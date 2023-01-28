ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Louisville man sentenced for 2021 deadly home invasion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man facing manslaughter and burglary charges in connection to a deadly home invasion back in 2021 has been sentenced to prison. On Monday, Tony Johnson Jr. received 15 years in prison for the burglary and death of Michael Bright on June 18, 2021. According to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Oldham County Police investigate 2 similar, separate shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in Oldham County are investigating two separate weekend shootings with similar details. "Both shootings occurred in residential neighborhoods, involved victims on foot being shot near the street, with witnesses describing a dark colored sedan at the scene," Oldham County Police said in a press release.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WRBI Radio

Three arrested following hunting equipment theft investigation

— Indiana Conservation Officers have arrested three Jennings County residents in connection with the theft of hunting equipment that happened early this month near Paris Crossing. Investigators say conservation officers executed a search warrant on a residence where multiple stolen items were located, and 40-year-old Terry J. Kinworthy, 50-year-old John...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
wvih.com

Driver Dies In Meade County Accident

An accident between and passenger car and a tractor trailer truck claimed the life of one driver just before 7 a.m. Monday (01/30). According to Meade County Sheriff’s Department, the accident happened at the intersection of Hill Grove Road/Shumate Road and US 60. The driver of the passenger car...
MEADE COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Victim hospitalized following Oldham County shooting

PEWEE VALLEY, Ky. — One man is in the hospital following a shooting in Oldham County. According to Oldham County Dispatch the shooting happened Sunday evening just after 7 p.m. on Cross Brook Drive in Pewee Valley. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital in Louisville with gunshot wounds.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

1 killed in Meade County crash

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - A two vehicle crash in Meade County has claimed the life of one person and left another person injured. The crash between a passenger car and a tractor trailer happened at 6:51 a.m. on US 60 where it intersects with Hill Grove Road and Shumate Road.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Man, woman shot at while in their car on Manslick Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and woman are recovering from injuries they sustained in a shooting in Louisville's Hazelwood neighborhood on Thursday night. The two victims were in a car in a business' parking lot in the 4400 block of Manslick Road when someone began shooting at them from outside the car, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Madison Police Arrest Four On Narcotic Charges

January 25, 2023, Madison Police arrested four on narcotic related charges. Madison Police responded to a report of narcotic activity, at a residence in the 180 block of Taft Drive. Arrested: Jason R. Boswell, 29, Madison, Indiana, for maintaining a common nuisance L-6 felony, possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony, and...
MADISON, IN
953wiki.com

Domestic Distrubance Lands Madison Man In Jail

All charges are alleged and presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty. January 25, 2023 - Madison Police responded to the River Pointe Shopping Center regarding a domestic disturbance in the parking lot. While en-route, the disturbance escalated as the male subject reportedly brandished a rifle and pointed it at the female.
MADISON, IN
Local News Digital

Juvenile arrested for Jennings County school threat

NORTH VERNON, Ind. – The North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) arrested a suspect late Friday afternoon regarding intimidating AirDrops sent during the high school incident last Thursday, at the Jennings County High School/Jennings County Middle School. NVPD worked closely with personnel from the schools and Jennings County Juvenile probation...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

3 people killed in southern Indiana house fire identified by coroner

The three victims in a deadly southern Indiana house fire have been identified. The Jennings County Coroner said the homeowner, 53-year-old Christopher Hermann; his girlfriend, 51-year-old Angela Lyons; and her son, 25-year-old Jimmy Lyons, died as a result of smoke inhalation. Firefighters responded to the home on North County Road...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

Irish Hill theatre staff mourns co-worker who was killed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man shot and killed in Irish Hill on Thursday worked at Commonwealth Theatre Center. On Saturday, Commonwealth Theatre Center posted a statement on its website naming him as Kenny Maier. The statement read:. "Kenny Maier, a beloved member of our administrative staff lost his life...
LOUISVILLE, KY

