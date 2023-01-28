Read full article on original website
Tea tree oil, known for its range of health and beauty benefits, is particularly loved for its cleansing, antiseptic and moisturizing qualities. These make it a popular choice for specialty shampoos designed to cleanse, clarify and hydrate your scalp and hair.
Everyone wants to keep their mouth healthy, but relying on a traditional mouthwash may not be the best way to go. Traditional mouthwashes contain harsh ingredients and even chemicals that could potentially be more harmful than beneficial. Instead, you may want to consider an organic mouthwash.
If you have sensitive skin, dealing with skin irritation is just another annoying fact of life. Even if you stick to hypoallergenic skin-care products, you can wind up with rashes and other irritations due to something as simple as friction. An anti-chafe balm helps reduce the problem by lubricating the skin. It also forms a protective barrier over the skin that draws sweat and other moisture away to keep you cool and comfortable. With its long-lasting effectiveness and nongreasy formula, the Body Glide Skin Glide Anti-Friction Cream is a top choice.
Your shampoo can help remove pollutants, flakes and oil from your hair, but you need conditioner to help make your hair look its best. Hair conditioner moisturizes and nourishes locks to leave them smooth, shiny and soft.
This Body Oil Is Basically a Lymphatic Drainage Massage in a Bottle, and Will Help Firm Up Your Skin at Home
Lymphatic drainage massages are among a small faction of buzzy wellness treatments that really do live up to the hype. You see, when your lymphatic system gets clogged up with cellular waste, it can cause a whole host of concerns, including puffiness, dull skin, and breakouts (as well as other issues with digestion and circulation). As long as you're drinking water and getting enough movement, your lymph nodes will function just fine on their own and will eventually find a way to unblock themselves—but lymphatic drainage massages help speed up the process.
Box Bobs Are Solidifying 2023 As The Year Of Short Hair
Defined by its short and often blunt shape, falling just above the shoulders, bobs are considered a universally flattering cut that can be worn on anybody. Over the years, the bob has become something of an umbrella term for a range of other styles that fall under it, including the long bob, the layered bob, the A-line bob, and the asymmetrical bob. But one bob cut that is perhaps less commonly known is the box bob. With close similarities to the French bob, the box bob is also cut along the jawline, sometimes grazing higher on the face around the cheekbones. However, the box bob is typically more angular and less layered than its French counterpart, making it great for those with fine hair because the hair appears thicker than it is, per Woman and Home.
This New $18 Body Scrub Made My Rough Skin Dolphin-Smooth in a Single Wash
In the heated debate on showers vs. baths, I’m a shower person all the way. But I still love to use products that help ritualize the experience, and turn showers into a special, rejuvenating treat. That’s where Versed’s new Buff It Out AHA Exfoliating Body Scrub ($18) comes in. It uses a combination of physical and chemical exfoliators to gently *buff* away dryness and dullness, and reveal smoother, brighter-looking body skin. The buzzy (and affordable) scrub makes a lot of promises—to polish away those pesky chicken bumps (also known as KP or keratosis pilaris), target hyperpigmentation, and clear up body breakouts for “skin as smooth as glass,” so I was obviously really excited to test it out. And spoiler alert: I was sold at first scrub.
CrossFit workouts have grown tremendously in popularity because of how effectively their high-intensity interval training workouts can transform your body. These workouts are demanding, which is why you need the right gear when you hit the gym. CrossFit gloves give...
With Valentine's Day quickly approaching, it's time to pick out a thoughtful gift for your significant other, BFF or favorite family member, because this sweet holiday isn't just for couples anymore. This year, instead of a cliche giant teddy […]
I Washed My Hair With Density-Boosting Caffeine and Biotin-Infused Shampoo and Conditioner for 2 Weeks—The Results Were Eye Opening
All my life, I’ve had fine hair. Up until recently, though, it’s been quite full. See, that’s where so many people get it wrong—just because you have fine hair, doesn’t mean you have thin hair. Where the term "fine" speaks to the density of each individual strand, the term "thin" refers to the overall fullness (and scalp coverage) of your hair. And like I said, up until recently, scalp coverage wasn’t an issue for me. But for whatever reason, after turning 30, I started to notice that my hairline (which has admittedly been a bit receded for a while, thanks to years of ultra-high, ultra-tight messy buns) was looking sparse overall.
Miley Cyrus and Shakira toss some musical shade at exes Revenge is more than a way to balance the scales so you can get even. As pop stars frequently demonstrate, throwing some shade on your ex is a great way to top the charts and come out […]
Founded in 2011, Algenist is an all-natural skin care brand that offers clean products that provide nourishment and protection for your skin, leaving it supple and fresh. Treating a range of concerns, such as fine lines, wrinkles, dryness and hyperpigmentation, this is a great brand for both treatment and preventative care. Effective and easy to use, the Genius Ultimate Anti-Aging Eye Cream is the best product.
Sleep Solid With These Top Pet-Hair-Resistant Sheets, Bedding, and Accessories
A good night's sleep is one of the most important things you can do for your health. Long-term, it helps optimize the function of every system in your body, from brain and immune system function to digestion and athletic performance. But loose pet hairs in your sheets and bedding can interrupt that essential rest and, for some, aggravate allergies and asthma, resulting in poor or lost sleep. Thankfully, you can choose from a range sheet and bedding brands and products available today.
Dermaflash is a skin care brand that makes dermaplaning products. The brand was created by beauty entrepreneur Dara Levy in 2016 and offers skin treatments that can be done at home. Dermaplaning uses sharp precision blades to exfoliate your skin, leaving you with a fresh, radiant complexion. Dermaflash devices are quick to use and save you trips to the spa while giving similar results. The most effective product is the Dermaflash Dermapore Ultrasonic 2-in-1 Device.
If you love animals and want to keep animal testing out of your makeup bag, you're in luck. It's easier than ever to shop for cruelty-free products, as more and more brands have committed to banning animal testing from their production process and even to using vegan ingredients.
A fuzzy or uneven texture results from frizzy hair because it gets up or curls in a different direction than the surrounding hair. Humidity, chemical treatments, and heat styling tools are the three most common causes of frizzy hair. It’s like every girl’s worst nightmare, something we should all try to avoid.
Prepare to be obsessed with these bamboo bed sheets
These bamboo bed sheets from Amazon, Ettitude, and other brands are the softest in the bedding game, with benefits that go beyond being eco-friendly
Multiple environmental factors can affect the growth of your hair. Stress plays a large role in hair loss, but sometimes it is as simple as the products we use. Hair growth serums work to target impurities that are preventing your hair from growing properly. A good hair serum will rescue the look of brittle and breaking hair. To find the best hair growth serum, consider which formula is best for your hair type, the brand and the ingredients used to make the product.
Essential oils have certainly been making their mark on the haircare industry lately. Options like castor oil and rosemary oil are being touted all over social media as hacks for growing fuller, thicker locks. Tea tree oil is another popular type used to target scalp and hair health—and is one to consider adding to your routine if it’s not already hiding in some of your go-to shampoos and scalp treatments.
If just reading about tea tree oil makes you suddenly smell it, I get it. Tea tree oil is powerful, and I'm not just talking about the fresh, herbal scent. Tea tree oil has been utilized medicinally in Australia for over a century and is revered for its ability to reduce scalp inflammation and dryness.
