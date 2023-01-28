Read full article on original website
KTBS
Ask the Trooper: Staying safe in icy conditions
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about driving in icy conditions. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask...
KTBS
'Sound the Alarm': Red Cross installs 552 smoke alarms
SHREVEPORT, La. — Powered by volunteers and community partners, the American Red Cross of Louisiana installed 552 smoke alarms and made 298 homes safer in Louisiana last month as part of its signature events to "Sound the Alarm. Save a Life." “We are grateful to everyone who supported 'Sound...
KTBS
Wet January
SHREVEPORT, La. - Rainy skies were the norm for January! Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar images like from Wednesday evening were quite common. The Shreveport National Weather Service picked up over 10 inches of rain for the month. Average is half that amount at 4.54 inches. The KTBS 3...
KTBS
Arkansas Governor Sanders declares state of emergency for severe weather
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders has called for a state of emergency as the severe winter weather settled in over the region. Tuesday morning, major highways in north central Arkansas were covered in ice. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends drivers slow down in wintry...
KTBS
Louisiana refineries are among the top U.S. water polluters, report finds
The Citgo Lake Charles refinery was one of multiple facilities in Louisiana mentioned in an Environmental Integrity Project report as a significant water polluter. (Photo courtesy of Citgo) Water contamination linked to oil and gas refineries is just as bad as the air pollution they produce, according to a new...
KTBS
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas adds new board member from Shreveport-Bossier
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas (RMHCA) announces the addition of Roy Griggs, president & CEO of Griggs Enterprises of Shreveport, LA and a McDonald's owner/operator, to the organization’s Board of Directors. Along with three new Little Rock members, Griggs brings a unique perspective as...
KTBS
Report: Louisiana state and local governments racking up the fines and fees
(The Center Square) — State and local governments in Louisiana collect some of the most fines and fees in the nation on a per capita basis, a reality that undermines the intent of the legal system, according to a new study. The Reason Foundation released a policy brief on...
KTBS
Mother raises awareness for congenital heart disease
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Next month, an ArkLaTex family will be honoring their son who died at just 15 days old. Little Brendan is the strongest human Brandy Bentley has ever known. "There were plenty of times that we were in the hospital that I just wanted to break down and lose it, but I was like, 'You can't do that because he needs his mom,'" said Brandy Bentley, Brendan's mother.
KTBS
Louisianans prepare for Washington Mardi Gras
WASHINGTON - Every year residents from across the state of Louisiana invade and take over the Washington Hilton for three solid days. From the glowing sign on the side of the building, to the renaming of the hotel bar to the 65th parish, every inch of this hotel is used for meetings and networking during the day, before partying often quite late into the night.
KTBS
Louisiana special session to tackle insurance crisis begins
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — As insurers in Louisiana flee the state and residents face exorbitant, and in some cases unaffordable, property insurance costs lawmakers returned to the Capitol Monday for a special legislative session to address the ongoing crisis. In a state decimated by hurricanes in 2020 and...
KTBS
Insurance aid bill clears first hurdle; key vote Wednesday
BATON ROUGE, La. - After more than three hours of discussion, a bill that would offer insurance firms $45 million to write property insurance policies in hurricane-battered Louisiana cleared its first hurdle Tuesday. The legislation, House Bill 1, won approval in the House Appropriations Committee without a dissenting vote. The...
KTBS
Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money
(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the...
KTBS
House lawmakers advances two bills to address insurance crisis
The Galliano home of Paula Bermudez is one of a few in the area undergoing repairs on Oct. 5, 2021 — six weeks after Hurricane Ida. (Wes Muller/LA Illuminator) A Louisiana House committee advanced two bills Tuesday that lawmakers and insurance officials said will provide at least a short-term solution to the state’s property insurance crisis. The approval came after hours of lawmakers’ questions for Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon, who said property owners in hurricane-prone parts of the state would likely lose their homes if lawmakers did not take action.
KTBS
Louisiana Public Broadcasting seeking independent short films from Louisiana filmmakers
As a PBS member station, Louisiana Public Broadcasting is calling for entries for short films from local filmmakers. Submitted films will be considered by LPB and PBS for inclusion in the 12th Annual PBS Short Film Festival. The PBS Short Film Festival showcases powerful stories from filmmakers across the country and reaches an engaged and digitally savvy audience.
KTBS
Higher ed tenure task force will not meet; sponsor plans legislation
A Louisiana lawmaker staunchly opposed to permanent tenure for college professors said he will not call a meeting of the policy review panel he created. Instead, he said he intends to introduce legislation but won’t elaborate on its objective. (Photo by Julie O'Donoghue) A Louisiana lawmaker staunchly opposed to...
KTBS
Former Arizona Wildcats safety Jaxen Turner transfers to UNLV
Former Arizona safety Jaxen Turner announced on Wednesday that he's transferring to UNLV to play for first-year head coach Barry Odom. Turner, a three-year starter for the Wildcats, joined Arizona in 2019 under the Kevin Sumlin regime and played 33 games at the UA — 23 in the last two seasons.
