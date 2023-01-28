Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Taxes 2023: Here are the biggest tax changes this year
Some of this year's biggest tax changes are those tax breaks you won't get — after pandemic-era credits expired. But the Inflation Reduction Act is ushering in a pair of tax benefits for environmentally-minded Americans. Also new this filing season: the expiration of a homeowner deduction, potential double taxation for some remote workers, and the deadline for federal returns. One intended change that would have likely led to confusion was dumped late last year before it took effect.
Why the IRS says to expect smaller tax refunds this year
The IRS is warning taxpayers at the opening of the 2023 tax filing season that they should expect smaller refunds due to pandemic relief measures that have been allowed to expire.
Beware: These 15 States Have the Highest Income Tax
During tax season, Americans need to consider federal taxes as well as state taxes. There are a few states in which no state income tax is required, and those states make up revenue from other sources. As you prepare your tax returns, here are the 15 states with the highest income tax rates for 2022.
AOL Corp
All the states that don’t tax Social Security
It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual states also apply their own income tax to Social Security payouts. Fortunately, not many states fall into this category. Even those that do tax Social Security often provide exemptions or ways to reduce or eliminate the tax, typically based on age or income. Here’s a list of the states that don’t tax Social Security.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Business Insider
6 tax changes to know before filing your 2022 IRS return
This article was expert reviewed by Lisa Niser, EA, an enrolled agent and tax advisor. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
GOP Sales Tax Plan Could Leave 80% of Americans Paying More
A 2006 study by the House Small Business Committee found that a similar plan would see middle income earners pay the most.
AOL Corp
6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable
One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Savings Accounts 2023. Discover: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay on Track. Read: GOBankingRates' Best Banks of...
What’s New for Tax Filing in 2023?
The basics of tax filing never change. Every year, you must declare all of your earned income, claim any deductions or credits you're entitled to, and ensure that you've paid the appropriate tax. Do...
Senate passes bill mandating state vehicle inspections every two years
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, the West Virginia State Senate passed a bill that would change mandatory state vehicle inspections from every year to every two years. According to the language of the committee substitute for SB 254, mandatory vehicle inspections of antique and all other motor vehicles...
House May Vote on Abolishing the IRS—and Income Taxes
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Tuesday, Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (R-GA) introduced the Fair Tax Act, a House bill that proposes to abolish the IRS and replace the progressive federal income tax with a national consumption tax.
msn.com
Taxes: Here are the federal tax brackets for 2023 vs. 2022
The income thresholds for the seven federal tax brackets increased by a bigger-than-normal amount for the 2023 tax year to reflect runaway inflation seen last year. “They are just the usual changes due to inflation," Jon Whiten, from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy told Yahoo Finance. "More dramatic this year since inflation was also dramatic.”
Americans may get a tax refund shock this year
Millions of U.S. taxpayers could receive a shock when they see their 2023 tax refunds due to the expiration of many pandemic benefits that lawmakers had designed to help Americans weather the crisis. That means families may see smaller refunds when they file their taxes for the 2022 tax year, said Mark Steber, chief tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt. The average tax refund in 2022 (for the 2021 tax year) was almost $3,200, a 14% jump from the prior year, according to IRS data.The IRS on Thursday said it will start accepting tax returns on January 23, while the filing deadline...
Connecticut: A tax nightmare for retirees
Connecticut is not among the 39 states that don’t tax Social Security; the 14 that don’t tax pensions; the 12 that don’t tax 401(k)s and IRAs; or the 10 that – like Florida – don’t tax any retirement income.
Treasury Department Study: White People Get 90 Percent of the Benefits of Many Tax Breaks
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. One of the little-noticed moves by President Biden in his first days in office was an executive order that required federal agencies to examine their policies and programs to identify whether and how they perpetuate barriers to equal opportunity. It was a stab at addressing structural inequality in the wake of the national protests over the death of George Floyd. At least some of that work seems to be coming to fruition.
State & Local Roundup: Wealth Tax Proposals on the Rise
You're reading Route Fifty's State and Local Roundup. To get the week’s news to use from around the country, you can subscribe here to get this update in your inbox every Friday. ***. It’s Friday, Jan. 27, and we’d like to welcome you to the weekly State and Local...
Lawsuit against Getty heirs lays bare claims of how the ultra-rich avoid paying taxes
A legal battle between heirs to the Getty family fortune and their former financial advisor could lay bare some of the favored methods of the ultra-wealthy to avoid tax obligations.
thecentersquare.com
National sales tax plan sparks discussion, but unlikely to advance
(The Center Square) – A plan to overhaul the nation's tax system is unlikely to advance this year, but it could help define the contours of the tax debate in the coming years. The debate over that nation's tax system is likely to pick up as lawmakers prepare for...
Wealth Taxes: Why Advocates Argue Millionaires Should Pay ‘Fair Share’
As tax season comes into full swing, and the country grapples with how to move forward now that we've reached the debt ceiling, many people are bringing up the idea of "wealth taxes" or "millionaire...
The Basics of Estate Tax Planning
Estate planning matters if you're hoping to preserve as much of your wealth and assets as possible for future generations. One of the biggest challenges is finding ways to minimize your tax liability, as taxes can shrink the value of … Continue reading → The post The Basics of Estate Tax Planning appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Comments / 0