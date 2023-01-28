Read full article on original website
Maple Leafs interested in trading for Red Wings’ F Tyler Bertuzzi
According to a report from David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Toronto Maple Leafs are among the teams interested in acquiring F Tyler Bertuzzi if he is not able to reach a contract extension with the Detroit Red Wings before the NHL trade deadline. Pagnotta noted that Bertuzzi's agent Todd Reynolds is expected to have “proper discussions” with GM Steve Yzerman in the not-too-distant future, but if a deal cannot be reached, a trade is expected.
Vancouver Canucks trade Bo Horvat to New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers have interest in Shayne Gostisbehere as well as Nick Bjugstad and more
The Bo Horvat era in Vancouver is over. The Canucks have traded him to the New York Islanders in exchange for forward Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty and a 2023 protected first-round pick. The pick reportedly is protected for the first 12 picks this year, and would slide to an unprotected first next year.
CBJ place Gustav Nyquist on IR, claim Lane Pederson off waivers from VAN
The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed left wing Gustav Nyquist on Injured Reserve and claimed center Lane Pederson off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Nyquist, 33, suffered an upper body injury while playing in his 700th career NHL game in Wednesday's...
Canadiens Need to be Bold at the Trade Deadline
Trade deadlines are where contenders, want-to-be’s, and pretenders end up overpaying for NHL players in the hopes of winning a Stanley Cup, maybe winning a few rounds, or simply qualifying for the playoffs in the hopes of saving the job of the general manager (GM). Virgil is the Roman...
Claude Giroux, Anton Forsberg star as Senators shut out Canadiens
Claude Giroux collected two goals and an assist and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves to fuel the host Ottawa Senators
Canucks deal Bo Horvat to Islanders for 1st round pick
The opening salvo of NHL trade season was fired on Monday afternoon, as the Vancouver Canucks sent forward Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders in a swap that included a conditional first-round draft pick and other pieces. The Canucks also received forwards Anthony Beauvillier and Aatu Raty in the...
Caps’ Tom Wilson, Nic Dowd out through All-Star break
Washington Capitals forwards Tom Wilson and Nic Dowd won’t return until after the All-Star break due to lower-body injuries, coach
CBJ recall D Jake Christiansen from AHL's Cleveland Monsters
The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled defenseman Jake Christiansen from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Christiansen, 23, has collected one goal and two assists for three points with four penalty minutes and 23 shots in 25 career...
Flyers News & Rumors: Tortorella, Backup Goaltenders, Ristolainen
Only one game remains before the NHL All-Star Break, and the Philadelphia Flyers have rounded into the type of team that fans should expect to see for the rest of the season. Their hot streak after the holiday break has cooled off with three consecutive losses, and they sit at 20-21-9 in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division eight points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.
