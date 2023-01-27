Read full article on original website
This U.S. airline is one of the safest low-cost airlines in the world and it has flights as low as $44 right now
JetBlue has been rated among the 20 safest low-cost airlines in the world. The ratings have been compiled by AirlineRatings.com. AirlineRatings.com is an airline safety and product review website which monitors more than 380 airlines.
A doctor battled for 5 hours to save the life of a passenger whose heart stopped twice on a flight from London to India
Vishwaraj Vemala was flying with his mother on Air India when a 43-year-old man had a heart attack. He told the medic: 'I am forever indebted to you.'
I flew on the world's longest flight in business class and thought the 18-hour trip from Singapore to New York was nearly flawless
Though it was long, I wouldn't hesitate to make the trek again if it included Singapore Airlines' huge lounger and delicious food.
travelnoire.com
Southwest Airlines Pilot: 'Crew Members Are Sitting In Hotels And Airports With Nowhere To Go'
More Southwest Airlines employees are breaking their silence as the turbulent meltdown continues. In a heartbreaking and now-viral post, a Southwest Airlines pilot is shedding light on how employees are struggling to get home. “Crews are stranded in the airports with the passengers,” the pilot says. “[We’re] volunteering to take...
Airbus has changed the design of its A350 flagship jet amid its dispute with Qatar Airways over peeling paint
The news comes as the two companies argue over paint damage on Qatar's A350, which Airbus says is "cosmetic" but the airline says is a safety risk.
JUST IN: All Flights Grounded Abruptly At Buffalo Airport
News broke on Wednesday morning that all flights across the country could be impacted following a computer system failure, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Association (U.S. FAA). The affected system is designed to alert pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and...
Flying to Disney World Means Going Through the Worst Airport
A new study has identified the worst airports in the U.S. based on flight delays and other metrics.
I was a flight attendant for 4 years. Here are 11 things passengers should never do on their flight.
I worked on domestic and international flights for years and saw people walk around barefoot, wipe babies' butts on tray tables, and smoke cigarettes.
All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows
Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
Flybe goes bust - again - with all flights cancelled and passengers stranded
Regional airline Flybe has gone bust for the second time, with all flights cancelled and passengers left stranded. The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) made the announcement the company had gone into administration and urged those with booked Flybe flights not to travel to airports.Passengers were emailed overnight and told not to turn up for check-in.CAA consumer director Paul Smith said: "It is always sad to see an airline enter administration and we know that Flybe's decision to stop trading will be distressing for all of its employees and customers."We urge passengers planning to fly with this airline not to...
BBC
Flybe administration: Scramble to change plans after airline ceases trading
For Sophie Levy, a relaxing break to visit family in Windsor was scuppered when Flybe declared on Saturday that it was cancelling all flights. The airline said it had ceased trading, with 277 out of 321 staff being made redundant. Sophie is one of 2,500 people who were forced to...
Eurostar forced to leave hundreds of seats empty on trains to avoid queues
Eurostar is being forced to leave hundreds of seats empty on trains to and from London to avoid long queues at stations, the cross-Channel train operator said.Chief executive Gwendoline Cazenave said a reduction in the number of border officials is driving an almost 30% increase in the time it takes to process passengers departing from London St Pancras compared with before the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit.The post-Brexit requirement to stamp UK passports for outbound travel is also contributing to the delay.If you delay the first train, then you delay the second and then it's a very bad customer experience. Our...
I compared the best business-class trains I've ever taken in Canada and Italy, and my favorite cost half the price
Insider's reporter took business-class trains in Canada and Italy. One included meals and lounge access, the other had a better seat and cost less.
BBC
Flybe: Passenger frustration after airline cancels all flights
Flybe passengers are facing chaos and frustration after the airline went into administration. Flybe had only restarted operations last April after collapsing in 2020, and now passengers have been left forking out for alternative travel. Flybe's administrator confirmed 277 of its 321 staff are being made redundant. Dozens of Flybe...
BBC
Hannah Warren: Woman died at docks after failings by Met Police
The family of a woman from London found dead in disused docks in Wales has told the Met to make "significant changes" after it made mistakes in the case. Hannah Warren, 28, drove her car into a quay in February 2016, after being reported missing the day before. An inquest...
United Airlines is bringing back its beloved ice-cream sundae cart for business-class passengers on all long-haul international flights
The ice-cream sundae cart was a fan favorite with business-class flyers before it was discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic.
BBC
The joy and the trauma of carrying a celebrity's baby
Paris Hilton joined a growing list of celebrities this week who have talked publicly about having a child with a surrogate. We rarely hear the surrogate's side of the story, but as Shanna St Clair explains, it can be great - or awful. The names of the celebrities have been...
I flew on Singapore's Airbus A380 for 12 hours in economy from Germany to Singapore. The seat was surprisingly amenity-heavy and made the long trek easy.
I had more than enough space, but the seat's generous pitch and width should be comfortable for even larger passengers.
BBC
Police appeal to woman after foetus left outside Barnet hospital
The Metropolitan Police is urging a woman to come forward after a foetus was found in a box outside a hospital in north London. Officers were called at about 09:00 GMT on Monday when the box containing a 16-week-old foetus was discovered. Police said a man in his 30s, wearing...
BBC
Rural bus cuts blamed on rising costs and drop in passengers
Passengers have criticised cuts in rural bus services. Ceredigion council said it was reducing or cutting services due to rising costs and budget pressures and a bus firm said it was reducing another three amid rising costs and a drop in passengers. Industry leaders said help was needed as passenger...
