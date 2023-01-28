ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Owen James
2d ago

I would contend that the prior eight months of democrat orchestrated organized and endorsed rioting looting burning that resulted in over $2 billion in damage and 40+ deaths is far worse

KloandGabalot Taylor
2d ago

Let WE THE PEOPLE see ALL the videos!!!! Then let us draw our own conclusions of WTF REALLY happened!!!! I DO NOT condone some of what occurred Jan 6, but I also know there’s alot of stuff being left out, hidden & flat out lied about including the conditions the perpetrators are living in & some folks being arrested just for their political stance & social media posts that really don’t conclude their “intent” of sedition. I just want the WHOLE TRUTH!

Jopin Scott
2d ago

January 6, 2021 - Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day, if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔😔

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Make Arrest In Stabbing

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An unknown individual was stabbed on Tuesday night, and the Washington D.C. Metro Police have now made an arrest in the case. Shortly before 9:30 pm, police arrived at the 5300 Block of Jay Street to investigate the report of a stabbing. At the location, police found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries. The identity and condition of the victim remain unknown at this time. 29-year-old Clifton Penny of D.C. was arrested Thursday and charged with the stabbing. The post D.C. Police Make Arrest In Stabbing appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Teen Shot Multiple Times In Northeast D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A juvenile male was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 2 pm, The Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the 1200 Block of 49th Street to investigate a shooting report. Upon arrival, police found the boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Nearby schools Ron Brown College Preparatory High School and Houston Elementary School were locked down during the initial investigation. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects’ vehicle. If you have any information about this shooting, please take no action but call the The post Teen Shot Multiple Times In Northeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Biden to visit Baltimore for rail tunnel project kickoff

President Biden on Monday will visit Baltimore for the launch of a project to replace a 150-year-old tunnel causing rail bottlenecks between the nation’s capital and New Jersey. The replacement rail tunnel — funded by the bipartisan infrastructure law — is set to improve the travel woes of millions of commuters who face delays down the existing…
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Ex-stripper Monica Gary eyeing Virginia Senate seat

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A former stripper turned pastor turned politician, now serving on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors is launching her bid for state senator this week. FOX 5 has learned that Monica Gary is planning to run to represent the newly created Senate District 27, representing at...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

4-year-old shot herself in shoulder playing with a gun in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police say a 4-year-old girl shot herself in the shoulder using a gun that had been left around by an adult in Southeast D.C. over the weekend. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 1800 block of 28th Place on Jan. 28. The 4-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital for help just before 9:30 a.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Release Photos of Murder Suspect

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Metro Police Department Homicide Branch has released photos of a murder suspect in a shooting that left 23-year-old Keshon Cornish dead on January 19th. Police arrived at the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue in Northeast D.C. shortly after 5:30 to investigate a shooting report. Upon arrival police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. A nearby surveillance camera captured photos of the suspect. If you have any information about the shooting or recognize the suspect, please take no action but call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by The post D.C. Police Release Photos of Murder Suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Fairfax Co. teen is newest US figure skating champion

There’s a new U.S. men’s figure skating champion and he calls Vienna, Virginia, home. But you won’t see him out at the Fairfax County bars celebrating. He’s only in high school. Sunday’s champion is 18-year-old Ilia Malinin — a jumping machine who also goes by the...
VIENNA, VA
CBS Baltimore

'Deep breaths': Dispatch audio details response of deadly shooting, crash in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE – A 23-year-old woman was driving with two young children Saturday evening in West Baltimore when she was shot, causing her to crash the car.The young children – ages 3 years old and 2 months old – were injured in the crash at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street in West BaltimoreA 43-year-old man at the scene was shot and killed, while a 65-year-old man was also injured.Police believe a gunman or multiple gunmen opened fire but do not know if the intended targets were people in a vehicle or individuals who were on the sidewalk.A day later,...
BALTIMORE, MD

