This Never-Used 550-HP Ford Mustang GT500 Crate Motor Needs a Good Home
Bring a TrailerThe 5.4 liter V8 makes its power with help from four camshafts and an Eaton supercharger.
Secret Ford Mustang is getting Ready to Rock
RTR Vehicles is teasing new products based on the 2024 Ford Mustang GT. The company posted a photo of a prototype it has at the shop to work with.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Explorer: Here’s What’s New And Different
The 2023 Ford Explorer represents the fourth model year of the crossover’s sixth generation, receiving two feature deletions ahead of its 2024 model year midcycle refresh in North America. 2023 Ford Explorer Model Line. There are no changes to the model line for the 2023 Ford Explorer, and it...
thetexastasty.com
2023 Ford Mustang GT Review
We recently got our hands on a 2023 Ford Mustang GT and suffice it to say we were impressed. The 2023 Ford Mustang GT 2023 is a fantastic sports car that offers a perfect blend of power and handling. The 5.0-liter V8 engine generates a whopping 450 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque, making it one of the most powerful Mustangs ever made. The car’s suspension system is also top-notch, providing a smooth and comfortable ride while still delivering precise handling and agility. The interior of the Mustang GT is sleek and modern, with comfortable seats, a large touchscreen display, and a host of advanced safety features.
Carscoops
Japanese Tuner Puts A Camaro Face On The Suzuki Every Van
The Suzuki Every, a small van that is available in Japan, has proven to be quite popular as a base for creative face-swapping. Following the Defender face by DAMD and the Jimny face by T-Style, the small van can now look like a vintage Camaro thanks to a Japanese tuner called Gibson.
fordauthority.com
Hailie Deegan Wheels The Ford Mustang GT4 In The Rain: Video
Hailie Deegan is certainly popular among fans, having been voted the most popular NASCAR Truck Series driver for two years in a row. However, she recently ditched her Ford F-150 race truck in favor of a Ford Mustang GT4 racer, taking to the infield road course at Daytona International Speedway for the Roar Before the 24.
fordauthority.com
1967 Ford Mustang GT350 Tribute Convertible Up For Auction
Early Ford Mustang Shelby models are – and always have been – favorites among both enthusiasts and collectors alike, but for those that don’t have a hefty amount of money in the bank, are generally unobtainable. That’s precisely where tribute cars come into play – vehicles made to look just like something like a Shelby GT350 or GT500, albeit without the hefty price tag or historical prominence. That also figures to be the case with this very nice 1967 Ford Mustang GT350 tribute convertible that’s currently up for grabs at Bring a Trailer, too.
fordauthority.com
Doug DeMuro Says Ford Was Right To Kill Off Its Cars: Video
It’s been a few years since Ford announced its decision to discontinue all of its sedans in the U.S., leaving the Ford Mustang as its only “car” on sale in that particular part of the world. This move wasn’t made without considerable controversy – in fact, many Blue Oval fans still lament the decision – but it was also one made with an eye toward trends. With sedan sales declining in the U.S. for years now, Ford simply exited a segment that was not only losing steam, but also one that may no longer exist at some point in the future. Instead, FoMoCo simply chose to instead invest its resources in growing segments like crossovers, SUVs, and pickups, and is even shrinking its European passenger car lineup – a move that mega-popular YouTuber Doug DeMuro has defended in a new video.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Raptor R Rival Will Not Come From GM
Ford and its cross-town rival, General Motors, have been doing battle for over a century now, and as such, are constantly working to not only one-up each other, but also – in some cases – copy the other’s proverbial homework. Some recent examples of this include the Ford F-150 Lightning fighting Chevy Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV, while GM is also benchmarking the Ford Maverick (for a possible all-electric rival) and reportedly considering a Hummer-based Ford Ranger competitor. However, there are some spaces where GM has refused to compete with Ford, forgoing a proper Ford Bronco rival and a direct Ford F-150 Raptor competitor, and that also appears to be the case with the V8-powered Ford F-150 Raptor R, too.
