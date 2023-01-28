ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

psychologytoday.com

The Truth About Self-Hatred

It is too devastating for children to acknowledge that their parents might not be competent or may be cruel. Self-hatred is a childhood survival strategy, but it no longer serves us in our adult life. It is possible to move from self-hatred to self-compassion. The truth about self-hatred, and its...
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Narcissists Invalidate The People In Their Life

Would you like to know how to make someone feel invisible and worthless and erase their sense of self-worth?. Invalidatetheir emotions and feelings. If you don’t believe me, you have never been in a relationship with a Narcissist or emotionally abusive person.
psychologytoday.com

Why Narcissists Make Truthful Reconciliation Impossible

An expectation of special treatment and a deficit in empathy can cause narcissists to seem entitled to forgiveness, even while still harming you. For many narcissists, conflict resolution and communication are often games to win, and humility and self-reflexivity are seen as liabilities. A narcissist's terms of forgiveness often rush...
Libby Shively McAvoy

Escaping the Illusion of Love Created by a Narcissist

Recognize the signs of trauma-bond manipulation and psychological abuse. I am sorry for your pain, frustration, and confusion. You enter a relationship and make yourself entirely vulnerable for your partner. You feel like they are your soulmate. They make you feel loved and cherished. You share your deepest secrets and all of your insecurities.
Deadspin

Fan regrets tattooing 'MESSI' on his forehead

The internet is quick to pile on acts of stupidity. People doing dumb shit is like 75 percent of the content that goes viral. A lot of the time, the, I guess, “victims” don’t set out to break the internet. It’s just an ideal combination of circumstances and timing that align. Then there’s Colombian “influencer” Mike Jambs, who went to a tattoo parlor, asked the artist to ink “MESSI” on his forehead, filmed it, and paid for it.
Crystal Jackson

Opinion: Loving Someone Who Cannot Love Themselves

It’s strange that we expect people to love us well who don’t even love themselves. I don’t believe that we have to fully love ourselves to engage in healthy, authentic relationships, but self-love has a way of making us better partners. Yet, the heart wants what the heart wants, and sometimes, it chooses a person who has little self-loving and may even be stuck in a pattern of self-loathing.
psychologytoday.com

Playing Favorites Gives a Narcissistic Co-Parent Control

A narcissistic co-parent plays the victim and invites the kids to take care of him or her. Using triangulation, a form of favoritism, the narcissistic co-parent manipulates the children and obtains emotional control of them. The narcissist idealizes and rewards the child who offers them total loyalty and turns their...
psychologytoday.com

The Truth About Anger

Anger is a common automatic reaction to an unpleasant event or circumstance. Powerlessness might be hiding beneath a self-protective shield of anger. Anger can be resolved through a process of awareness, grounding, and compassion. When was the last time you were angry? Ten minutes ago, two days ago? As you...
psychologytoday.com

The Power of Our Words

Not everyone realizes how powerful words can be. One negative statement can negate thousands of kind and thoughtful words we have said to someone. It's important to consider how our words—both negative and positive—will affect others and ourselves before we use them. I think everyone agrees that words...
FLORIDA STATE
macaronikid.com

Mindful Parenting with Mel

What is co-regulation? How to help kids with emotional regulation. We are hearing the terms “emotional regulation”, and “co-regulation” more often in child development, parenting circles, and from pediatricians — but do you really know what they mean and why they’re important?. According to...
psychologytoday.com

Unpacking the Myths and Truths of Stepmothering

Cultural myths affect how we talk about biological mothers and stepmothers. The complex role of the stepmother is often overlooked and reduced to a series of tropes. Being a successful stepmother is not easy, especially since there are specific boundaries associated with the role. The experiences of daughters with stepmothers...
hubpages.com

The Grudges heaviness

Deep-seated rancor or ill feeling encircle someone over a real or fancied grievance. The persistent feeling of umbrage, other than how they are a drag to haul around all of us, doesn't fill the need that they are there to serve. They don't help us to have an improved outlook or mend our hurt. Toward the day's end, we end up as pleased proprietors of our feelings of grudges. Yet without the solace experience that we at last longing, we have needed since the original wounding. We transform our resentment into an item and hold it out at arm’s length of what we have endured, a symbol of honor, an approach to help others and ourselves to remember our torment and deservingness.
Inspire Wonderland

Overcoming the fear of others' judgments and finding freedom

Be an owl: How to stop caring what others think of you and start living. The majestic owl has long been associated with wisdom, from the wise words of Athena in Ancient Greece to their prominent role in modern literature and movies. Owls have a reputation for being wise due in part to their keen observational skills. These birds have exceptional vision and hearing capabilities, allowing them to find prey in dark environments or navigate dense forests. This same intelligence is why owls are often seen as symbols of knowledge, strategy and wisdom.

