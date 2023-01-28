ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Vogue Magazine

Why Are Women Now Required to Cover Their Arms in the Missouri State House?

Last week, lawmakers in the Missouri House of Representatives voted on a new rules package that would require women to cover their shoulders (while leaving the dress code for men unaltered). The previous dress code for women mandated “dresses or skirts or slacks worn with a blazer or sweater and appropriate dress shoes or boots." The implicit sexism of the addition was noted by many.
MISSOURI STATE
KELOLAND TV

Senate votes to strip member of voting rights

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Wyoming News

Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate

CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
WYOMING STATE
The Center Square

Senate committee advances bill to ban sales of 'assault firearms'

(The Center Square) – A Virginia Senate committee voted along party lines Monday to advance a bill banning sales of new assault firearms manufactured after July of this year, a measure supporters say would increase gun safety in the commonwealth. Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance a measure that would create a Class 1 misdemeanor for any person who “imports, sells, manufactures, purchases, possesses, transports or transfers” an assault firearm. The bill specifies that an “assault firearm" does not include antique firearms,...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
KFYR-TV

Bill would ban use of certain personal pronouns in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A controversial bill has been introduced by lawmakers involving language surrounding transgender people. House Bill 2199 would basically do two things. First, it would change the definition of gender to the following: “Words used to reference an individual’s sex, gender, gender identity, or gender expression, mean the individual’s determined sex at birth, male or female.” To clarify, that means, under the proposed bill, someone’s sex at birth would, by state law, be their gender. The second thing it would do would be to require all pronouns used to reflect that definition of gender.
WDBJ7.com

Senate Committee considers gun bills

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Gun rights advocates and supporters of gun control squared off Monday in Richmond. The Senate Judiciary Committee considered more than a dozen bills, including a ban on assault weapons, and two measures that received attention following recent gun violence here in Virginia. Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-Fairfax)...
RICHMOND, VA
CBS Minnesota

House Dems introduce legalized recreational pot bill, Gov. Walz says he's "ready to sign it into law"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- DFL lawmakers in Minnesota say this will be the year recreational marijuana is legalized. House Democrats introduced a bill Thursday morning that would allow 21-year-olds to buy, sell and use marijuana. It would also automatically expunge low-level cannabis convictions."Our bill will create a safe, well-regulated, legal marketplace where Minnesotans can grow, buy and sell cannabis if they choose to do so," Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said.The bill will likely take months to pass, because there's a long vetting process. Gov. Tim Walz says he'll be ready when it gets to his desk. RELATED: Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz...
MINNESOTA STATE
Big Country News

Senators Mike Crapo, Jim Risch Introduce Legislation to Add Third District Judge in Idaho

IDAHO - Idaho Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch have introduced legislation that would create an additional federal district judgeship in the Gem State. “Idaho’s growing population requires an additional judgeship to ensure effective access to the resources that provide justice in our state,” said Crapo. “This need has been widely recognized for years, and it is past time we provide the District of Idaho with a third district judge and personnel to keep up with an ever-growing caseload.”
IDAHO STATE
KEYC

Minnesota House passes abortion bill

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After hours of partisan debate, the Minnesota House approved a bill Thursday night that would cement reproductive rights into state law. All but one house DFLer voted for the Protect Reproductive Options, or PRO Act, and every republican voted against. The bill would make...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Senate poised to pass bill that would ban discrimination based on hairstyle

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) -- The Minnesota Senate on Thursday will vote on whether to pass the Crown Act, which would ban discrimination on the basis of hairstyle.Lawmakers and community leaders at the capitol say it's needed to protect those choosing to wear natural hair styles like afros and braids. In 2020, the Minnesota House passed the Crown Act, but it went nowhere in the Republican-controlled Senate.Vachel Hudson, who works for the Twin Cities Urban League, told WCCO she has experienced the issue first-hand."My first job was as a salesman. I was told I would look much cleaner, much nicer if I cut my hair," he said. Minnesota is not alone in pushing this. At least 14 other states have passed anti-hair discrimination laws.If the Senate passes it on Thursday, it would move to Gov. Tim Walz's desk for signature into law.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Center Square

Gun control measures pass Senate, future uncertain in House

(The Center Square) – Virginia Senate lawmakers passed a range of gun control measures in a floor vote Monday, including bills to crack down on ghost guns, place prohibitions on where assault firearms can be carried and clarify Virginia’s “Red Flag Law.” Lawmakers in the Democrat-majority state Senate largely voted along party lines to pass three gun control measures Monday, forwarding them on to be heard in the House of Delegates. The bills will likely face an uphill battle in the Republican-controlled chamber, where lawmakers...
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Virginia Senate committee rejects 'education savings accounts'

(The Center Square) –The Senate Committee on Education and Health voted to “pass by indefinitely” on three school choice bills by Republican lawmakers Thursday – a signal other school choice bills in the Virginia House of Delegates could face obstacles moving forward. One of the measures...
VIRGINIA STATE