2024 Ford Ranger SuperCab Spied With Off-Road Parts, Could Be Tremor
Ford Ranger fans in the US will soon have the next-generation model in dealerships. It's been available across the pond for some time now, and while the North American version will be largely the same, a new set of spy images raises a question about the Tremor off-road package. This...
fordauthority.com
1994 Ford Aspire Offered A Lot Of Goodies For Buyers: Video
MotorWeek‘s Retro Review series has been giving us warm, fuzzy flashbacks for years now, transporting us back to different times to take a look at some cool vehicles in their prime. This includes the 1992 Ford Taurus wagon, 1993 Ford Probe, the GM-fighting 1997 Ford Expedition, 2002 Ford Focus SVT, the revolutionary 1997 Ford F-150, 2002 SVT Ford Ranger Lightning Bolt Concept, and 2002 Ford Thunderbird, to name just a few. Now, John Davis and his crew are back with yet another blast from the past – this Retro Review of the 1994 Ford Aspire.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition In Azure Gray: Photos
The all-new 2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition lineup was revealed last August, and in the months since then, Ford Authority has spotted a number of those retro-inspired vehicles out driving around. That list includes a Race Red two-door, a Race Red four-door, a Shadow Black two-door, a Robin’s Egg Blue four-door, and a Cactus Gray two-door. Now, Ford Authority has spotted yet another 2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition model out and about – this Azure Gray two-door – giving us another look at this retro-styled ride.
fordauthority.com
1974 Ford Falcon XB From ‘Mad Max’ To Get Diecast Treatment
In recent months, quite a few Hollywood-famous Blue Oval models have been immortalized in die-cast form, including the 1993 Ford Explorer from Jurassic Park, the 1986 Ford Taurus from Tommy Boy, and the 1979 Ford Mustang that starred in the TV show Charlie’s Angels. Now, that lineup has once again expanded to include this – the 1974 Ford Falcon XB from Mad Max, which has just been revealed by Greenlight Collectibles in 1:18 scale form.
Carscoops
Chevy Silverado-Based ‘Razorbak’ Might As Well Be The Next Batmobile
Believe it or not but this insane-looking vehicle was not built from the ground up for a Hollywood blockbuster like Batman and actually started out life as a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Duramax. It shares almost nothing in common with its former self. The vehicle is currently up for sale...
fordauthority.com
2022 Lincoln Navigator Order Holders Get $5,000 Offer
The 2022 Lincoln Navigator brought forth a mid-cycle refresh for the full-size luxury SUV, with a handful of styling and equipment changes designed to keep it competitive and up to date. Regardless, 2022 Lincoln Navigator production was limited to customer retail orders as FoMoCo continues to battle various supply chain issues. The 2023 model year brought forth few changes – as expected – but now, those with an unfilled 2022 Lincoln Navigator order are getting a financial reward for their patience, according to a dealer bulletin recently seen by Cars Direct.
fordauthority.com
Next-Gen Toyota Tacoma Design Potentially Revealed
As Ford Authority reported last August, the next-generation Ford Ranger and Ranger Raptor – already on sale in some international markets – will launch in North America this year for the 2024 model year. The U.S. version of the new Ranger will likely mirror its international brethren in a number of ways – most notably, it’s styling – so we already know pretty much what to expect from the mid-size pickup. At the same time, the current sales leader in that same segment – the Toyota Tacoma – is also set to undergo a redesign, and may also add a Ranger Raptor rival to its lineup. Now, the exterior design of the next-generation Toyota Tacoma has been potentially revealed after Ford Authority spotted a pair of prototypes testing in recent months.
wtaj.com
2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang honors 100 years of the automotive icon
This year is the 100th anniversary of the birth of Carroll Shelby, the automotive icon who created the Shelby Cobra and launched a performance-car empire. Shelby American is commemorating the occasion with a limited run of special-edition Mustangs. Based on the 2023 Ford Mustang GT, the Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition...
fordauthority.com
M-Sport Ford Satisfied With Monte Carlo 2023 Performance
The M-Sport Ford team roared into the 2023 FIA World Rally Championship on a high note, laying down an encouraging performance at Rallye Monte Carlo this past weekend with a revamped roster for this year’s competition. Ott Tänak joined M-Sport Ford anew this year, taking control of a Ford...
fordauthority.com
New Ford Transmission Shift Cable Bushing Lawsuit Filed
A few recalls centered around faulty Ford transmission shift cable bushings have been issued over the past few years, including separate ones for the 2013-2016 Ford Fusion and 2013-2021 Ford Transit Connect. In affected vehicles, the bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission may degrade or detach, which could prevent the shifter from moving the transmission to the intended gear position. This could allow the driver to move the gear shift lever to park, turn the vehicle off, and exit the vehicle with no instrument panel warning message or warning chime indicating the vehicle is not secured in park.
fordauthority.com
European Ford Plants Also Getting Worker Experience Upgrades
Ford’s European business is in a state of major flux as the automaker works to convert its entire passenger vehicle lineup in that region to EVs by 2030, a monumental shift that will result in, at the very least, some job losses due to the fact that electric vehicles are less labor-intensive to produce. Regardless, European Ford plants have also been the subject of some major investments as some are retooled for the production of EVs, though some of that money is also being used to enhance the worker experience at those facilities.
