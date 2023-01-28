Read full article on original website
The best restaurant in the world is closing. Why fine dining is becoming unsustainable
René Redzepi has gained worldwide acclaim for his menu of seasonal, foraged, New Nordic innovations at noma, like this plankton cake © Salvador Maniquiz / Shutterstock. Toward the beginning of the recently released horror-comedy film The Menu – about a dreamy fine-dining experience turned nightmare – chef Julian Slowik, played by Ralph Fiennes, announces to the 12 privileged diners his one directive for the four-hour meal to come.
Italian Man's Reaction to Southern American Breakfast Is Simply the Best
Just goes to show how much we take for granted.
Foodies flock to these countries for their stellar cuisine
Three in four Americans who have traveled in the last five years went for the food (74%), according to new research. A survey of 2,000 adults found that there’s still more to see — and eat. Respondents said that if they could visit any country based on its cuisine alone, they’d go to Italy, France, Spain and Japan. Seventy-four percent of those surveyed identify as “foodies” — someone who has a particular interest in food — more so than music lovers, bookworms and travelers. However, the same percentage of “foodies” said that food doesn’t need to be fancy to be great (74%). Although...
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail (Coctel de Camarones)
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail (or Coctel de Camarones), is an easy and refreshing recipe that's incredibly yummy. It’s seafood heaven in every bite. Serve as an appetizer or light lunch.
Cocktail of the week: Jacuzzi’s black gold negroni – recipe
This drink uses the acidity and sweetness of balsamic vinegar to add depth to the classic negroni, and uses orange blossom-infused gin to add a layer of floral notes. It’s on the menu at our newest trattoria, Jacuzzi, on High Street Kensington, London, which opens later this month. Black...
Julien Eelsen at Whisk Crepes Cafe For a Taste of Paris
Certain aspects of crepe-making have remained constant since its advent in the 1100s, spreading the batter onto a very hot surface for 30 to 60 seconds, each side is cooked until it looks like the surface of the moon.
Famous Italian Restaurant in Gilbert That Offers Exceptional Dining Experience
The restaurant is one of the places where you can enjoy your favorite Italian food in a serene atmosphere that reminds you of your time in Italy. What could be better than having a nicely decorated Italian restaurant in your city where you can relax with friends and loved ones and enjoy a dining experience that makes you feel like you’re in a place like Florence?
We Tasted a Spanish Wine Made During the American Civil War, and It Didn’t Disappoint
Beware the buzz around “library vintages” and “re-release programs,” terms now tossed around with such abandon that they’re being used describe bottles that are a mere 10 or 15 years old. For the real deal, look to Rioja, whose wineries hold some of the oldest vinous treasures known to man—and where, this past September, Herederos del Marqués de Riscal hosted a marathon library tasting of 30 vintages from 1862 through 1964, including pre- and post-phylloxera examples. Marqués de Riscal, with its Frank Gehry–designed hotel and sprawling “city of wine” complex, is among a handful of Rioja bodegas that helped usher the...
hotelnewsme.com
UNA SERA CON MASSIMO MAKES A COMEBACK THIS FEBRUARY AT TORNO SUBITO
For two nights only, world-renowned Chef Massimo Bottura returns to Dubai to host the latest edition of Una Sera con. Massimo (An Evening with Massimo) at Torno Subito exclusively on February 1st and 2nd, 2023. La Dolce Vita will be felt in the air at the popular One Michelin Star Restaurant at W Dubai – The Palm this February for two spectacular night dinners, featuring a playful and audacious culinary journey transporting guests to the Italian Riviera.
Punk Food: Gourmet Street Foods’ Scallop Crudo
As the chef behind Gourmet Street Foods, Carla Fears notes that her culinary drive draws partially from her experience of being a ‘latchkey kid’. She grew up in Miami and remembers coming home from school with a hunger that fueled creative thinking toward food. She always favored cooking shows and grew up watching Julia Child […] The post Punk Food: Gourmet Street Foods’ Scallop Crudo appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Supa Ya Ramen, Peckham: A perfectly imperfect take on fusion food
There are only two ways to eat ramen, in my opinion. The first is to eat the most authentic ramen you can wherever you are. I’m talking a broth that has been on a rolling boil for days. I’m talking springy ramen noodles swimming in that broth accompanied by tender slices of chashu pork and a marinated soft boiled egg with a velveteen yolk. I’m talking sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with other diners in a tiny restaurant dedicated to making this exact type of ramen, because that’s how you know they’re really, really good at it.The other way to eat ramen is...
Try Our Paloma Recipe With Mijenta Tequila, Instead of Pouring Another Margarita
Before you order your next Margarita, pause, pucker your lips, and pronounce Paloma. While the margarita is the conventional cocktail of choice for the tequila-consuming crowd in the U.S., the paloma is a potation of perennial popularity in Mexico. The refreshing cocktail features tequila, grapefruit soda, fresh citrus juice, and...
