Not quite losing my religion: Being a liberal evangelical isn't always easy
Throughout my life, I have questioned my Christian faith. On two occasions in my life, however, I have seriously considered the possibility that the God who has directed every aspect of my life is just a very nuanced invisible friend. The first time when I was 19 years old and took a college course on faith. The second time is right now.
Losing their religion: why US churches are on the decline
As the US adjusts to an increasingly non-religious population, thousands of churches are closing each year – probably accelerated by Covid
'I Was a Teacher, I Abandoned Being "Woke" For My Students' Sake'
Instead of teaching my students that the system is rigged against people of color, I told then they were architects of their own destiny.
What is Pentecostal Christianity?
Pentecostals agree on the importance of the Holy Spirit – but not necessarily on what it empowers them to do.
Pope Francis Condemning Gay Marriage Bans Highlights Catholic 'Civil War'
"The question at the heart of the conflict, is Francis a legitimate Pope?" one conservative commentator wrote on Twitter.
First 'gender-queer' priest in Church of England expresses desire for 'normalizing' identity among children
Rev. Bingo Allison, a self-described non-binary gender-queer priest in the Church of England, has publicly expressed a hope of "normalizing" LGBTQ behavior among children.
U.S. Churches in Steep Decline: Studies Disclose Reported Loss of Christian Religion Among Nation’s Younger Generations
Christian houses of worship are reportedly closing by the thousands yearly. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NPR.org, TheGuardian.com, and FiveThirtyEight.com.
No surprise when the pope says being gay "isn’t a crime" – a Catholic theologian explains why
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Once again, Pope Francis has called on Catholics to welcome and accept LGBTQ people. "Being homosexual isn't a crime," the pope said in an interview with The Associated Press on Jan. 24, 2023, adding, "let's distinguish between a sin and a crime." He also called for the relaxation of laws around the world that target LGBTQ people.
The king who kept infants in isolation to find out which language Adam and Eve spoke
Holy Roman Emperor Frederick IIPhoto byhistoryanswers.co.uk. In the 13th century, Holy Roman Emperor Frederick II decided to do an experiment to find out which language Adam and Eve spoke. He kept young infants without human interaction to determine which language would have been imparted to Adam and Eve by God. He wanted to know if the natural language of humans was Hebrew, Greek, Latin, or Arabic.
‘Spirituality and sexuality – people shouldn’t have to choose’: the Australian church celebrating queer joy
Led by a openly lesbian minister, St Michael’s Uniting Church in Melbourne hopes to provide a sanctuary for LGBTQ people hurt by religious institutions
White Christian Nationalism is an oxymoron and does not compute
Being a Christian and a Nationalist is not the same. A Christian is any individual who believes Jesus was crucified for our sins, rose from the dead, is the only way for salvation and He will soon return. Galatians 3:28 There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus. Some of us believe being a Christian is exclusive to only a privileged few.
“Common Sense" The Impact on the American Revolution and the Fight for Independence
Exploring the history of any people, we gain a better understanding of their culture and identity and what drives them. History has always been about the telling of tales, whether they be tales of epic battles, powerful empires, or the formation of a nation. But arguably the most compelling tales of all are those that tell the story of how a people's political society was formed. These stories are often intertwined with the society's concept of virtue—in America it’s freedom. America’s seed of freedom was nurtured by a pamphlet calling for independence.
The AP Interview: Pope says homosexuality not a crime
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis criticized laws that criminalize homosexuality as “unjust,” saying God loves all his children just as they are and called on Catholic bishops who support the laws to welcome LGBTQ people into the church. “Being homosexual isn’t a crime,” Francis said during...
Opinion: Exploring Wokeness: The History and Implications of Being Woke
The Oxford English Dictionary defines "woke" as "an alert to injustice in society, especially racism." The Merriam-Webster dictionary, on the other hand, defines it as “engaged and active in social justice issues.” So, what does that mean?
Sadeqa Johnson writes about 2 Black women in ‘The House of Eve’
Sadeqa Johnson is an award-winning author whose previous novel, Yellow Wife, was named a best book of the year by NPR and Christian Science Monitor, and cemented Johnson as a top-notch historical fiction novelist. Now, in The House of Eve, Johnson transports readers to 1950s D.C. and Philadelphia in this epic love story that explores themes of race, class, colorism and women’s ambition.
Artist by Yeong-shin Ma – middle-aged men behaving badly
This darkly comic tale of three hapless and macho males fixes a boldly satirical eye on Korean society. “It is not enough to succeed,” said Gore Vidal. “Others must fail.” In his darkly funny new book, Artist, the Korean cartoonist Yeong-shin Ma puts this notion centre stage, his three male characters jostling for position in a world where the stakes can be so small that sometimes the only satisfaction is in seeing a pal go down in flames. And, yes, this does make it a somewhat toxic read; envy runs through it like poison. But it’s also rather bracing watching these hapless middle-aged men – a musician, a writer and a painter – behave so very badly. The creative life, Ma suggests, is no more noble than any other, and the artist no less prone to pettiness. In other words, be careful what you wish for.
Upworthy
'Friendly neighborhood feminist' lays down hard-hitting stats proving how women have it harder
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 23, 2021. It has since been updated. Despite the tireless efforts and sacrifices of countless over the years, we still live in a world that is far from equal. While there are mountains worth of evidence that shows this to be true, there are many—mostly those benefiting from said inequality—who deny that certain groups of people have it harder than others and that they are consistently mistreated both by society and the system. One such fight that's far from over, as many among us know firsthand, is the one for gender equality and Tiktok user @mrvdk is more than happy to provide the stats that prove why.
Is it Possible to Commune with your Dead? The Answers May be in Cassadaga.
Spiritualists, mediums and others believe the afterlife is all around us, perceptible to those who see and hear beyond. One particular small town in Florida has gained a huge popularity with the spiritualist community, the 57-acre Cassadaga. This spiritualist camp, of which CNN reports there are more than 65 churches or camps in 20 states across the US today, was founded around 1875 and chartered in 1894.
The National Media’s Use of ‘Evangelical Christianity’ Label is Intellectually Lazy
For decades, mainstream media has applied the phrase “Evangelical Christian” in a manner that implies the majority of protestants active in their respective churches are included in the category. Any reputable journalist who researched “evangelical megachurch” leaders would discover that while there are several groups among Christians that could be deemed “evangelical” in their desire to share their faith with friend and family, but Charismatic churches are known for boldly declaring their faith on street corners and attempting to convert almost every individual they make contact with on a daily basis. The churches that show the most support for Trump are Charismatic Pentecostal Christians. The largest denomination representing the charismatic branch is the “Assemblies of God” church. (*There are also plenty of random non-denominational churches with worship services very similar to Charismatic Pentecostals, but due to their independence, they can't be associated with any particular denomination.)
I Covered the Story That Inspired 'Women Talking.' Here's What I Wish More People Knew
The journalist who wrote about the attacks in a Mennonite colony in Bolivia wants to make sure moviegoers know the real story too.
