Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former MLB All Star TradedOnlyHomersBoston, MA
The World’s First T-shirt Bakery 'Johnny Cupcakes' Reveals What's Next For Boston LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.Sherif SaadSalem, NH
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
The Story of the Boy in the Walls Who Liked to Kill: Daniel LaPlanteNikTownsend, MA
Related
Some of N.J.’s top football recruits reunited at Rutgers on Tuesday, contemplate staying home
Among the large group of recruits who visited Rutgers on Tuesday when the men’s basketball team blew out the Penn State Nittany Lions, 65-45, were multiple blue chips who played together on the same youth football team in Newark. Jaylen McClain, a four-star junior defensive back at Seton Hall Prep in West Orange, played wide receiver, defensive end, and cornerback as a youth, while Kaj Sanders, a physical, four-star athlete from Bergen Catholic in Oradell, played running back and linebacker back then.
Newark, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Newark. The Ramapo High School basketball team will have a game with Science Park High School on January 29, 2023, 11:00:00. The St. John Vianney High School basketball team will have a game with East Side High School on January 29, 2023, 09:30:00.
Boys Basketball: Caldwell Advances Past Newark Central, 50-35, in Essex County Tournament
WEST CALDWELL, NJ -- The third-seeded Caldwell boys basketball team advanced in the first round of the Essex County Tournament with a 50-35 victory over Newark Central Saturday afternoon. Rocco Checchetto scored 13 points for the Chiefs (15-2), who outscored Central, 16-7, in the third quarter to take a 40-28 lead. Lorenzo Sozio scored 12 points and Ryan Lawrence, returning to the lineup, finished with 10 points up front for Caldwell. Caldwell will play at home against sixth-seeded Columbia in the quarterfinal round next Saturday. But, before that happens, Caldwell and Columbia also have a regular-season game scheduled against each other Tuesday night, also in West Caldwell.
Boys basketball: Passaic County Tournament roundups for Jan. 28
Despite a 29-point performance from Jean Italien, 12th-seeded Lakeland squeaked out a 54-53 victory over 13th-seeded Eastern Christian in a Passaic County Tournament preliminary round game at Wanaque. Lakeland (8-9) held a narrow lead for most of the game, going up by six points by the end of the third...
Girls basketball: Hackensack over Ridgewood - Bergen County Invitational Tournament
NOTE: More recaps will be added throughout the day. Lauren Bond scored 10 points to lead 21st-seeded Ridgewood to a convincing 43-23 victory over 28th-seeded Hackensack in a Bergen County Tournament Round of 16 matchup at Ridgewood. Alysha Arora added eight points for Ridgewood (7-12), who led by just six...
Bowling: Fort Lee wins first-ever Bergen County Tournament girls team title
Fort Lee won the girls Bergen County Team Tournament for the first time program history on Saturday at Bowler City in Hackensack. The Bridgemen earned the No. 4 seed for the head-to-head Baker playoffs, and defeated Indian Hills in the final, 3-0.
NY lottery player wins $200,000; two other Powerball players win $50,000
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A lottery player in New York took home a whopping $200,000 with a Power Play win on Saturday, lottery officials said. The Power Play prize-winning ticket was bought at Uptown Service Station Corp. on First Avenue in Manhattan. Two others won $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. A ticket worth $50,000 was […]
Bed bugs are all over New York City, according to a recent study. Here’s how to spot them.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — They feast on human blood while you sleep, and they can be tough to spot. But since New York City recorded the second-highest number of bed bug treatments of any U.S. city last year, according to a recent study, New Yorkers should certainly be on the lookout for the pests.
pix11.com
Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries
While Rep. Jeffries already took his oath of office in Washington, Sunday's event was a chance for him to talk to his constituents and thank them. Other local leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, were also in attendance. Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. While Rep....
