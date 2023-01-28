ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KNOE TV8

Carroll boy’s basketball dominates Union, Lady Farmers outlast Lady Bulldogs

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Union boy’s and girl’s basketball teams hosted Carroll on senior night. The Bulldogs dominated the Farmers, 73-54. Carroll’s Treylan Neal led all scorers with 27 points. The Lady Farmers completed a second half comeback and held on to defeat the Lady Bulldogs, 56-51. Union’s Shakira Miller scored a game-high 18 points.
WAUKESHA, WI
mountain-topsports.com

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Pikeville dismantles Danville to reach semifinals

Pikeville’s quick hands-on defense and pressure chopped down Danville’s size advantage and the Lady Panthers led wire-to-wire in beating the Lady Ads, 61-38, in the All “A” Classic quarterfinals played at McBrayer Arena on Thursday. The Lady Panthers improved to 18-4 and moved into Friday morning’s...
PIKEVILLE, KY
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Wolves Crush Tigers

At Black Hills (Tumwater) Centralia: Sprague 8, Ballard 9, Haines 3, Neurt 1, Vallejo 9, Daarud 8. Black Hills: Nysted 10, Johnson 7, Stallings 15, Shepler 8, Ellison 8, Moreno 3, Rongen 6, Campbell 3, Pilon 11, Beck 5. Three Black Hills boys basketball players scored in double figures, and...
TUMWATER, WA
cougarchronicle.org

CKHS Girls’ Basketball Finds Victory in 1/11 Game

CKHS girls’ basketball, currently fifth in the 3A South Sound League, secured a decisive victory against Olympia’s sixth place Capital High School by a dominant score of 58-32 on January 11th. The win, which featured the full team for the first time since the second game of the season, came after a slow-to-score first quarter, with Capital attaining the first two points; however, CK came back to enter the second quarter winning at 14-6.
OLYMPIA, WA
TAPinto.net

Chargers Girls Varsity Basketball Team Comes up Short Against Calvary Christian

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - It was Senior Night for the Spotswood High School girls varsity basketball team on Friday. Kayla Sabo, Meaghan Biscko, Ava Hellerich, Cynthia Rucinski and Brianna Briggs were all highlighted for their contributions to the program during their time as Chargers. On the scoreboard, Calvary Christian High School stopped the Chargers five-game winning streak. Spotswood lost to Calvary Christian 44-38. The Chargers went into the halftime break down 22-12. Spotswood rebounded in the second half, outscoring Calvary Christian 25-22, but fell short of a victory. Lizzie Calandruccio dropped 11 points for the Chargers. Jada Palacios and Allie Costantino scored eight points....
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
Long Beach, CA
