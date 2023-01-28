Read full article on original website
Related
KNOE TV8
Carroll boy’s basketball dominates Union, Lady Farmers outlast Lady Bulldogs
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Union boy’s and girl’s basketball teams hosted Carroll on senior night. The Bulldogs dominated the Farmers, 73-54. Carroll’s Treylan Neal led all scorers with 27 points. The Lady Farmers completed a second half comeback and held on to defeat the Lady Bulldogs, 56-51. Union’s Shakira Miller scored a game-high 18 points.
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Pikeville dismantles Danville to reach semifinals
Pikeville’s quick hands-on defense and pressure chopped down Danville’s size advantage and the Lady Panthers led wire-to-wire in beating the Lady Ads, 61-38, in the All “A” Classic quarterfinals played at McBrayer Arena on Thursday. The Lady Panthers improved to 18-4 and moved into Friday morning’s...
Late free throws help Ionia boys basketball secure league victory over Lansing Catholic
IONIA — Free throws were the Ionia boys basketball team’s best friend Friday night. Ionia’s final 12 points were all from the free-throw line in a 57-43 CAAC White win over Lansing Catholic. ...
Wolves Crush Tigers
At Black Hills (Tumwater) Centralia: Sprague 8, Ballard 9, Haines 3, Neurt 1, Vallejo 9, Daarud 8. Black Hills: Nysted 10, Johnson 7, Stallings 15, Shepler 8, Ellison 8, Moreno 3, Rongen 6, Campbell 3, Pilon 11, Beck 5. Three Black Hills boys basketball players scored in double figures, and...
cougarchronicle.org
CKHS Girls’ Basketball Finds Victory in 1/11 Game
CKHS girls’ basketball, currently fifth in the 3A South Sound League, secured a decisive victory against Olympia’s sixth place Capital High School by a dominant score of 58-32 on January 11th. The win, which featured the full team for the first time since the second game of the season, came after a slow-to-score first quarter, with Capital attaining the first two points; however, CK came back to enter the second quarter winning at 14-6.
Chargers Girls Varsity Basketball Team Comes up Short Against Calvary Christian
SPOTSWOOD, NJ - It was Senior Night for the Spotswood High School girls varsity basketball team on Friday. Kayla Sabo, Meaghan Biscko, Ava Hellerich, Cynthia Rucinski and Brianna Briggs were all highlighted for their contributions to the program during their time as Chargers. On the scoreboard, Calvary Christian High School stopped the Chargers five-game winning streak. Spotswood lost to Calvary Christian 44-38. The Chargers went into the halftime break down 22-12. Spotswood rebounded in the second half, outscoring Calvary Christian 25-22, but fell short of a victory. Lizzie Calandruccio dropped 11 points for the Chargers. Jada Palacios and Allie Costantino scored eight points....
Long Beach Poly’s JuJu Smith-Schuster Headed to Super Bowl LVII
When Super Bowl LVII arrives on Feb. 12, it will be a special moment for one of Long Beach’s biggest football stars. After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday evening, it sent Long Beach Poly’s JuJu Smith-Schuster to the big game for the first time in his NFL career.
The 562
Long Beach, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT
Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.https://www.the562.org
Comments / 0