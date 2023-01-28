ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Andover, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Some of N.J.’s top football recruits reunited at Rutgers on Tuesday, contemplate staying home

Among the large group of recruits who visited Rutgers on Tuesday when the men’s basketball team blew out the Penn State Nittany Lions, 65-45, were multiple blue chips who played together on the same youth football team in Newark. Jaylen McClain, a four-star junior defensive back at Seton Hall Prep in West Orange, played wide receiver, defensive end, and cornerback as a youth, while Kaj Sanders, a physical, four-star athlete from Bergen Catholic in Oradell, played running back and linebacker back then.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Caldwell Advances Past Newark Central, 50-35, in Essex County Tournament

WEST CALDWELL, NJ -- The third-seeded Caldwell boys basketball team advanced in the first round of the Essex County Tournament with a 50-35 victory over Newark Central Saturday afternoon. Rocco Checchetto scored 13 points for the Chiefs (15-2), who outscored Central, 16-7, in the third quarter to take a 40-28 lead. Lorenzo Sozio scored 12 points and Ryan Lawrence, returning to the lineup, finished with 10 points up front for Caldwell. Caldwell will play at home against sixth-seeded Columbia in the quarterfinal round next Saturday. But, before that happens, Caldwell and Columbia also have a regular-season game scheduled against each other Tuesday night, also in West Caldwell.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
pix11.com

Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

While Rep. Jeffries already took his oath of office in Washington, Sunday's event was a chance for him to talk to his constituents and thank them. Other local leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, were also in attendance. Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. While Rep....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man, 2 women shot in Paterson

PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — Two women and a man were shot in Paterson on Saturday, police said. Officers rushed to 10th Avenue and East 26th Street around 11:10 p.m. after reports of shots fired, authorities said. They found a wounded 36-year-old woman from Paterson and an injured 37-year-old woman from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the scene. […]
PATERSON, NJ
Shore News Network

NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – According to the New York Lottery, a second prize-winning ticket for the Wednesday New York LOTTO drawing was sold in Brooklyn. The ticket worth $60,074 was sold at Prospect Drugs on Greene Avenue in Brooklyn. The winning numbers for the January 25 New York LOTTO drawing were 2-17-21-47-55-58, along with Bonus Number 28.   The post NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

WINNERS: Mega Millions Lottery Players Take Home $10K

There were two third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday, Jan. 27, Mega Millions lottery. They matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:. Hudson County: Kearny Wine and Liquor, 818 Kearny Ave.,...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

$50K Powerball Winner Sold In Wallington

A second-tier prizewinning Powerball ticket good for $50,000 was sold in Bergen County. The ticket from the Saturday, Jan. 28 drawing was sold at CK Foodmart, 41 Locust Ave., in Wallington. The winning numbers for the Saturday, Jan. 28, drawing were: 02, 18, 23, 27, and 47. The Red Power...
WALLINGTON, NJ
CBS New York

Hakeem Jeffries to deliver inaugural address in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was sworn in Sunday during his community inauguration in Brooklyn.Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams and other elected officials were there as Jeffries took the stage at Brooklyn Technical High School in Fort Greene. Jeffries, who represents New York's 8th Congressional District in the House of Representatives, delivered his 10th annual inaugural address. "No matter what responsibilities I will now have down in Washington, D.C., I want you to understand I will never walk away from you and I will always have your back," Jeffries said.Back in November, Jeffries made history as the first Black lawmaker to lead a major party in Congress. He was unanimously elected to succeed Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Body Found Near Newark Bay: Prosecutor

A man's body was found Friday, Jan. 27 off the Hudson County shoreline, authorities announced. The discovery was made on the shoreline of Newark Bay near the Thomas W. Zito Bayside Apartments, and pronounced dead around 3 p.m., the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. The Cause...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Bergen Town Center | Shopping mall in Paramus, New Jersey

Bergen Town Center, is an economic shopping center, where you can find different offers and unmissable discounts in many of its stores. On the other hand, the restaurants offer you a great variety of gastronomy from fast food areas and gourmet establishments. Featured Shopping Stores: Marshalls, Nordstrom Rack, Target, Bloomingdale's,...
PARAMUS, NJ
njbmagazine.com

University Hospital Introduces $1.8B Facility Master Plan Draft

The leadership of Newark-based University Hospital (UH) presented a preliminary draft of a new $1.8 billion Facility Master Plan during the regular meeting of the board of directors. The meeting also acknowledged the service of interim President and CEO Mary K. E. Maples, who turned over control of the hospital to incoming President and CEO Ed Jimenez today.
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Brooklyn

The New York Lottery announced a second prize-winning ticket worth $1 million was sold in Brooklyn. The ticket was purchased at Bush Hook Liquors, LLC on Lorraine Street in Brooklyn. The winning numbers for Jan. 28 were 02-18-23-27-47 and the Powerball was 15.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Police investigating Saturday night triple shooting in Paterson, N.J.

PATERSON, N.J. -- Police are investigating a triple shooting in Paterson.It happened on Saturday just after 11 p.m. at 10th Avenue and East 26th Street.Police said they found two women, a 36-year-old and a 37-year-old, with gunshot wounds. A third victim, a 44-year-old man, turned up at the hospital shot.All three are expected to be okay.Investigators haven't released any more information.
PATERSON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy