FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pharmaceutical Giants Walgreens and CVS Closing Store Locations Nationwide! – See If Your Area Will Be AffectedTy D.Houston, TX
Houston: The city where oil money buys politicsEdy ZooHouston, TX
This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on EarthTravel MavenSpring, TX
A Review of the British Depot: The Go-To Place for Authentic British FoodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Discovering a hidden gem: A review of Harvest Kitchen and Bakery’s exceptional food, atmosphere and staffB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Prairie View A&M edges Texas Southern in double overtime
The Panthers fought back in the second half to tie up the game; ultimately shutting out Texas Southern The post Prairie View A&M edges Texas Southern in double overtime appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Roll 'Bama Roll
Alabama Softball Ranked Top 8 Nationally; SEC Coaches Disagree
With less than two weeks until Alabama softball opening day, the national polls have come out. Along with them came the SEC Coaches Poll of how the conference will play out. And there seems to be a difference of opinion. When it comes to the AFCA Coaches Polls complied for...
Tide Offers 2025 Alabama State Champion Quarterback
It's that time of year again that Nick Saban is out pounding the recruiting trail hard and passing out scholarship offers. One of those offers was bequeathed unto 2025 Saraland High School quarterback Karle" KJ" Lacey, who led the Spartans to a 6A state championship with 40 touchdown passes. Lacey...
Tuskegee men edge out rival Miles College
Tuskegee and Miles played tightly throughout the game, but eventually the Golden Tigers prevailed in this SIAC matchup. The post Tuskegee men edge out rival Miles College appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
tdalabamamag.com
Ramsay QB Kameron Keenan garnering attention of D1 programs
Kameron Keenan has earned two D1 offers after leading the Ramsay Rams to a class 5A State Championship. Keenan is currently a sophomore at Ramsay in Birmingham, Alabama. He is the younger brother of former four-star and Alabama football redshirt freshman, Tim Keenan III. Marshall recently became the first program...
DeVonta Smith, Jalen Hurts Make Feelings On Alabama Clear
After advancing to the Super Bowl for the first time in their respective careers, former Alabama stars DeVonta Smith and Jalen Hurts both credited the University of Alabama following Sunday's win. "I mean, it's amazing, from OTAs, to camp, to now. Everybody came in every day doing the things ...
Anniston, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Anniston. The Gaylesville High School basketball team will have a game with Wellborn High School on January 30, 2023, 14:30:00. The Jacksonville Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Faith Christian School on January 30, 2023, 15:00:00.
Four-Star Quarterback Receives Offer From Crimson Tide
Four-star class of 2024 quarterback Air Noland has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. The junior got his offer while on a visit to the Capstone on Saturday. "After an great visit & conversation with Coach Saban .. I’m blessed and honored to say I’ve Received A(n) Offer From The University of Alabama," tweeted Noland.
Birmingham, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham. The Hayden High School basketball team will have a game with Ramsay High School on January 30, 2023, 15:00:00. The Hayden High School basketball team will have a game with Ramsay High School on January 30, 2023, 14:00:00.
Upscale bowling, billiards and food franchise coming to Hoover: First of 8 for Alabama
An upscale entertainment franchise featuring bowling lanes, billiard tables and fine food is eyeing Alabama for expansion, with at least eight locations planned in coming years. The first 810 Billards & Bowling location in Alabama could open in Hoover later this year, according to the company’s CEO. The entertainment...
280living.com
Eagles girls bowling team reaches new heights
GADSDEN -- The Oak Mountain High School girls bowling team made history this season, posting a third-place finish in the Class 6A-7A state tournament Jan. 27 at The Alley in Gadsden. The semifinals appearance was a first for the Eagles, as they advanced in the state tournament for the first...
If You Do These Things in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, You’re a Jerk
I don’t know if it’s age or not but things have been working on my nerves lately. Just some things make no sense. Some people and their actions leave me speechless. Let’s face it, adulting is hard. I get that people are preoccupied. However, I don’t believe...
Guest opinion: Birmingham-Southern College alum asking hard questions about public bailout
As a 1982 graduate of Birmingham-Southern College, it pains me to see the financial condition it has fallen into that now threatens its viability as an institution. I count my four years on The Hilltop as some of the most formative and enjoyable years of my life. There, I learned much about myself and much about the world. One of the most significant things I learned there was that learning how to think for oneself is an essential component of being well-educated. So, despite my appreciation for my experience at BSC, it might surprise you to find I’m skeptical of the notion that public funds should be used to create some bridge to the future for my alma mater.
wbrc.com
Brandon Smiley, son of Birmingham native Rickey Smiley, passes away at 32
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Comedian and Birmingham native Rickey Smiley announced via Instagram on Sunday that his son, Brandon Smiley, had passed away. “I have bad news this morning,” Smiley said in a video on the social media platform. “I just want everyone to pray for me, pray for my family. My son, Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. I hate to announce this. I just want to give it to you before you hear it in the streets.”
Bham Now
Upscale bowling and entertainment center hopes to locate at former Hoover Whole Foods
Local businessman Shafiq Samji has secured a letter of intent to open Alabama’s first 810 Billiards & Bowling—a Myrtle Beach based entertainment restaurant concept—at the former Whole Foods location in Hoover. No stranger to the entertainment business, Samji and his partners opened the Altitude trampoline park in...
Birmingham building evacuated after report of suspicious package
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An office building in Birmingham was evacuated after a suspicious package was found on site Monday morning, according to local fire officials. Officials said they received a report of a suspicious package at the building just before 10 a.m. Monday morning. The building was evacuated and first responders, including Birmingham fire […]
wvtm13.com
Rickey Smiley mourns the death of his oldest son Brandon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Comedian, radio host and Birmingham native Rickey Smiley announced Sunday that his son Brandon Smiley had died. On social media, a visibly shaken Smiley posted a video saying he was headed to the airport to go to Birmingham. He asked for prayers for the family. "I...
Comeback Town: Local entrepreneur sells company for $1.2 billion - big win for Birmingham
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. When you read this column, you may think it’s about a successful entrepreneur selling his business and making a lot of money. He did make a lot of money, but the real story is that this man plans to...
Cause of death for Rickey Smiley’s son, Brandon, not known; foul play not suspected
No foul play is suspected in the weekend death of comedian Rickey Smiley’s son. Brandon Jamaad Smiley, 32, was found unresponsive inside his residence by a friend, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The discovery was made by a friend at 10:07 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of 31st Ave. North.
Missing Brothers Located in Tuscaloosa
UPDATE: The missing boys have been located, family have told police. Their names and photos have been removed from this post. Top Stories from the Tuscaloosa Thread (1/16 - 1/23) 20 of the Top Stories published by the Tuscaloosa Thread during the week of January 16th, 2023.
