NEW YORK -- House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was sworn in Sunday during his community inauguration in Brooklyn.Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams and other elected officials were there as Jeffries took the stage at Brooklyn Technical High School in Fort Greene. Jeffries, who represents New York's 8th Congressional District in the House of Representatives, delivered his 10th annual inaugural address. "No matter what responsibilities I will now have down in Washington, D.C., I want you to understand I will never walk away from you and I will always have your back," Jeffries said.Back in November, Jeffries made history as the first Black lawmaker to lead a major party in Congress. He was unanimously elected to succeed Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO