Read full article on original website
Related
Hailey Whitters Revels in Being ‘Everything She Ain’t‘ on ’Kimmel’
Hailey Whitters made her late-night television debut on Wednesday, visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform her single “Everything She Ain’t.” The clever tune appears on Whitters’ third solo album Raised, which Rolling Stone named its favorite country album of 2022. Backed by a small band that included a fiddler and a banjo player, Whitters delivered a charming rendition of her song, a handclap-friendly spiritual cousin to Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me.” Moving around the Kimmel stage in a dress with flowing trumpet sleeves, the Iowa native promised the object of her desire that she could be “the whiskey in...
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Peter Gabriel Wrote for Other Artists
His inception into music was Genesis, but after parting ways with the band in 1975, Peter Gabriel‘s musical scope extended into and beyond artier rock and pop, world beats, the ambient, and all in between. From this point on, Gabriel began experimenting with more progressive-leaning sounds, and helped pioneer and popularize some recording techniques used today, including gated reverb—a mesh of reverb and noise gate sound-altering platform commonly used with drums.
5 Deep Cuts From Neil Diamond That You Should Be Listening To
Neil Diamond’s deep-cut catalog is full of shining moments. From ballads to anthems, Diamond has more where “Sweet Caroline” and “Cracklin’ Rosie” came from. We’ve looked through the hidden corners of Diamond’s work and uncovered a number of lesser-known tracks to revisit.
Stereogum
Hear The First Single From Smokey Robinson’s New Album Gasms
Smokey Robinson recently announced his first new album in almost a decade. It’s called Gasms. The Motown legend’s most recent album was 2014’s Smokey & Friends, which saw him collaborating with the likes of Elton John, James Taylor, and John Legend. He’s also shared the album’s lead single, “If We Don’t Have Each Other.”
Comments / 0