Man, 2 women shot in Paterson
PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — Two women and a man were shot in Paterson on Saturday, police said. Officers rushed to 10th Avenue and East 26th Street around 11:10 p.m. after reports of shots fired, authorities said. They found a wounded 36-year-old woman from Paterson and an injured 37-year-old woman from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the scene. […]
NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – According to the New York Lottery, a second prize-winning ticket for the Wednesday New York LOTTO drawing was sold in Brooklyn. The ticket worth $60,074 was sold at Prospect Drugs on Greene Avenue in Brooklyn. The winning numbers for the January 25 New York LOTTO drawing were 2-17-21-47-55-58, along with Bonus Number 28. The post NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
WINNERS: Mega Millions Lottery Players Take Home $10K
There were two third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday, Jan. 27, Mega Millions lottery. They matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:. Hudson County: Kearny Wine and Liquor, 818 Kearny Ave.,...
$50K Powerball Winner Sold In Wallington
A second-tier prizewinning Powerball ticket good for $50,000 was sold in Bergen County. The ticket from the Saturday, Jan. 28 drawing was sold at CK Foodmart, 41 Locust Ave., in Wallington. The winning numbers for the Saturday, Jan. 28, drawing were: 02, 18, 23, 27, and 47. The Red Power...
Hakeem Jeffries to deliver inaugural address in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was sworn in Sunday during his community inauguration in Brooklyn.Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams and other elected officials were there as Jeffries took the stage at Brooklyn Technical High School in Fort Greene. Jeffries, who represents New York's 8th Congressional District in the House of Representatives, delivered his 10th annual inaugural address. "No matter what responsibilities I will now have down in Washington, D.C., I want you to understand I will never walk away from you and I will always have your back," Jeffries said.Back in November, Jeffries made history as the first Black lawmaker to lead a major party in Congress. He was unanimously elected to succeed Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader.
Where is winter? NYC forecast calls for continued above-average temperatures.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – With Groundhog Day only a few days away, many are wondering whether there will be six more weeks of winter or an early spring. And if this weekend’s weather is an indicator, we may be in for an early spring, as the temperatures will remain above-average the next couple of days.
Body Found Near Newark Bay: Prosecutor
A man's body was found Friday, Jan. 27 off the Hudson County shoreline, authorities announced. The discovery was made on the shoreline of Newark Bay near the Thomas W. Zito Bayside Apartments, and pronounced dead around 3 p.m., the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. The Cause...
tourcounsel.com
Bergen Town Center | Shopping mall in Paramus, New Jersey
Bergen Town Center, is an economic shopping center, where you can find different offers and unmissable discounts in many of its stores. On the other hand, the restaurants offer you a great variety of gastronomy from fast food areas and gourmet establishments. Featured Shopping Stores: Marshalls, Nordstrom Rack, Target, Bloomingdale's,...
njbmagazine.com
University Hospital Introduces $1.8B Facility Master Plan Draft
The leadership of Newark-based University Hospital (UH) presented a preliminary draft of a new $1.8 billion Facility Master Plan during the regular meeting of the board of directors. The meeting also acknowledged the service of interim President and CEO Mary K. E. Maples, who turned over control of the hospital to incoming President and CEO Ed Jimenez today.
News 12
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Brooklyn
The New York Lottery announced a second prize-winning ticket worth $1 million was sold in Brooklyn. The ticket was purchased at Bush Hook Liquors, LLC on Lorraine Street in Brooklyn. The winning numbers for Jan. 28 were 02-18-23-27-47 and the Powerball was 15.
Police investigating Saturday night triple shooting in Paterson, N.J.
PATERSON, N.J. -- Police are investigating a triple shooting in Paterson.It happened on Saturday just after 11 p.m. at 10th Avenue and East 26th Street.Police said they found two women, a 36-year-old and a 37-year-old, with gunshot wounds. A third victim, a 44-year-old man, turned up at the hospital shot.All three are expected to be okay.Investigators haven't released any more information.
Comments / 0