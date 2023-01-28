ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Motley Fool

Time to Buy This High-Yield Blue Chip Stock?

Despite extensive portfolio restructuring and job cuts, the company's fortunes haven't improved. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Zacks.com

Factors to Note Ahead of Dolby's (DLB) Q1 Earnings Release

DLB - Free Report) is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter revenues is pegged at $306.5 million, which suggests a decline of 12.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 79 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 21.8%.
NASDAQ

4 Service Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates This Earnings Season

The widely-diversified Business Services sector houses consulting, outsourcing, staffing, waste management, financial transactions, information services and technology services companies, to name a few. The Sector’s Dynamics in Q4. Things were not rosy for the service sector throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 due to macroeconomic headwinds such as the...
Zacks.com

Factors Likely to Support Clorox's (CLX) Earnings Beat in Q2

CLX - Free Report) is likely to register top-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Feb 2. The company is likely to register a top-line decline when it reports the quarterly results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,665 million, suggesting a decline...
Zacks.com

What's in Store for Reinsurance Group (RGA) in Q4 Earnings?

RGA - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 2, after the closing bell. RGA delivered an earnings surprise in three of the last four quarters while missing in one, the average being 49.74%. Factors to Note. Reinsurance Group’s fourth-quarter 2022 results are likely to benefit...
NASDAQ

Earnings Season Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Duke Energy, Lululemon & Cenovus Energy

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time update on the ongoing Q4 earnings season and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Duke Energy Corporation (DUK), Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) and Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com

Factors Likely to Influence Snap-on's (SNA) Q4 Earnings

SNA - Free Report) is slated to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 2, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.09 per share, suggesting a decline of 0.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark has moved down 1% in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.15 billion, indicating a rise of 3.9% from the year-ago quarter’s actuals.
Zacks.com

What's in Store for Meta Platforms ETFs in Q4 Earnings?

META - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 1 after market close. The stock has jumped 62.9% over the past three months and has underperformed the industry’s average of 12.2%. The outperformance might continue as Meta Platforms has a reasonable chance of beating on earnings.
Zacks.com

Hershey (HSY) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

HSY - Free Report) is likely to register top-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2,581 million, suggesting an increase of 10.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly...
Zacks.com

Skechers (SKX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

SKX - Free Report) is likely to register top-line growth from the year-ago reported figure when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 2, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,783 million, indicating growth of 7.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Zacks.com

Why Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

MMC - Free Report) may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Marsh & McLennan is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for MMC in this report.
Zacks.com

Amazon (AMZN) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

AMZN - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 2. For the fourth quarter, the company expects net sales between $140 billion and $148 billion. Net sales are expected to grow 2-8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales...
Zacks.com

Will Solid Revenue Growth Aid Juniper's (JNPR) Q4 Earnings?

JNPR - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company beat adjusted earnings by 8 cents. Juniper is expected to report high year-over-year revenues as the company’s AI-driven network solutions are in high demand. Factors...
Zacks.com

Webster Financial (WBS) Gains 8.2% Despite Q4 Earnings Miss

WBS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.60, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66. The reported figure excluded items such as charges related to merger and strategic optimization. A rise in expenses and higher provisions affected Webster's results. However, higher net interest income...
Zacks.com

What's in the Cards for Cboe Global (CBOE) in Q4 Earnings?

CBOE - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 3, before the opening bell. CBOE delivered an earnings surprise in three of the last four quarters, missing in one, the average being 4.93%. Factors to Consider. Cboe Global’s fourth-quarter revenues are likely to have benefited from...

