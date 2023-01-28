ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

‘Overtime’ January 27, 2023

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hETvq_0kUJzj3O00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Regan Holgate and Scott Leber bring you their latest episode of ‘Overtime’ from Friday night, January 27.

Highlights include the big Boylan at Auburn game. Plus, Guilford knocking off Harlem to hang on to first place. Also, Rockford East and the Rockford Lutheran boys getting back on track after losses earlier in the week. South Beloit’s super sophomore 6-8 Ross Robertson collects his 1,000 point. Plus, girls highlights from Boylan, Harlem and Byron.

We also bring you our one-on-one interview with Chris Dixon, the head coach of NIC-10 leader Guilford. And in our spotlight segment we meet three Belvidere North players who hit the books when they’re not hitting the court.

To view this episode, watch the media player above, and watch for ‘Overtime’ on your television every Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Belvidere Co-op repeats as NIC-10 wrestling champion

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Belvidere Co-op claimed its second straight NIC-10 team wrestling championship Saturday at Harlem High School. Belvidere Co-op claimed six individual championships to narrowly edge Hononegah by 10.5 points in the team standings. Hononegah had four individual champions. Harlem finished in third place. NIC-10 TEAM RESULTS (2022-23)1. Belvidere (Co-op) 212.52. Hononegah 202.03. Harlem […]
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area basketball scores from Friday, January 27

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basketball results involving Rockford area teams from Friday, January 27 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ live Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and feature stories. (Rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11 p.m.) NIC-10 BOYSAuburn 74 Boylan […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Lutheran wins battle against Lisle Sr. and battle of the Weber coaching brothers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–There were two basketball teams and two coaching Webers in the house at Lutheran Friday evening. Rockford native Andrew Weber brought his Lisle Sr. Tigers to town for a game against the Crusaders and their assistant coach Luke Weber. The two Webers are brothers. Luke got family bragging rights. The Crusaders defeated the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Illinois wins Kohl Center slugfest in blue jerseys

MADISON, Wis. — There’s a reason we’re afraid of the blue uniforms. Sporting the navy jerseys in Madison for the first time in three years, Illinois outlasted Wisconsin in an absolute slugfest, 61-51, on a snowy Saturday afternoon at the Kohl Center. When the Illini last wore...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Wisconsin's slump continues with loss to Illinois

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin men's basketball team's promising start to the season continued to drift further away Saturday. The Badgers (12-8, 4-6) Big Ten) lost for the sixth time in seven games as they fell 61-51 to the Illinois Fighting Illini (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten) in front of 17,071 at the Kohl Center. It was their second loss to Illinois this month and their fourth double-digit defeat in this slump.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

This week is the 3rd Annual ‘Rockford Restaurant Week’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local restaurants will get a boost this week, as the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is bring back its “Rockford Region Restaurant Week.” Starting Tuesday, restaurants will offer their best entrees, craft cocktails and creative carry-out. Specials include exclusive menu items, themed take-out options and limited-time promotions. Community members can […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford’s Busch Jeweler hosts grand opening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Christmas day, Busch Jewelers near Cherry Vale Mall suffered a catastrophe when the pipes in the store froze causing extensive damage. After a month of doing business at their smaller temporary store, the main store had it’s reopening on Saturday at 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Steady snow, hazardous travel lasts into the night

10PM UPDATE: A patch of freezing rain has been moving across Northern Illinois just South of the Stateline. Reports of accumulating ice has been reported closer to Chicago. There is a chance for some slick spots from freezing rain later tonight on top of the snow we got earlier today.
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago's north suburbs get pounded by snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling

GURNEE, Illinois - Chicago-area snow plows didn't see much action in December -but this week they are in high gear just trying to keep up with the falling snow. On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

37K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy