WASHINGTON, D.C. – An unknown individual was stabbed on Tuesday night, and the Washington D.C. Metro Police have now made an arrest in the case. Shortly before 9:30 pm, police arrived at the 5300 Block of Jay Street to investigate the report of a stabbing. At the location, police found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries. The identity and condition of the victim remain unknown at this time. 29-year-old Clifton Penny of D.C. was arrested Thursday and charged with the stabbing. The post D.C. Police Make Arrest In Stabbing appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO