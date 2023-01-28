ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

Western Illinois takes overtime affair over SDSU men

MACOMB, Ill. (SDSU) – South Dakota State was unable to hang on to a double-digit lead in the second half as Western Illinois pushed the game to overtime and eventually picked up an 81-73 victory on Saturday, Jan. 28, over the Jackrabbits in Western Hall. The Jackrabbits used a stretch of 23 consecutive points to go […]
MACOMB, IL
dakotanewsnow.com

Mikey Daniel taking analyst role for Matt Rhule and Cornhusker football

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another former Jackrabbit and South Dakota prep football star is getting a good start to his post playing career. Mikey Daniel confirmed via social media that he’s accepted a position working player development as a player performance analyst at the University of Nebraska.
BROOKINGS, SD
kelo.com

It’s wind chill advisory cold outside

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory on Monday from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. for the Sioux Falls area. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero can be expected in for portions of South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

High winds, blowing snow and ice cause slick driving conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A windy morning will be followed by another round of snow Friday evening and into Saturday morning. Gusts as high as 50 mph have been reported in some areas already Friday morning. The wind forecast will be improving later this morning across eastern KELOLAND,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Names released in fatal Lincoln County crash

TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Tea. The crash occurred at 10:30 a.m. on Interstate 29. The driver, 49-year-old Michelle Nimick, suffered fatal injuries. The passenger of the vehicle,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SD Highway Patrol reports semi rollover on I-90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Facebook post from the South Dakota Highway Patrol on Saturday reported that weather conditions caused a semi to roll over on I-90 at mile marker 131 heading eastbound. The highway patrol is advising drivers to plan their routes accordingly and use caution...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Multiple offender on the loose in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A bad guy is on the run. And the Minnehaha County sheriff needs your help finding him. Agustine Lecruz Moreno is wanted for Commit or Attempt to Commit a Felony with a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Resisting Arrest. Moreno, 27, is...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
gowatertown.net

Sioux Valley school bus involved in hit and run accident

BROOKINGS, S.D.–The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run accident involving a school bus from the Sioux Valley School District. It happened last Thursday night just south of Arlington near the Highway 81 intersection with U.S. Highway 14. The school bus was transporting children back to Volga...
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Caught on camera, stealing a camera: Galesburg Police investigating possible fraud, theft at Menards

Galesburg Police on Thursday responded to Menards for an ongoing fraud complaint. Police met with the store manager who said three male subjects came into the store on three separate occasions and purchased items using the same checks. The checks bounced due to a lack of funds. The checks were used on three different dates by three different people and had the same name on all of them. All three checks were written for a total of just over $1,100 – which were mainly for power tools. The checks belong to a man and a woman from Sheridan, Illinois. A driver’s license number written on the checks doesn’t exist in any Illinois database. At the time of the police report, the subject had not been identified. The investigation is ongoing.
GALESBURG, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy