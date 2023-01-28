Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi desperately needs your help

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Blood Bank of Hawai’i [BBH] is calling on the community to roll up your sleeves and help save lives.

This weekend, BBH is battling a terribly low amount of O-type blood inventory. At this point, they are at a half-day supply, which is dangerously low. Typically, they have a three-day supply on hand.

BBH asked that you contact local blood banks for times to donate.

They are crediting the shortage to fewer people donating blood and to appointments and donors not having fully bounced back from the holiday season.

They also said that it is due to serious trauma causes that have ramped up at local hospitals, which are close to capacity, and to ongoing surgical procedures.

So, get out to that blood bank this weekend and help our medical professionals save lives. Who knows, that life could be yours one day.