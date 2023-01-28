Three in four Americans who have traveled in the last five years went for the food (74%), according to new research. A survey of 2,000 adults found that there’s still more to see — and eat. Respondents said that if they could visit any country based on its cuisine alone, they’d go to Italy, France, Spain and Japan. Seventy-four percent of those surveyed identify as “foodies” — someone who has a particular interest in food — more so than music lovers, bookworms and travelers. However, the same percentage of “foodies” said that food doesn’t need to be fancy to be great (74%). Although...

5 DAYS AGO