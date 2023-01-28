‘Overtime’ January 27, 2023

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Regan Holgate and Scott Leber bring you their latest episode of ‘Overtime’ from Friday night, January 27.



Highlights include the big Boylan at Auburn game. Plus, Guilford knocking off Harlem to hang on to first place. Also, Rockford East and the Rockford Lutheran boys getting back on track after losses earlier in the week. South Beloit’s super sophomore 6-8 Ross Robertson collects his 1,000 point. Plus, girls highlights from Boylan, Harlem and Byron.



We also bring you our one-on-one interview with Chris Dixon, the head coach of NIC-10 leader Guilford. And in our spotlight segment we meet three Belvidere North players who hit the books when they’re not hitting the court.



To view this episode, watch the media player above, and watch for ‘Overtime’ on your television every Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39.





