Salon

'Stop the Steal' organizer claims to have dirt on Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talks to reporters about her support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) following House Republican Conference leadership elections in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on November 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) "Stop the Steal" organizer Ali Alexander threatened to expose some...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Beast

The ‘Never Kevin’ Chaos Is Tearing Fox News Apart

The seemingly never-ending fight for the House speakership has exposed a glaring rift within the Republican Party, with a group of hard-right holdouts refusing to budge when it comes to electing Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House. While McCarthy continues to negotiate and offer up every concession he can...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Schiff makes it official

THE BUZZ: California’s Senate contenders have finally gone from presumed to confirmed. Rep. Adam Schiff made his long-awaited campaign announcement Thursday, launching into a field that already features Rep. Katie Porter and almost certainly Rep. Barbara Lee, who is already fundraising for a Senate run and telling colleagues she’s in. While Lee’s planned entry surprised those who believed she was more focused on an appointment in the event of an early exit by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, California has been bracing for the Porter-Schiff clash for months.
CALIFORNIA STATE

