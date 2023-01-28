Memphis takes on Indiana, looks for 8th straight home win

Indiana Pacers (24-27, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (31-18, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to keep its seven-game home win streak intact when the Grizzlies play Indiana.

The Grizzlies are 20-3 on their home court. Memphis is 3-5 in one-possession games.

The Pacers are 8-17 on the road. Indiana has a 12-18 record against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won 130-112 in the last matchup on Jan. 15.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Brooks is shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 15.8 points. Ja Morant is shooting 48.2% and averaging 23.9 points over the past 10 games for Memphis.

Buddy Hield averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pacers, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc. Bennedict Mathurin is shooting 44.5% and averaging 17.5 points over the past 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 118.8 points, 47.4 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

Memphis Grizzlies

Pacers: 1-9, averaging 114.6 points, 42.8 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.3 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Desmond Bane: day to day (right knee), Steven Adams: out (knee), Danny Green: out (knee), John Konchar: out (concussion).

Pacers: Daniel Theis: out (knee), Tyrese Haliburton: out (elbow/knee), Kendall Brown: out (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.