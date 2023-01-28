ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Arizona State University Student Convicted of Criminal Trespassing for Handing Out Copies of the Constitution on Campus Files Appeal

By Rachel Alexander
arizonasuntimes.com
 2 days ago
JZ1776USA
2d ago

The American university has become nothing more than an indoctrination echo chamber weakening society, leading to a lifetime of indentured servitude, with a false promise of success. So, of course this is no surprise. No freedom of speech in our Divided States of China

Chiara Watts
2d ago

This man was doing nothing wrong what is this country coming to? It's not illegal to set up booths and pass out propaganda and use fear and intimidation to try and force you into thier belief systems yet U hand out a OUR RIGHTS AND ITS ILLEGAL?

Phil Rush
2d ago

How shameful the university filed charges against this young man. How un-American. This university should loose any and all local, state and federal funding.

