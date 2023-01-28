Ayers talks music, identity

It was 1993 in Seattle when Nabil Ayers had to decide between two crucial life paths after graduating college: getting a real job or working at a record store.

In most situations, the ideal path would be to get a “real job” and get an apartment. But for Ayers, picking the record store is what led to his success — and understanding his identity.

Ayers, musician, writer and record company executive, spoke Friday afternoon at Forge Theater in Moscow, with his talk billed under the theme of “the intersection between music, race and family.” About 30 people attended the Lionel Hampton School of Music event.