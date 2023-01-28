‘I like the challenge’: Bakersfield parks chief Rick Anthony, happy to be home, looks forward to a big year

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Celebrating 60 years together, Bakersfield couple built family, academic careers in Kern
Lee and Junie Webb have contributed much to their country, their community and their family, but it's impossible to decide which individual in this husband-and-wife team is most impressive. The longtime Bakersfield residents celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday — and they took some time to sit down with...
Bakersfield Californian
Love at first byte: These two Bakersfield couples remain together after meeting online
Karina Castro of Bakersfield admits to being “very picky” during her first experiences with online dating in 2018. After earning a Bachelor of Arts degree at Cal State Bakersfield, she decided it was time to be in a relationship. Many of her friends were trying online dating services, which have become very popular over the past 10 years.
Bakersfield Californian
Caltrans will move forward with $165 million Keene Pavement Project
Caltrans is moving forward on a $165 million project that will remove four curves, replace disintegrating pavement and make other improvements on a 10- to 12-mile stretch of Highway 58 just west of Tehachapi. That section of the highway has been the scene of numerous accidents in recent years, including...
Bakersfield Californian
KCFD: Fire at vacant McFarland building causes $4M loss
For three hours firefighters battled flames Sunday that consumed a vacant residential structure in McFarland, according to the Kern County Fire Department. Twenty-five personnel sprayed water on a 3,500-square-foot, single-story structure in the 29000 block Schuster Road with help from North Kern State Prison firefighters.
Bakersfield Californian
Judge sets potential murder trial date for adoptive parents of Cal City toddlers
A Kern County Superior Court judge said Monday the murder trial for the adoptive parents of the California City brothers could begin in March. Trezell and Jacqueline have pleaded not guilty to two second-degree murder charges, a single involuntary manslaughter charge, two felonies of willful cruelty to children, felony conspiracy and a misdemeanor of falsely reporting an emergency in the deaths of Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3.
Bakersfield Channel
TGIF everyone we have an ice weekend ahead with a chance of rain moving in Sunday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County we have a storm system that will drop southward through California. This begins on Sunday and Monday bringing a chance of light rain and mountain snow to the area. Freezing temperatures are likely across the San Joaquin Valley Monday and Tuesday nights...
Museum in Taft remembers the history of oil in Kern County
The West Kern Oil Museum was founded fifty years ago by a group of university professors who wanted to preserve this piece of California's heritage.
Bakersfield Californian
TITTL SHOWCASE: Buck Owens' Crystal Palace
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Buck Owens' Crystal Palace was one of Bakersfield’s best tourist attractions. And after reopening, it has become a really hot ticket, Pete Tittl noted after his visit in September. The steakhouse/nightclub was forced to close in March 2020, and in early 2022 reopened three nights...
Bakersfield Californian
City opens trail, bridge connecting west Bakersfield to Kern River Bike Path
Bicyclists pedaled hard Friday on a new trail connecting west Bakersfield to the Kern River Bike Path after city staff opened the latest of what’s expected to be similar projects to come. The 2.5-mile Stockdale River Ranch Multi-use Trail starts near Canterbury Court in the Stockdale River Ranch. It...
Bakersfield Californian
BAKERSFIELD MATTERS: St. Vincent de Paul shutters thrift store, expands homeless services
After nearly 70 years of accepting gently used goods for resale, St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in east Bakersfield, one of the city’s oldest, has closed its doors to begin a new chapter using the property at 300 Baker St. for expanded services for the area’s homeless.
Trail extension connects NOR communities to Kern River Parkway Bike Path
The Stockdale River Ranch Multi-Use Trail, a 2.5 mile connector bridges the Kern River, is now open to the public.
Bakersfield Californian
Editor's Note: So much to love about food in Bakersfield
We’ve made a good month great. February is already known for its day of love on Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day. In the following pages, you’ll find what Bakersfield residents love about their hometown. It’s the food.
A local look at Tyre Nichols' death and what needs to change
The police body camera footage of the tragic death of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Memphis man who was beaten during his arrest, was released on Fri, Jan 27. The protests were peaceful nationwide.
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield family wants answers: 'Just come forward and say that it was you.'
BAKERSFIELD, California — It has been a little more than a week since the Alvarez family was woken up by a man stuck in their chimney. The man was taken to a local hospital after he was freed, but has now gone missing. The Alvarez family was alerted three...
Storm system could bring rain, potential for snow flurries through passes in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A storm system making its way through the San Joaquin Valley on Sunday could bring rain and up to 2 inches of snow in Kern County mountain areas, according to the National Weather Service. A winter weather advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. Sunday until noon Monday for Tehachapi and […]
Bakersfield Channel
Your weekend forecast: Nice conditions for Saturday, weak storm for Sunday
We are tracking some nice outdoor weather for Saturday, so if you have any outdoor chores or activities to do, you may want to get them done before Sunday. Saturday, Bakersfield will see a high of 58°. Our Grapevine communities will be in the low 50s, while the Kern...
Bakersfield Californian
Number of American white pelicans overwintering at Isabella Lake has multiplied
Five days a week Kern River Valley resident Eva Hollmann is out on the surface of Isabella Lake, windsurfing when the wind is right, but often rowing the wherry she built with her own hands for exercise, litter retrieval and bird watching. What has been impossible to miss for the...
The Mission at Kern County to open an upgraded facility for the homeless
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County is expanding its existing services with an upgraded Homeless Intervention Day Center. The non-profit hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility, which will now include space for case management for people experiencing homelessness, mental health services, an activity area for daily guests, Covid testing, updated […]
Bakersfield Californian
Help wanted (and needed) for subs in Kern County
Significant improvement has been made since the coronavirus pandemic devastated Kern County schools’ inventory of substitute teachers. Even so, subs remain in short supply at several local school districts. Overall, there are far more candidates in the countywide pool than there were at the height of the pandemic and...
New Hulu docuseries exposes alleged corruption at Bakersfield PD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former NFL superstar Colin Kaepernick is releasing a new docuseries on Hulu and the series hits close to home. It’s called “Killing County” and focuses on how a deadly hotel shooting that killed Jorge Ramirez Jr. and changed a family and community in Kern County. Ramirez Jr. was shot and killed by Bakersfield […]
Comments / 0