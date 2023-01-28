Read full article on original website
Related
sportszion.com
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk undisputed heavyweight clash set for the “biggest purse in boxing history”: Bob Arum
The British fighter Tyson Fury and the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk have agreed to a title unification bout in the coming months. In an interview with SkySports, Bob Arum, CEO of Top Rank, which promotes Fury in America, confirmed the anticipated fight, stated that the event could take place in one of the Middle Eastern countries, and also cited that the event will experience a huge payday.
BoxingNews24.com
Yarde was ahead of Beterbiev on 2 scorecards at time of stoppage
By Dan Ambrose: Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) was losing the fight to Anthony Yarde (23-3, 22 KOs) through seven rounds before coming on in the eighth round to stop him, thus retaining his IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight titles in a tougher than expected match on Saturday night at the OVO Arena in London, England.
BoxingNews24.com
“Callum Smith knocks Beterbiev out” in 6 rounds says Tony Bellew
By Barry Holbrook: Tony Bellew surprisingly has jumped off the Artur Beterbiev ship after his stoppage win over fellow countryman Anthony Yarde last Saturday night and now believes his WBC mandatory Callum Smith will knock him out within six rounds. Callum has looked good since moving up to 175 in...
FOX Sports
Beterbiev stops Yarde to retain world light-heavy belts
LONDON (AP) — Artur Beterbiev successfully held his WBC, IBF and WBO light-heavyweight belts when he stopped English challenger Anthony Yarde in the eighth round on Saturday. Beterbiev improved his record to 19-0 with his 19th knockout after taking charge from the seventh round at Wembley Arena. The Montreal-based...
sportszion.com
“Only God can judge me” shocking reasons revealed on why Floyd Mayweather still box after women beating incident
Floyd Mayweather has been a figure of controversy throughout the entirety of his professional boxing career; nonetheless, he has consistently been successful inside the ring. Floyd Mayweather has consistently refuted all of the claims that have been made against him in the past regarding his alleged history of physically abusing women. The 45-year-old boxer explained how he continued to win fights while being accused of domestic violence.
sportszion.com
UFC HOF Randy Couture warns Jake Paul to avoid facing experienced MMA fighters in PFL journey
Many people were skeptical of Jake Paul’s decision to enter the world of MMA, including Randy Couture, who recently advised Jake to be extremely cautious when choosing his first PFL opponent. After remaining unbeaten for the entirety of his professional boxing career, which lasted for a total of four...
worldboxingnews.net
All of the Lines: Stabbed twice, Kell Brook snort clip a wake-up call
Kell Brook has to re-evaluate his lifestyle outside the ring after a viral video of his extracurricular activity added to being stabbed twice during his life. Despite denials that Brook snorted drugs in a video shared widely on social media, reports about the Yorkshireman’s wayward behavior have dogged him for years.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Hugged WOW Star After WWE Match
"Big Time Bex" offered up some support to a WWE hopeful following their company debut last summer. On July 11, current WOW Superhero Jazmin Allure received a huge opportunity to perform on the grand stage of WWE. Initially expecting simple extra work, Allure soon learned that she'd not only be wrestling in front of the San Antonio crowd but she'd also compete on "Main Event" against veteran Tamina.
MMAmania.com
Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury get physical during staredown at ‘Beterbiev vs. Yarde’
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury nearly came to blows during an intense staredown earlier today (Sat., Jan. 28, 2023) at the Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde event from inside Wembley Arena in London, England. It was announced earlier this week that Paul and Fury will finally lock horns on Feb....
Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury share heated words after intense first faceoff
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have shared their first staredown, and they needed to be separated to prevent a brawl from breaking out. Ahead of the main event of Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde at OVO Arena Wembley in London, Paul and Fury had the opportunity to meet face-to-face for the first time, complete with entrances and interviews inside the boxing ring.
TMZ.com
Francis Ngannou Says He's Been In Contact W/ Fury's Team, Wants Summer Fight
Francis Ngannou says he's been in contact with Tyson Fury's camp, and while the Gypsy King's next boxing match will likely be against fellow heavyweight champ, Oleksandr Usyk, the former UFC champ says they could fight mid-year!. "I've talked to somebody. Some of [Fury's] advisors, but they're working on a...
Why we might have to wait until 2024 to see Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol in a must-see matchup
Artur Beterbiev needs to fight Dmitry Bivol to crown the undisputed light heavyweight champion. Anthony Yarde showed he is just behind the two best with his performance on Saturday.
Boxing Scene
Beterbiev Felt He Was Just Getting Started When Yarde Stoppage Came
Artur Beterbiev admitted he was not at his best during his eight-round shootout with Anthony Yarde. The WBO, WBC and IBF light heavyweight champion maintained his 100 per cent KO record by forcing Yarde’s trainer, Tunde Ajayi, to request the end of the fight with 59 seconds left of the 8th.
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Yarde surprised fight was stopped: “They’re seeing something I’m not”
By Charles Brun: Anthony Yarde didn’t want his fight with IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev to be stopped in the eighth round last Saturday night after he’d been knocked down, then bombarded with shots one after another, resulting in him needing to be saved by his corner.
BoxingNews24.com
Beterbiev trainer discusses win over Yarde, wants Bivol next
By Jake Tiernan: Artur Beterbiev’s trainer Marc Ramsay says the game plan for last Saturday’s fight against Anthony Yarde was to start slow because the British fighter is dangerous from rounds one through six but then loses energy rapidly after the midway point. Ramsay said he didn’t care...
Boxing Scene
Anthony Joshua Wants To Fight Fury Or Wilder – Or Both – In 2023
At the age of 33, Anthony Joshua is in the rebuilding phase of his career. The former two-time unified heavyweight champion of the world has lost three out of his last five fights, including two to Oleksandr Usyk, and he’s contemplating a change in coaching yet again. The British boxer is also considering a training camp move to the United States for a change of scenery.
Boxing Scene
Eimantas Stanionis On Spence vs. Thurman: "I Think Spence Is Going To Beat Him Down"
It wasn’t a complete shock to Eimantas Stanionis when the news officially broke. After hoping and praying that a showdown between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford would finally come to fruition, Stanionis incredulously rolled his eyes as reports surfaced of Spence moving up to 154 pounds to take on Keith Thurman.
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant Los Angeles press conference this Thursday, Feb.2nd
By Sean Jones: David Benavidez & Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant will meet this Thursday, February 2nd, for their kickoff Los Angeles press conference to discuss their March 25th fight on Showtime pay-per-view at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The press conference beings at 1:00 p.m. PT.
BoxingNews24.com
Adrien Broner: “We ain’t in no fat camp”
By Dan Ambrose: Adrien Broner denies that his training camp has been a long fat camp for him to lose the pot belly that he’d been sporting when he first began preparation for his comeback on February 25th on BLK Prime PPV. In a recent video, the former four-division...
BoxingNews24.com
Golden Boy signing Terence Crawford, could face Rocha & Ortiz Jr
By Chris Williams: Oscar La Hoya revealed tonight that he’s looking to sign WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford to Golden Boy Promotions and then match him up against Alexis Rocha, Vergil Ortiz Jr, then possibly PBC fighter Errol Spence Jr. De La Hoya says he had...
Comments / 0