Georgia State

24/7 Wall St.

The Most Expensive Colleges In Every State

Let’s face it, college is expensive. Making the decision to attend college can be one that comes with countless benefits – education, lifelong friends and connections, job opportunities – but it has also become an increasingly expensive undertaking. While there are many cheaper higher education institutions nationwide, there is also no shortage of very expensive […]
NEVADA STATE
Futurism

College Student Caught Submitting Paper Using ChatGPT

Antony Aumann, a philosophy professor at Northern Michigan University, caught a student using ChatGPT to write a suspiciously coherent and well-structured essay about burqa bans. The student later confessed, as The New York Times first reported, ushering in a strange future for higher ed in a world in which powerful...
MARQUETTE, MI
Phys.org

Research demonstrates need for student loan policies that encourage college enrollment

On February 28, the Supreme Court of the United States will hear arguments in two cases challenging the legality of the Biden administration's student loan debt relief program, which, if it prevailed, would cancel about $400 million in debt for about 16 million borrowers. Soon after SCOTUS hears these arguments,...
Inside Nova

Hardest college to get into in every state

Stacker combed through Niche's 2023 Hardest Colleges to Get Into in America ranking to see which school is the most difficult to gain admission to in each state. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
iheart.com

25 Arrested In Connection With Fraudulent Nursing Diploma Scheme

The Department of Justice announced that 25 people have been arrested in connection with a massive $100 million scheme to sell fraudulent nursing diplomas and credentials, ABC News reported. Federal prosecutors said that more than 7,600 fake diplomas were issued by three nursing schools in Florida: Siena College, Palm Beach...
FLORIDA STATE
Black Enterprise

Uncle Nearest Launches Initiative To Raise $1M for Underfunded Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, the top-selling Black-owned spirits brand in the world, announced the launch of its HBCU Old Fashioned Challenge, a nationwide initiative to raise $1 million dollars for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Kicked off on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and extending through Black History Month...
COLORADO STATE
rolling out

This HBCU is meeting student housing demand with new dormitory options

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have battled with housing issues for students who require on-campus living for years. But now, schools are applying innovative methods to combat that crisis by expanding their housing options. Fisk University, an HBCU in Nashville, Tennessee, is starting the initiative by creating a small community of shipping containers that will house 98 students for the Fall 2023 semester.
NASHVILLE, TN
AFP

Top French university bans students from using ChatGPT

A top French university on Friday forbade students from using artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT to complete assignments, in the first such ban at a college in the country. ChatGPT still makes factual mistakes, but education facilities in other countries have rushed to ban the AI tool.
Phys.org

New report on diversity trends in STEM workforce and education

Today, the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics, or NCSES—part of the U.S. National Science Foundation—released Diversity and STEM: Women, Minorities, and Persons with Disabilities 2023, the federal government's latest and most complete analysis of diversity trends in STEM employment and education. "Diversity is America's unique advantage...

