wdrb.com
Man arrested in Bardstown after police say pound of suspected meth found in car after chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A traffic stop and police chase ended with officers saying they found crystal meth inside a man's car. According to the Nelson County Sheriff's Department, Todd Carter was pulled over by deputies in Bardstown just before midnight Sunday on Highway 245 near North 3rd Street. Carter...
wdrb.com
Louisville woman arrested months after shooting at a Louisville gas station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been arrested months after police say she shot another woman in the stomach in the parking lot of a Portland neighborhood gas station. According to court documents, 42-year-old Lillian Bemiller was arrested Friday afternoon after she turned herself in. Police say the...
Wave 3
Louisville man sentenced for 2021 deadly home invasion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man facing manslaughter and burglary charges in connection to a deadly home invasion back in 2021 has been sentenced to prison. On Monday, Tony Johnson Jr. received 15 years in prison for the burglary and death of Michael Bright on June 18, 2021. According to...
wdrb.com
3 adults, teen arrested in assault and robbery of man in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were arrested in southern Indiana after a man told police he was robbed at gunpoint and hit with a crowbar. According to the Jefferson County (Indiana) Sheriff's Office, a man who was bleeding and had obvious injuries approached a deputy on patrol on Jan. 24.
Oldham County Police investigate 2 similar, separate shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in Oldham County are investigating two separate weekend shootings with similar details. "Both shootings occurred in residential neighborhoods, involved victims on foot being shot near the street, with witnesses describing a dark colored sedan at the scene," Oldham County Police said in a press release.
WRBI Radio
Three arrested following hunting equipment theft investigation
— Indiana Conservation Officers have arrested three Jennings County residents in connection with the theft of hunting equipment that happened early this month near Paris Crossing. Investigators say conservation officers executed a search warrant on a residence where multiple stolen items were located, and 40-year-old Terry J. Kinworthy, 50-year-old John...
Wave 3
2 adults, 3 juveniles accused of stealing more than $4K in LEGO from St. Matthews Target
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - St. Matthews Police arrested multiple people on Sunday night after being accused of stealing more than $4,000 in LEGO sets from the Target on Westport Road. Two adults, 35-year-old Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson, and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow were charged with shoplifting...
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37
On Saturday, January 28, 2023, a fatal motor vehicle accident occurred on State Highway 37 in Louisville, New York. State Police arrived on the scene at 6:02 a.m. to find a 2021 Freightliner box truck and a 2013 express bus involved in the collision.
wdrb.com
1 dead, another person taken to hospital after crash in Meade County, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person died after a crash in Meade County on Monday morning, according to police. The Meade County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported crash involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer on U.S. 60 at the intersection of Hill Grove Road and Shumate Road at 6:51 a.m.
wvih.com
Driver Dies In Meade County Accident
An accident between and passenger car and a tractor trailer truck claimed the life of one driver just before 7 a.m. Monday (01/30). According to Meade County Sheriff’s Department, the accident happened at the intersection of Hill Grove Road/Shumate Road and US 60. The driver of the passenger car...
wdrb.com
JCPS teacher accused in groping incidents facing 5 new charges in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher accused of dressing up like a woman and sexually groping men is now facing several new charges, and these are in Jefferson County. Michael Mascardo was already facing eight sexual abuse charges in Oldham County. On Monday, he was charged...
Victim hospitalized following Oldham County shooting
PEWEE VALLEY, Ky. — One man is in the hospital following a shooting in Oldham County. According to Oldham County Dispatch the shooting happened Sunday evening just after 7 p.m. on Cross Brook Drive in Pewee Valley. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital in Louisville with gunshot wounds.
Wave 3
1 killed in Meade County crash
BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - A two vehicle crash in Meade County has claimed the life of one person and left another person injured. The crash between a passenger car and a tractor trailer happened at 6:51 a.m. on US 60 where it intersects with Hill Grove Road and Shumate Road.
Man, woman shot at while in their car on Manslick Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and woman are recovering from injuries they sustained in a shooting in Louisville's Hazelwood neighborhood on Thursday night. The two victims were in a car in a business' parking lot in the 4400 block of Manslick Road when someone began shooting at them from outside the car, according to Louisville Metro Police.
953wiki.com
Madison Police Arrest Four On Narcotic Charges
January 25, 2023, Madison Police arrested four on narcotic related charges. Madison Police responded to a report of narcotic activity, at a residence in the 180 block of Taft Drive. Arrested: Jason R. Boswell, 29, Madison, Indiana, for maintaining a common nuisance L-6 felony, possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony, and...
953wiki.com
Domestic Distrubance Lands Madison Man In Jail
All charges are alleged and presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty. January 25, 2023 - Madison Police responded to the River Pointe Shopping Center regarding a domestic disturbance in the parking lot. While en-route, the disturbance escalated as the male subject reportedly brandished a rifle and pointed it at the female.
Local News Digital
Juvenile arrested for Jennings County school threat
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – The North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) arrested a suspect late Friday afternoon regarding intimidating AirDrops sent during the high school incident last Thursday, at the Jennings County High School/Jennings County Middle School. NVPD worked closely with personnel from the schools and Jennings County Juvenile probation...
WLKY.com
3 people killed in southern Indiana house fire identified by coroner
The three victims in a deadly southern Indiana house fire have been identified. The Jennings County Coroner said the homeowner, 53-year-old Christopher Hermann; his girlfriend, 51-year-old Angela Lyons; and her son, 25-year-old Jimmy Lyons, died as a result of smoke inhalation. Firefighters responded to the home on North County Road...
WLKY.com
Irish Hill theatre staff mourns co-worker who was killed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man shot and killed in Irish Hill on Thursday worked at Commonwealth Theatre Center. On Saturday, Commonwealth Theatre Center posted a statement on its website naming him as Kenny Maier. The statement read:. "Kenny Maier, a beloved member of our administrative staff lost his life...
Amount of evidence delays case against teens accused of bus stop shooting
The two boys accused of killing two other teenagers will be in court again in March, after an initial hearing on Friday.
