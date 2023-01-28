Read full article on original website
POTR and Malbon Golf Join Forces to Make Collaborative Transcon Bags
Malbon Golf continues to generate headlines for its cornucopia of collaborative projects that merge the world of streetwear and golf. In recent memory, the brand has aligned with imprints like adidas and Girl Skateboards, and this month, it’s adding a new project with POTR to its repertoire. Together, the...
New Balance Tokyo Design Studio Dresses Its 574 in Gray
New Balance’s Tokyo Design Studio (TDS) has pioneered new collaborations and elevated models with its various footwear releases over the years. Kicking off its releases for 2023, the TDS 574 — which originally launched in 2018 — makes its return in a gray “2040” colorway.
Pop Trading Company Remixes Signature Silhouettes for SS23
Amsterdam-based design label Pop Trading Company has unveiled the lookbook for the first installment of its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, showcasing the brand’s decade-long influence in the world of skateboarding. In its first SS23 drop, the imprint includes a variety of adventurous takes on remembered silhouettes. Among them, there are...
An Official Look at Jahan Loh’s Doraemon Sofubi Toys
Created exclusively for ‘The Doraemon Exhibition’ in Singapore. Miniature sofubi toy versions of Jahan Loh’s “My Journey with Doraemon” sculpture are now available for sale at The Doraemon Exhibition gift store. The original sculpture was produced as part of the “Create Your Own Original Doraemon”...
The Nike Air Max 1 “Design By Japan” Features Vintage Touches
Nike’s fictional Air Max Day is fast approaching. The brand is expected to drop the Air Max 1 in its true original form, but it’s also offering the sneaker in a handful of new styles. Recently, a green, orange, and grey-covered pair of Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design surfaced...
A Wave Of “Cobalt Bliss” Lands On The Nike Air Max 90 Futura
Since its recent debut in early 2022, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura has gone on to explore a seldom yet effective slate of offerings. While tonal cures and casts have been readily employed as of late, a colorful wash of “Cobalt Bliss” now livens the futuristic Air Max tooling.
Nike Air Max 90 Appears In “Wolf Grey” And “Burgundy Crush” Colors
While no longer in a milestone anniversary year, the Nike Air Max 90 continues to form part of sneaker rotations everywhere. To kick off the new year’s first full week, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design has emerged in a mix of fall-friendly tones. The majority of the unreleased pair’s...
Nike’s Kiss My Airs Pack Expands With An Air Max 95
Coining the widely-regarded “Kiss My Airs” term as a part of their 2017 Air Max Day campaign and subsequent 30th anniversary of the cushioning technology, Nike’s celebratory Air Max pack has been harkened in full force for the new year, including this Nike Air Max 95. Connected...
Pink Airbrush Paint Animates This Clean Nike Air Max 97’s Soles
The Nike Air Max 97 is no longer celebrating a milestone anniversary, but it continues to play an important role in the Swoosh’s lineup of products. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Christian Tresser’s iconic design emerged in a pretty white and pink ensemble, complete with fuzzy swoosh logos.
A Brazil-Friendly Nike Air Max Plus Surfaces
Nike has long had a fascination with Brazil, parading its signature green and yellow by way ofthe Dunk Low. And now, the Air Max Plus, too, is following suit, expanding upon the brand’s homage in a way a bit more faithful to the country’s flag. Much of this...
“University Blue” Flair Animates This Clean Nike Air Max Plus
The Nike Air Max Plus continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s lineup of products. Currently celebrating its 25th birthday, the Tuned Air pioneer recently emerged in a compelling white, light blue, and yellow color combination. Reminiscent of the model’s debut color palette, the newly-surfaced trio of...
The Nike Air Max 90 Futura Makes Preparations For Easter 2023
Though still quite a ways away, Nike is already making preparations for Easter 2023, unveiling a brand new, commemorative colorway of the Air Max 90 Futura. Akin not only to Easter Eggs but also Spring as a whole, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura “Easter” plays around with a wide assortment of pastels. Light blues take the helm, painting many of the adjacent accents as well as the leather trims and the suede that wraps around the entire shoe. Pinks, by comparison, are utilized only in seldom, appearing much less than the violets that lay along the base and lace unit. Even white neutrals are used more heavily, applied along the Swoosh, eye stays, and midsole.
A Cool Olive And Green Outfit Appears On This Modified Nike Air Max Plus
The Nike Air Max Plus is currently celebrating its 25th birthday. As such, the design is expected to release in dozens of old and new styles – including an olive and black option. Built with speed lacing toggles, the unreleased pair features a mesh and fuse mix of materials...
‘Fuchsia Dream’ Nike Air Max 1 Women’s Releasing in 2023
Nike’s plans for women’s Air Max 1 colorways for the second half of this year include a bright “Fuchsia Dream” pair, one inspired by collectible toys, and another done in premium tan materials, according to an internal brand document viewed by Complex. The women’s “Fuchsia Dream”...
A Greyscale Nike Air Max Plus Joins The Fold
The Nike Air Max Plus serves as one of a handful of silhouettes for The Swoosh where its popularity overseas stretches farther than it does in the States. And while an overwhelming amount of saturation served as the silhouette’s main embellishment, a tonal switch has been employed across the retooled retro cushioning solution.
Chinese Artist Huang Yongyu’s Year of the Rabbit Stamps Are Being Labelled “Scary”
“This blue rabbit is designed to be horrific, like a demon possessed.”. Acclaimed Chinese contemporary artist Huang Yongyu was tapped to create two new stamp artworks for China Post’s celebration of the Lunar New Year. Yongyu, 99, is one of the nation’s most revered living artists and had created postal artwork several times before, most notably for the 1980 Year of the Monkey stamp — which garnered nearly $300,000 USD when it sold at auction in 2017. This year’s stamps have come with mixed reviews, however, as many in the online community are labelling the artwork “evil” and “scary” looking.
Adaptability Is Key For Multidisciplinary Creative Imogene Strauss
Imogene Strauss grew up thinking that she wanted to be the complete opposite of her creative parents. As the daughter of a DJ father and a screenwriter/actress mother, her initial plan was to build a career on the opposite end of the spectrum, “I think my rebellious — and probably somewhat fearful — self pushed me to think I wanted a career in science, as far away from what my parents did as possible,” she recalls.
Nike and Tiffany Preview ‘Legendary Pair’ Collaboration
Nike and Tiffany appear to be collaborating to create co-branded footwear. The sneaker company posted an image to its Instagram account Sunday (Jan. 29) of a light blue — the luxury jeweler’s iconic color — shoebox emblazoned with the Nike swoosh. “A legendary pair,” read the caption...
The Nike Air Pegasus 89 Gets A “Tan” Look Ahead Of Summer 2023
Despite recently unveiling the Pegasus 40, Nike continues to revisit past offerings from the famed running shoe series. Case in point?: A tan, white, and black version of the Pegasus 89. Decades-removed from the current generation of Nike Running sneakers, the pair falls in line with the retro trend that’s...
Meet the Black-owned business behind the new Nike Air Force 1 design
Jennifer Ford, the owner of the Houston shoe boutique Premium Goods, has linked up with the world’s largest athletic apparel company, Nike, to deliver a high-fashion version of the iconic Air Force 1 shoe. Ford became the only Black female entrepreneur to own a sneaker retail store in the country when she opened in 2004, according to Vogue magazine. Her designs are inspired by her daughter Sophia and niece Bella, who Ford named the shoes after.
