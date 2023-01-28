Read full article on original website
Western Illinois takes overtime affair over SDSU men
MACOMB, Ill. (SDSU) – South Dakota State was unable to hang on to a double-digit lead in the second half as Western Illinois pushed the game to overtime and eventually picked up an 81-73 victory on Saturday, Jan. 28, over the Jackrabbits in Western Hall. The Jackrabbits used a stretch of 23 consecutive points to go […]
DeBoer and Staff Return to Sioux Falls, Offer Promising Edge Rusher
Thomas Heiberger is the latest South Dakota connection the Husky coach is trying to bring to Montlake.
dakotanewsnow.com
Mikey Daniel taking analyst role for Matt Rhule and Cornhusker football
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another former Jackrabbit and South Dakota prep football star is getting a good start to his post playing career. Mikey Daniel confirmed via social media that he’s accepted a position working player development as a player performance analyst at the University of Nebraska.
kelo.com
It’s wind chill advisory cold outside
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory on Monday from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. for the Sioux Falls area. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero can be expected in for portions of South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
More Snow and More Cold For Southeast South Dakota This Weekend
Hope you didn't think that January was going to go out like a lamb. The National Weather Service is forecasting several more inches of snow for Sioux Falls and Southeast South Dakota this weekend (Jan 28-29). Then, following the snow, we can expect a serious cold snap, with high terms...
KELOLAND TV
Frye-Mueller speaks out; Cold last days of January; Sunday Boredom Busters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, January 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A member of the South Dakota legislature is speaking out against being suspended from her duties in the state senate. The...
Missing: Minnesota man last seen in Sioux Falls area
Police in Bemidji are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who was last seen in South Dakota. Aaron Pearson, 41, was reported missing on Thursday, according to the Bemidji Police Department. Pearson last had contact with his family in October of last year. His last known...
KELOLAND TV
High winds, blowing snow and ice cause slick driving conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A windy morning will be followed by another round of snow Friday evening and into Saturday morning. Gusts as high as 50 mph have been reported in some areas already Friday morning. The wind forecast will be improving later this morning across eastern KELOLAND,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Names released in fatal Lincoln County crash
TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Tea. The crash occurred at 10:30 a.m. on Interstate 29. The driver, 49-year-old Michelle Nimick, suffered fatal injuries. The passenger of the vehicle,...
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Highway Patrol reports semi rollover on I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Facebook post from the South Dakota Highway Patrol on Saturday reported that weather conditions caused a semi to roll over on I-90 at mile marker 131 heading eastbound. The highway patrol is advising drivers to plan their routes accordingly and use caution...
kelo.com
Multiple offender on the loose in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A bad guy is on the run. And the Minnehaha County sheriff needs your help finding him. Agustine Lecruz Moreno is wanted for Commit or Attempt to Commit a Felony with a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Resisting Arrest. Moreno, 27, is...
gowatertown.net
Sioux Valley school bus involved in hit and run accident
BROOKINGS, S.D.–The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run accident involving a school bus from the Sioux Valley School District. It happened last Thursday night just south of Arlington near the Highway 81 intersection with U.S. Highway 14. The school bus was transporting children back to Volga...
KELOLAND TV
Suspect’s crash turns couple’s lives ‘upside down’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a long road ahead for a couple hurt in a Sioux Falls crash one week ago. Sioux Falls Police say an officer tried to stop a car that was speeding when it ran a red light and hit another car near 10th and Sycamore.
Caught on camera, stealing a camera: Galesburg Police investigating possible fraud, theft at Menards
Galesburg Police on Thursday responded to Menards for an ongoing fraud complaint. Police met with the store manager who said three male subjects came into the store on three separate occasions and purchased items using the same checks. The checks bounced due to a lack of funds. The checks were used on three different dates by three different people and had the same name on all of them. All three checks were written for a total of just over $1,100 – which were mainly for power tools. The checks belong to a man and a woman from Sheridan, Illinois. A driver’s license number written on the checks doesn’t exist in any Illinois database. At the time of the police report, the subject had not been identified. The investigation is ongoing.
