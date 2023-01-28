Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
College basketball schedule, games to watch 2023: Another test for surging Baylor, Sunflower Showdown Part II
We flip the calendar from January to February this week, and a massive month awaits for teams all over Division I. After a thoroughly entertaining weekend that saw plenty of surprises -- especially in the Big 12/SEC Challenge -- there will be opportunities for statement wins, résumé-boosting wins and, well, just-don't-mess-this-one-up wins.
vicksburgnews.com
Coffee named as USM’s dancer of the week
Vicksburg native Taylor Coffee was as the University of Southern Mississippi’s Dancer of the Week. Coffee, who is a sophomore dance education major, was selected by the seniors and faculty of the department. “I felt really good about myself just knowing that everyone around me is seeing me improve...
usm.edu
Southern Miss is an R1 University! What Does It Mean?
What do Harvard University and Southern Miss have in common? They are both listed as R1 universities! Here at Southern Miss, we are proud to hold such a prestigious ranking. It is one that does not come easily! In this post we aim to explain exactly what an R1 research benchmark is and why it is important to our students!
mageenews.com
Wreck on Hwy 49 South
An early morning wreck at Hwy 49 North and the Shell Station intersection occurred. Avoid area if possible to allow emergency...
mageenews.com
God is with you
There are times we all feel like we are in "deep waters" where we can't touch the ground. Things get overwhelming with all aspects of our lives. You feel you can't reach the shoreline and things can get rocky.
mageenews.com
The inventor of the stop sign never learned how to drive.
Few people have had a larger or more positive impact on the way we drive than William Phelps Eno, sometimes called the "father of traffic safety." The New York City-born Eno — who invented the stop sign around the dawn of the 20th century — once traced the inspiration for his career to a horse-drawn-carriage traffic jam he experienced as a child in Manhattan in 1867: "There were only about a dozen horses and carriages involved, and all that was needed was a little order to keep the traffic moving," he later wrote. "Yet nobody knew exactly what to do; neither the drivers nor the police knew anything about the control of traffic."
