Area wrestlers compete at first girls' Eastern Regional

HAVELOCK — A handful of area grapplers competed at the first-ever NCHSAA Eastern Regional for girls’ wrestling Thursday night at Havelock High School.

With the top-four finishers in each weight class advancing to the state championships Feb. 3-4, a pair of South Central athletes in Zainab Hijawi and Zedaya Mitchell did just that.

Both Falcons fought their way into the third-place match after suffering quarterfinal losses, needing back-to-back wins to stay alive.

Hijawi received a first-round bye at 100 pounds before being pinned by Manteo’s Thalia Aguirre Gomez in 1:37 of the quarterfinal round.

The freshman responded by securing a pair of consolation bracket pins, first taking down Northern Nash’s Jenna Romero in 1:09, before pinning Havelock’s Peyton Butler at the 3:35 mark.

In the third-place match, Hijawi was once again pitted against Gomez, and this time Hijawi was pinned 34 seconds in to finish in fourth.

At 132 pounds, Mitchell got her night started with a 4-1 decision win against Lejeune’s Colette Oldham to reach the quarterfinals.

The quarters saw Mitchell get pinned by Bridgette Westbrook of Swansboro 20 seconds into the bout, as the Falcon dropped into the consolation bracket.

She then secured two hard-fought wins to earn a berth to states, winning in a tiebreaker over Cleveland’s Claire Stonebraker, then adding a 5-2 decision victory against Laney’s Cynthia Orellana.

With a trip to states in hand, Mitchell battled Westbrook once again for third place, this time taking the bout into the second period before being pinned at the 3:15 mark.

Ayden-Grifton and North Pitt also had wrestlers compete at the regional, as the Chargers were represented in four weight classes.

Makayla Williams (165) and Antashia McCoy (225) both reached the quarterfinals before suffering back-to-back losses.

Williams opened by taking a 9-2 decision over Heide-Trask’s Amelia Thalheimer to reach the quarterfinals, but then lost an 8-4 decision to Rohama Gebremichael of Wakefield.

In the first consolation bout, Williams fell to Northeastern’s Evangeline Alasin via a pin 36 seconds into the second period.

For McCoy, a first-round bye sent her to the quarterfinals, and she was then pinned by Fike’s Faith Cherry at 2:58 and Sophia Marshall of Southern Wayne 25 seconds into the bout to see her night come to an end.

Makayla Wallace (107) and Imari Outlaw (145) also competed for Ayden-Grifton, as both were knocked out in Round One.

Wallace suffered a 13-1 major decision defeat at the hands of Brooke Morrow of Bunn, while Dixon’s Kaylee Shepherd edged Outlaw in a 4-2 decision.

North Pitt’s Tori Frasier took to the mat in the 145-pound bracket, as she was eliminated via a pin 1:36 into her bout with Croatan’s Ashley Smith.