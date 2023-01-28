ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Roll 'Bama Roll

Alabama Softball Ranked Top 8 Nationally; SEC Coaches Disagree

With less than two weeks until Alabama softball opening day, the national polls have come out. Along with them came the SEC Coaches Poll of how the conference will play out. And there seems to be a difference of opinion. When it comes to the AFCA Coaches Polls complied for...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide Offers 2025 Alabama State Champion Quarterback

It's that time of year again that Nick Saban is out pounding the recruiting trail hard and passing out scholarship offers. One of those offers was bequeathed unto 2025 Saraland High School quarterback Karle" KJ" Lacey, who led the Spartans to a 6A state championship with 40 touchdown passes. Lacey...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Ramsay QB Kameron Keenan garnering attention of D1 programs

Kameron Keenan has earned two D1 offers after leading the Ramsay Rams to a class 5A State Championship. Keenan is currently a sophomore at Ramsay in Birmingham, Alabama. He is the younger brother of former four-star and Alabama football redshirt freshman, Tim Keenan III. Marshall recently became the first program...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Spun

DeVonta Smith, Jalen Hurts Make Feelings On Alabama Clear

After advancing to the Super Bowl for the first time in their respective careers, former Alabama stars DeVonta Smith and Jalen Hurts both credited the University of Alabama following Sunday's win. "I mean, it's amazing, from OTAs, to camp, to now. Everybody came in every day doing the things ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Four-Star Quarterback Receives Offer From Crimson Tide

Four-star class of 2024 quarterback Air Noland has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. The junior got his offer while on a visit to the Capstone on Saturday. "After an great visit & conversation with Coach Saban .. I’m blessed and honored to say I’ve Received A(n) Offer From The University of Alabama," tweeted Noland.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
280living.com

Eagles girls bowling team reaches new heights

GADSDEN -- The Oak Mountain High School girls bowling team made history this season, posting a third-place finish in the Class 6A-7A state tournament Jan. 27 at The Alley in Gadsden. The semifinals appearance was a first for the Eagles, as they advanced in the state tournament for the first...
GADSDEN, AL
AL.com

Guest opinion: Birmingham-Southern College alum asking hard questions about public bailout

As a 1982 graduate of Birmingham-Southern College, it pains me to see the financial condition it has fallen into that now threatens its viability as an institution. I count my four years on The Hilltop as some of the most formative and enjoyable years of my life. There, I learned much about myself and much about the world. One of the most significant things I learned there was that learning how to think for oneself is an essential component of being well-educated. So, despite my appreciation for my experience at BSC, it might surprise you to find I’m skeptical of the notion that public funds should be used to create some bridge to the future for my alma mater.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Brandon Smiley, son of Birmingham native Rickey Smiley, passes away at 32

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Comedian and Birmingham native Rickey Smiley announced via Instagram on Sunday that his son, Brandon Smiley, had passed away. “I have bad news this morning,” Smiley said in a video on the social media platform. “I just want everyone to pray for me, pray for my family. My son, Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. I hate to announce this. I just want to give it to you before you hear it in the streets.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham building evacuated after report of suspicious package

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An office building in Birmingham was evacuated after a suspicious package was found on site Monday morning, according to local fire officials. Officials said they received a report of a suspicious package at the building just before 10 a.m. Monday morning. The building was evacuated and first responders, including Birmingham fire […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Rickey Smiley mourns the death of his oldest son Brandon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Comedian, radio host and Birmingham native Rickey Smiley announced Sunday that his son Brandon Smiley had died. On social media, a visibly shaken Smiley posted a video saying he was headed to the airport to go to Birmingham. He asked for prayers for the family. "I...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
92.9 WTUG

Missing Brothers Located in Tuscaloosa

UPDATE: The missing boys have been located, family have told police. Their names and photos have been removed from this post. Top Stories from the Tuscaloosa Thread (1/16 - 1/23) 20 of the Top Stories published by the Tuscaloosa Thread during the week of January 16th, 2023.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy