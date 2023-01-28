I would contend that the prior eight months of democrat orchestrated organized and endorsed rioting looting burning that resulted in over $2 billion in damage and 40+ deaths is far worse
Let WE THE PEOPLE see ALL the videos!!!! Then let us draw our own conclusions of WTF REALLY happened!!!! I DO NOT condone some of what occurred Jan 6, but I also know there’s alot of stuff being left out, hidden & flat out lied about including the conditions the perpetrators are living in & some folks being arrested just for their political stance & social media posts that really don’t conclude their “intent” of sedition. I just want the WHOLE TRUTH!
January 6, 2021 - Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day, if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔😔
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
