American mother who lived in China for 16 years says she misses Communist government 'co-parent'
An American designer who spent 16 years in Shanghai wrote an essay in the NYT highlighting the virtues of raising her children under the eye of the Chinese government.
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Tucker Carlson bizarrely suggested that the US should send an armed force to 'liberate' Canada from Justin Trudeau
Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared Justin Trudeau to Fidel Castro and said he was "completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation" in Canada.
‘Don’t Fear White People,’ South Africa President Advises Black Teens Attacked At Swimming Pool
After Black teens were attacked during a racist pool incident, Cyril Ramaphosa was spitting hot anti-apartheid bars with no regard for the white fragility they might inspire. The post ‘Don’t Fear White People,’ South Africa President Advises Black Teens Attacked At Swimming Pool appeared first on NewsOne.
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Elite ‘extraterrestrials’ plot in Davos to take away your freedom
If you expect billionaires and political weasels to save the Earth, then you’ll love the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland. The Swiss government assigned up to 5,000 Swiss troops to protect its attendees — except from prostitutes charging them $2,500 a night. Self-worship is obligatory in Davos. John Kerry, Joe Biden’s special presidential envoy for climate, hailed his fellow attendees as “extraterrestrial” for their devotion to saving the Earth. Never mind that they all flew there on private jets. WEF is whooping up the “Great Reset” — “ ‘building back better’ so that economies could emerge greener and fairer out...
U.S. arms left in Afghanistan are turning up in a different conflict
SRINAGAR, India — Weapons left behind by U.S. forces during the withdrawal from Afghanistan are surfacing in another conflict, further arming militants in the disputed South Asian region of Kashmir in what experts say could be just the start of the weapons’ global journey. Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir...
Elite universities aren’t hotbeds of ‘wokery’: our research shows they’re rife with racism and classism | Kalwant Bhopal and Martin Myers
In both the US and the UK, students described being told that they were beneficiaries of affirmative action, write authors Kalwant Bhopal and Martin Myers
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
France 24
Indian students watch banned BBC documentary critical of PM Modi
University students in India’s southern state of Kerala burned an effigy of Narendra Modi in response to the banning of a BBC documentary critical of the prime minister. “India: The Modi Question” looks at Modi’s role during deadly 2002 sectarian riots. The broadcaster's programme alleges the Hindu nationalist, premier of Gujarat state at the time, ordered police to turn a blind eye to an orgy of violence there that left at least 1,000 people dead, most of them minority Muslims.
Vox
You can now sponsor refugees yourself. Here’s how.
Sigal Samuel is a senior reporter for Vox’s Future Perfect and co-host of the Future Perfect podcast. She writes primarily about the future of consciousness, tracking advances in artificial intelligence and neuroscience and their staggering ethical implications. Before joining Vox, Sigal was the religion editor at the Atlantic. America...
What I tell my Black Jewish children about Kanye West, antisemitism and race
My children are blessed to have been raised in a country different from the Germany of the 1930s and the Poland of the immediate postwar era. Both of my parents are refugees from European antisemitism, and my mother’s comments about her experiences in Poland can seem mysterious to my kids. They haven’t been raised with material exhibitions of antisemitism, and our discussions about it over the years have seemed more like lessons in history.
Welcoming refugees is great, but privatizing resettlement is not the best answer: Steven S. Volk
OBERLIN, Ohio -- Ramzia, a 21-year-old Afghan woman, landed in Cleveland in November 2021, a refugee fleeing the Taliban. She arrived with the clothes on her back and a small check from the U.S. government. Fortunately, she was supported by the Cleveland office of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, one of three local resettlement agencies operating in Cuyahoga County.
'Comfort women' and Japanese militarism in World War II to be discussed at DePaul University online seminar
The imperial Japanese military’s use of sex slaves euphemistically known as "comfort women" during World War II will be the subject of an online seminar hosted by Chicago’s DePaul University on January 26. The event will begin at 7:00 p.m. Central Standard Time. Free access can be obtained by registering at Eventbrite.
BBC
Nigeria cost-of-living crisis sparks exodus of doctors
Africa's largest economy, Nigeria, is in the process of introducing new banknotes for the first time in more than 20 years. The move is an attempt to reignite confidence in the currency, the naira, which is under severe pressure. With inflation at more than 20%, people are struggling to cope with the rising cost of living. It is leading to the largest exodus of young professionals in years.
The Jewish Press
US Immigrant Finally Freed from Get-Refuser
After 16 years of an abusive marriage, and two instances of her husband fleeing, a newly religious American immigrant to Israel has finally been granted a get – securing her freedom and ability to move on with her life. The relationship began to founder almost immediately after when E...
India's Gen Z grapples with Modi's dark past in clashes over new documentary
SRINAGAR, India — When the lights were suddenly cut off, the crowd of young people switched on the flashlights on their smartphones. They turned them toward the seat of a motorbike, where student activist Aishe Ghosh stood in defiance. “They will shut one screen, we will open hundreds,” she...
BBC
'Elon Musk has made me embarrassed to drive my Tesla now'
When Anne Marie Squeo received her fiery red Tesla sports utility vehicle in 2020, the 55-year-old marketing and communications professional felt like she had joined a special "club" of people who were doing something to help the environment, while still driving with style. But last year, as Tesla boss Elon...
The Jewish Press
7 Slaughtered in Jerusalem Synagogue Terror Attack
Seven Jewish Israelis became the latest victims of murderous Arab hatred in Jerusalem over the Sabbath when they were slaughtered in a terrorist attack in the neighborhood of Neve Yaakov. A lone terrorist from an Arab neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem opened fire Friday night at around 8:13 pm at a...
SERFS, SLAVES, SOCIAL CLASSES, AND FREE INDIVIDUALS
The Outline of History: Being a Plain History of Life and Mankind by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. SERFS, SLAVES, SOCIAL CLASSES, AND FREE INDIVIDUALS. SERFS, SLAVES, SOCIAL CLASSES, AND FREE INDIVIDUALS. § 1 The...
