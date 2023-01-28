Read full article on original website
Duke and UNC set for rare unranked meeting
When the Duke basketball squad hosts UNC at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN) in this season's first installment of the storied rivalry, neither will have a ranking by its name for only the third time this century. The two previous meetings with neither being ranked were in the 2020-21 season. ...
NC State basketball: Latest Bracketology projections on Jan. 29
RALEIGH, NC -- It's been a rollercoaster past couple weeks for Kevin Keatts and the NC State basketball team. From Terquavion Smith's scary injury against Carolina, to the emphatic comeback against Wake Forest this past Saturday, through it all NC State finished the month of January with a 6-1 record. That marked the best record in the month of January for the Wolfpack since the 1988-1989 season where the Wolfpack compiled an 8-1 record.
CBS Sports
Watch Wake Forest vs. NC State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The NC State Wolfpack lost both of their matches to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons last season on scores of 51-69 and 76-101, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. NC State and Wake Forest will face off in an ACC battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Wolfpack will be strutting in after a win while Wake Forest will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Jon Scheyer changes starting lineup at Georgia Tech
First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer had rolled out the same starting five in five straight games, with the squad going 3-2 in that span. But freshman forward Dariq Whitehead, who drew starts in all five of those games, is now out of commission for the unranked Blue Devils (14-6, ...
No. 16 Duke locked down by No. 24 Florida State, 70-57
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Makayl Timpson scored 21 points with 10 rebounds and three steals and No. 24 Florida State smothered No. 16 Duke 70-57 on Sunday on a day the Seminoles honored long-time coach Sue Semrau. Despite making 9 of 15 shots in the last six minutes, the Blue...
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: Hubert Davis confident that RJ Davis will play against Pitt
The Tar Heels had a good amount of time off after their tough battle against Syracuse, but things will pick back up when they face off against Pitt this Wednesday. The big question that hovered over this game is whether or not RJ Davis, who took quite a shot to the face near the end of the game against the Orange, would get to play against the Panthers.
Blue Devils right ship against Yellow Jackets
A loss on Saturday would have bordered on a Duke basketball disaster. But the unranked Blue Devils (15-6, 6-4 ACC) bounced back from Monday's 78-75 loss at the Virginia Tech Hokies and left Atlanta with an 86-43 victory over the unranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-13, 1-10 ACC), who have ...
Former Duke guard doing big things at Northwestern
Chris Collins, now in his 10th season as head coach at Northwestern, guided the Wildcats to their first NCAA Tournament bid in program history in 2017. But the Duke basketball alum, who played four seasons as a Blue Devil and spent 13 years as an assistant under Mike Krzyzewski, hasn't posted a ...
Kevin Keatts after win at Wake Forest: "It was a great road win for us"
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. -- The comeback was completed behind big man D.J. Burns as the Wolfpack earned a quad-1 win on the road against Wake Forest by a final score of 79-77. After being down 10 at a point in the first half, D.J. Burns finished with a career high 31 points and 9 rebounds as the Wolfpack finished the month of January 6-1 which, is the best calendar month for NC State since the 1988-1989 team that went 8-1 in January 1989. NC State moves to 17-5 (7-4 ACC) following the victory and will look to keep the momentum going as Florida State will come to PNC this upcoming Wednesday.
Rebuild of Krispy Kreme owned by Shaq expected to cost over $1M
CHARLOTTE — Krispy Kreme doughnuts are rising from the ashes and will be hot soon on Ponce de Leon Avenue in Atlanta. Charlotte-based Krispy Kreme Inc. announced that it began construction on a new shop set to replace its historic Midtown location, which caught fire twice in 2021. Krispy Kreme demolished the burned-out store and operated a temporary drive-thru shop at the site later that year.
Cary Gears Up for Wild Nights with the Arrival of PBR Cowboy Bar and Sports & Social at Fenton
Cary, NC is getting two new additions to its growing nightlife scene. On Thursday, February 9th, the upscale mixed-use development Fenton will welcome the opening of PBR Cowboy Bar and Sports & Social.
Chronicle
Duke School of Medicine withdraws from US News and World Report’s rankings
The Duke School of Medicine will no longer participate in the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Medical Schools ranking. Mary E. Klotman, dean of the School of Medicine, and Edward Buckley, vice dean for education of the School of Medicine, announced the decision to faculty, staff and students in a Friday release. Their statement cited concerns with the “value and validity of the rankings.”
This Massive Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. There's always a bunch of cool items to find and for a great deal too!
At least a dozen HBCUs participate in first Bull City in Black event
Several hundred students and families filled Durham's Emily K Center to learn more about Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Unanswered crash questions threaten legacy of State Auditor Beth Wood, champion of government transparency
State Auditor Beth Wood has worked to build a reputation as a no-nonsense, independent investigator, leading an office that seeks to protect taxpayers by unearthing wrongdoing in all corners of North Carolina government. And in her four terms in office, the Democrat has largely succeeded, according to associates, observers and...
3 must-do weekend trips within 4 hours of Raleigh
Whether you're looking for a coastal respite or an adventurous mountain trip, here are three destinations to consider for your next getaway. 1. Mount Airy Veggie pizza and a flight of craft beer from Thirsty Souls. Photo: Emma Way/AxiosThis charming small town is just over 2 hours from Raleigh. Here’s how to spend the perfect weekend in Mount Airy.Stay: In an Airbnb above Mount Airy's first brewery, Thirsty Souls, owned by Maria and Jan Kriska. Book here.Do:Relive the "Andy Griffith Show" era during one of several "Mayberry days" in various locations around Mount Airy from September 18–24. Details.Find a funky...
Thousands in taxpayer dollars used to fix state auditor’s Toyota after crash, NC agency says
The North Carolina Department of Administration tells CBS 17 they spent thousands of tax payer dollars to repair a vehicle involved in a collision with state auditor Beth Wood.
New video shows NC Auditor get in car with 2nd person before crash that led to hit-and-run charge
Until Friday's video was released, it was not known that another person got into the car with N.C. Auditor Beth Wood.
cbs17
Protest against police brutality held in downtown Raleigh; activists calling for justice for Tyre Nichols, Darryl Williams
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Activists gathered in downtown Raleigh on Saturday to hold a protest against police brutality. It started at 1 p.m. along Fayetteville Street. The protest comes in the aftermath of Memphis police releasing body camera videos showing the violent arrest that ended with Tyre Nichols’ death.
Apex police: Masked burglars are breaking into homes using the back door
APEX, N.C. — The Apex Police Department is sharing photos of burglars breaking into the back doors of homes as a caution to the community. According to police, three homes were broken into between Jan. 13 and Jan. 27. Police said the burglars are "well covered," wearing masks, hoodies, hats, hoods and gloves, and similar crimes are occurring across Wake County.
