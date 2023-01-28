SPOTSWOOD, NJ - It was Senior Night for the Spotswood High School girls varsity basketball team on Friday. Kayla Sabo, Meaghan Biscko, Ava Hellerich, Cynthia Rucinski and Brianna Briggs were all highlighted for their contributions to the program during their time as Chargers. On the scoreboard, Calvary Christian High School stopped the Chargers five-game winning streak. Spotswood lost to Calvary Christian 44-38. The Chargers went into the halftime break down 22-12. Spotswood rebounded in the second half, outscoring Calvary Christian 25-22, but fell short of a victory. Lizzie Calandruccio dropped 11 points for the Chargers. Jada Palacios and Allie Costantino scored eight points....

