrounds. The event features the chance to meet celebrity guests, pick up items from numerous vendors, attend panel discussions and participate in a Disney costume/cosplay contest.
'Killing County' docu-series focusing on Kern County to premiere on Hulu
A new docu-series coming out on Hulu next month will be centered around the Bakersfield Police Department and the 2013 death of Jorge Ramirez.
Long-time Bakersfield resident was a victim in the Monterey Park mass shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Monterey Park mass shooting is a traumatic and shocking blow to the Asian Pacific Islander community across the nation and the pain is felt here in the heart of Kern. One of the 11 people killed in the southland was a long-time resident of Bakersfield. Her name was Diana Tom. […]
Trail extension connects NOR communities to Kern River Parkway Bike Path
The Stockdale River Ranch Multi-Use Trail, a 2.5 mile connector bridges the Kern River, is now open to the public.
KGET 17
Foothill High to hold Hall of Fame dinner
Mike Maggard and Ned Perminter joined 17 news to talk about Foothill High School’s upcoming Hall of Fame dinner on March 25 at the Bakersfield Country Club. The Foothill High Hall of Fame honors and celebrates the achievements of its alumni who have accomplished their dreams and aspirations, according to Maggard.
Bakersfield Californian
TITTL SHOWCASE: G's Smoked Texas BBQ
Barbecue lovers are willing to go the extra mile for some good food. That was definitely the case with G's Smoked Texas BBQ, which got its start 6 miles outside of town at the intersection of Highways 58 and 43 inside a Chevron station. Luckily for those in Bakersfield, the...
Bakersfield Californian
City opens trail, bridge connecting west Bakersfield to Kern River Bike Path
Bicyclists pedaled hard Friday on a new trail connecting west Bakersfield to the Kern River Bike Path after city staff opened the latest of what’s expected to be similar projects to come. The 2.5-mile Stockdale River Ranch Multi-use Trail starts near Canterbury Court in the Stockdale River Ranch. It...
