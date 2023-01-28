ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
newsnationnow.com

Death of housekeeper helped unravel Murdaugh’s secrets

(NewsNation) — The death of a woman who served as a housekeeper and nanny for the Murdaugh family helped unravel one of the biggest pieces of the Alex Murdaugh moneymaking scheme. Gloria Satterfield was an integral part of the Murdaugh family. She was their housekeeper, nanny and cook but...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
NJ.com

My mom died. Do I have a right to any of her property?

Q. When my mom died, my stepfather and his daughter took charge of the house and the property. The house was in mom’s and my stepfather’s name and also they added my half-sister and her husband’s names to the deed. My name was not on anything. What can I do to see if they kept any money or property from me? All I received was a few pictures and they forbid me to come into the house.

Comments / 0

Community Policy