Deep-seated rancor or ill feeling encircle someone over a real or fancied grievance. The persistent feeling of umbrage, other than how they are a drag to haul around all of us, doesn't fill the need that they are there to serve. They don't help us to have an improved outlook or mend our hurt. Toward the day's end, we end up as pleased proprietors of our feelings of grudges. Yet without the solace experience that we at last longing, we have needed since the original wounding. We transform our resentment into an item and hold it out at arm’s length of what we have endured, a symbol of honor, an approach to help others and ourselves to remember our torment and deservingness.

