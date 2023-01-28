THE BUZZ: California’s Senate contenders have finally gone from presumed to confirmed. Rep. Adam Schiff made his long-awaited campaign announcement Thursday, launching into a field that already features Rep. Katie Porter and almost certainly Rep. Barbara Lee, who is already fundraising for a Senate run and telling colleagues she’s in. While Lee’s planned entry surprised those who believed she was more focused on an appointment in the event of an early exit by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, California has been bracing for the Porter-Schiff clash for months.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO