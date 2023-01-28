Read full article on original website
There’s Only 1 Place You’re Guaranteed to See Wolves in Missouri
There are many in Missouri that claim to have seen wolves. It does happen although many times it's a case of mistaken identity with coyotes. However, there is one place (and only one) in Missouri where you are guaranteed to see these fascinating animals. Over the years, there have been...
Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Mississippi
A man was arrested this week and charged with murdering a man in Kentucky, police said. Lexington, Kentucky, police said the suspect, Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hubbard is accused of September 12 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris. Hubbard was being held Tuesday in Forrest...
mymoinfo.com
Dougherty appointed to fill Cardona’s spot in 23rd Judicial Circuit
On Friday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson stated the Honorable Shannon R. Dougherty, of Dittmer, was appointed as Circuit Judge for the 23rd Judicial Circuit. Judge Dougherty currently serves as an Associate Circuit Judge in the 23rd Judicial Circuit. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the University of Missouri and a Juris Doctor from Saint Louis University. She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Troy Cardona. A replacement for Associate Circuit Judge to replace Dougherty will be likely happen in the coming months.
1 dead, 2 injured at East St. Louis church shooting
One person died during an exchange of gunfire at an East St. Louis church on Sunday afternoon. Two other people were injured in the shooting.
Agents can't find mountain lion that was struck by car in Missouri
A search for mountain lion is underway in Franklin County after a car slammed into the animal around 7 P.M. Monday night, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). Where the mountain lion went still remains a mystery.
Woman who lured former Estacado student to his death sentenced to prison
ST. LOUIS — A woman who lured a former star of a St. Louis-based reality TV show to a spot where he was killed was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison. Terica Ellis, 39, was sentenced for conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire in the March 2016 death of 21-year-old Andrew Montgomery Jr. Montgomery was a […]
KMOV
East St. Louis Mayor, former PD chief give different versions over ousting
EAST ST. LOUIS, Il. (KMOV) - The East St. Louis mayor and former police chief disagree over the departure of the city’s top cop. Earlier this week, Mayor Robert Eastern III said former police chief Kendall Perry retired after failing to attend a meeting regarding Perry’s performance as chief on January 17. On Friday, Perry said he missed the meeting because of class, and then was granted leave from his doctor because he was ill.
KMOV
Local pastor carjacked at gunpoint by teens
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One of the latest victims of carjacking in St. Louis is a church pastor. The pastor said he is thankful to be alive after two boys, who appeared to be middle schoolers, put a gun to his face and took his van. Surveillance video obtained...
Mother gets $10 million after son fatally shot outside St. Louis nightclub
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis jury ordered an insurance company to pay $10 million to the mother of a teenager fatally shot outside a St. Louis nightclub on Christmas night in 2010. Orlando Willis died in the shooting outside of the former Pulse nightclub at the age of...
