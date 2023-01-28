ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis takes on Indiana, looks for 8th straight home win

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Indiana Pacers (24-27, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (31-18, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to keep its seven-game home win streak intact when the Grizzlies play Indiana.

The Grizzlies are 20-3 on their home court. Memphis is 3-5 in one-possession games.

The Pacers are 8-17 on the road. Indiana has a 12-18 record against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won 130-112 in the last matchup on Jan. 15.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Brooks is shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 15.8 points. Ja Morant is shooting 48.2% and averaging 23.9 points over the past 10 games for Memphis.

Buddy Hield averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pacers, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc. Bennedict Mathurin is shooting 44.5% and averaging 17.5 points over the past 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 118.8 points, 47.4 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

Memphis Grizzlies

Pacers: 1-9, averaging 114.6 points, 42.8 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.3 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Desmond Bane: day to day (right knee), Steven Adams: out (knee), Danny Green: out (knee), John Konchar: out (concussion).

Pacers: Daniel Theis: out (knee), Tyrese Haliburton: out (elbow/knee), Kendall Brown: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

WATCH: Bill Self, several Kansas players react to Kentucky win

LEXINGTON, Ken. — Kansas was able to snap its three-game losing streak on Saturday, notching a 77-68 win over Kentucky in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Kentucky had the better start of the two teams and led by as many as five points in the opening minutes of the game. But KU was able to stick around and eventually overtook Kentucky thanks to some sharp shooting from Dajuan Harris and some early scoring from Jalen Wilson and KJ Adams. KU later extended its own lead to nine points late in the first half thanks to some quality defensive play that saw Kentucky go just under three and a half minutes without a basket.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Associated Press

South Carolina tops women’s AP Top 25; Ohio State tumbles

It was a rough week for Ohio State, which lost all three of its games and tumbled down the AP Top 25 as a result. The previously unbeaten Buckeyes fell from second to 10th in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll released Monday after losing to Iowa and Indiana, two top 10 teams, as well as Purdue. Ohio State fell two games back in the Big Ten Conference standings.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' loss at Baylor

The Arkansas Razorbacks are still in search of their first true road win of the season after suffering a 67-64 loss against the No. 17 Baylor Bears inside the Ferrell Center in Waco (Texas), part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Hogs, who dropped to 14-7 on the year.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

How to Watch: Arkansas at No. 17 Baylor channel, stream, game time

The Arkansas Razorbacks will look to extend their winning streak to three games and pick up their first true road win of the season as they take on the No. 17 Baylor Bears in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Razorbacks own a 96-48 lead in the all-time series with their former Southwest Conference rival, but the Bears have won the last two meetings, including an 81-72 win over Arkansas in the 2021 Elite Eight.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

Wichita State takes it to ECU inside Minges, 85-72

Hoping to sustain some momentum following its victory over Tulsa on Tuesday, that notion was quickly put to bed for East Carolina’s men’s basketball team in the opening stages of Sunday’s 85-72 loss to Wichita State. The visiting Shockers had clear intentions of hoping to avoid a...
WICHITA, KS
WUKY

Wilson's 22 points help No. 9 Kansas survive Kentucky 77-68

Jalen Wilson scored 22 points, including one in a series of huge 3-pointers down the stretch, and No. 9 Kansas held off Kentucky 77-68 Saturday night in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Jayhawks seized the lead for good midway through the first half before withstanding every Wildcats challenge in this...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Associated Press

Dyson sparks Bethune-Cookman to 88-77 win over Alabama A&M

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Dhashon Dyson scored 23 points to lead Bethune-Cookman to an 88-77 victory over Alabama A&M on Monday night. Dyson was 7-of-13 shooting, including 4 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for 7 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats (8-14, 4-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Marcus Garrett pitched in with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Zion Harmon added 17 points and three steals.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
247Sports

Ole Miss hoops resumes SEC play Tuesday evening by hosting Kentucky

Things have continued to spiral downwards for the Ole Miss men's basketball team. Even when they took a brief break from the SEC grind, they were embarrassed in its SEC/Big 12 challenge matchup with Oklahoma State. Going back into conference play, the Rebels will have to take on a Kentucky squad that's on a bit of an SEC hot streak.
OXFORD, MS
The Associated Press

Robinson powers Delaware State past Coppin State 71-66

BALTIMORE (AP) — Martez Robinson totaled 20 points, 10 rebounds and three steals to power Delaware State to a 71-66 victory over Coppin State on Monday night. Khyrie Staten added 13 points for the Hornets (4-16, 3-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Brandon Stone hit two 3-pointers and scored 10. Sam Sessoms had 23 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals to pace the Eagles (6-18, 1-6), who have lost six straight. Justin Steers added 15 points and Alex Rojas scored nine. Delaware State’s next game is Saturday against Morgan State, while Coppin State visits South Carolina State on Saturday.
DOVER, DE
247Sports

By The Numbers: Kansas 77, Kentucky 68

Kentucky's 77-68 loss to No. 9 Kansas in the final Big 12/SEC Challenge at Rupp Arena Saturday night by the numbers:. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Player Notes. Oscar Tshiebwe paced the Wildcats with 18 points and nine rebounds. –...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
630K+
Post
670M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy