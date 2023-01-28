ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead, KY

Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Mississippi

A man was arrested this week and charged with murdering a man in Kentucky, police said. Lexington, Kentucky, police said the suspect, Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hubbard is accused of September 12 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris. Hubbard was being held Tuesday in Forrest...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Dougherty appointed to fill Cardona’s spot in 23rd Judicial Circuit

On Friday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson stated the Honorable Shannon R. Dougherty, of Dittmer, was appointed as Circuit Judge for the 23rd Judicial Circuit. Judge Dougherty currently serves as an Associate Circuit Judge in the 23rd Judicial Circuit. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the University of Missouri and a Juris Doctor from Saint Louis University. She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Troy Cardona. A replacement for Associate Circuit Judge to replace Dougherty will be likely happen in the coming months.
DITTMER, MO
East St. Louis Mayor, former PD chief give different versions over ousting

EAST ST. LOUIS, Il. (KMOV) - The East St. Louis mayor and former police chief disagree over the departure of the city’s top cop. Earlier this week, Mayor Robert Eastern III said former police chief Kendall Perry retired after failing to attend a meeting regarding Perry’s performance as chief on January 17. On Friday, Perry said he missed the meeting because of class, and then was granted leave from his doctor because he was ill.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
Local pastor carjacked at gunpoint by teens

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One of the latest victims of carjacking in St. Louis is a church pastor. The pastor said he is thankful to be alive after two boys, who appeared to be middle schoolers, put a gun to his face and took his van. Surveillance video obtained...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

