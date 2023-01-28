ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

lonelyplanet.com

The best restaurant in the world is closing. Why fine dining is becoming unsustainable

René Redzepi has gained worldwide acclaim for his menu of seasonal, foraged, New Nordic innovations at noma, like this plankton cake © Salvador Maniquiz / Shutterstock. Toward the beginning of the recently released horror-comedy film The Menu – about a dreamy fine-dining experience turned nightmare – chef Julian Slowik, played by Ralph Fiennes, announces to the 12 privileged diners his one directive for the four-hour meal to come.
New York Post

Foodies flock to these countries for their stellar cuisine

Three in four Americans who have traveled in the last five years went for the food (74%), according to new research. A survey of 2,000 adults found that there’s still more to see — and eat. Respondents said that if they could visit any country based on its cuisine alone, they’d go to Italy, France, Spain and Japan. Seventy-four percent of those surveyed identify as “foodies” — someone who has a particular interest in food — more so than music lovers, bookworms and travelers. However, the same percentage of “foodies” said that food doesn’t need to be fancy to be great (74%). Although...
The Guardian

Cocktail of the week: Jacuzzi’s black gold negroni – recipe

This drink uses the acidity and sweetness of balsamic vinegar to add depth to the classic negroni, and uses orange blossom-infused gin to add a layer of floral notes. It’s on the menu at our newest trattoria, Jacuzzi, on High Street Kensington, London, which opens later this month. Black...
Madoc

Famous Italian Restaurant in Gilbert That Offers Exceptional Dining Experience

The restaurant is one of the places where you can enjoy your favorite Italian food in a serene atmosphere that reminds you of your time in Italy. What could be better than having a nicely decorated Italian restaurant in your city where you can relax with friends and loved ones and enjoy a dining experience that makes you feel like you’re in a place like Florence?
Robb Report

We Tasted a Spanish Wine Made During the American Civil War, and It Didn’t Disappoint

Beware the buzz around “library vintages” and “re-release programs,” terms now tossed around with such abandon that they’re being used describe bottles that are a mere 10 or 15 years old. For the real deal, look to Rioja, whose wineries hold some of the oldest vinous treasures known to man—and where, this past September, Herederos del Marqués de Riscal hosted a marathon library tasting of 30 vintages from 1862 through 1964, including pre- and post-phylloxera examples.  Marqués de Riscal, with its Frank Gehry–designed hotel and sprawling “city of wine” complex, is among a handful of Rioja bodegas that helped usher the...
hotelnewsme.com

UNA SERA CON MASSIMO MAKES A COMEBACK THIS FEBRUARY AT TORNO SUBITO

For two nights only, world-renowned Chef Massimo Bottura returns to Dubai to host the latest edition of Una Sera con. Massimo (An Evening with Massimo) at Torno Subito exclusively on February 1st and 2nd, 2023. La Dolce Vita will be felt in the air at the popular One Michelin Star Restaurant at W Dubai – The Palm this February for two spectacular night dinners, featuring a playful and audacious culinary journey transporting guests to the Italian Riviera.
Rough Draft Atlanta

Punk Food: Gourmet Street Foods’ Scallop Crudo

As the chef behind Gourmet Street Foods, Carla Fears notes that her culinary drive draws partially from her experience of being a ‘latchkey kid’. She grew up in Miami and remembers coming home from school with a hunger that fueled creative thinking toward food. She always favored cooking shows and grew up watching Julia Child […] The post Punk Food: Gourmet Street Foods’ Scallop Crudo  appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
The Independent

Supa Ya Ramen, Peckham: A perfectly imperfect take on fusion food

There are only two ways to eat ramen, in my opinion. The first is to eat the most authentic ramen you can wherever you are. I’m talking a broth that has been on a rolling boil for days. I’m talking springy ramen noodles swimming in that broth accompanied by tender slices of chashu pork and a marinated soft boiled egg with a velveteen yolk. I’m talking sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with other diners in a tiny restaurant dedicated to making this exact type of ramen, because that’s how you know they’re really, really good at it.The other way to eat ramen is...

