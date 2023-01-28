Read full article on original website
KRON4
Best dewy foundations for every skin type
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Dewy foundation doesn’t just even out your skin tone and cover up blemishes. It also gives you a healthy glow that helps your skin look even more flawless. Most dewy foundations are moisturizing, so they work extremely well If...
KRON4
Best tea tree oil shampoo
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Tea tree oil, known for its range of health and beauty benefits, is particularly loved for its cleansing, antiseptic and moisturizing qualities. These make it a popular choice for specialty shampoos designed to cleanse, clarify and hydrate your scalp and hair.
ABC 4
What is the best anti-chafe balm?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you have sensitive skin, dealing with skin irritation is just another annoying fact of life. Even if you stick to hypoallergenic skin-care products, you can wind up with rashes and other irritations due to something as simple as friction. An anti-chafe balm helps reduce the problem by lubricating the skin. It also forms a protective barrier over the skin that draws sweat and other moisture away to keep you cool and comfortable. With its long-lasting effectiveness and nongreasy formula, the Body Glide Skin Glide Anti-Friction Cream is a top choice.
ktalnews.com
Best curling iron for fine hair
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Fine hair is challenging to style. Even something as simple as curling your hair can be tricky, unless you find the right curling iron for fine hair. Fine hair is especially vulnerable to heat damage, so the best curling irons...
This Body Oil Is Basically a Lymphatic Drainage Massage in a Bottle, and Will Help Firm Up Your Skin at Home
Lymphatic drainage massages are among a small faction of buzzy wellness treatments that really do live up to the hype. You see, when your lymphatic system gets clogged up with cellular waste, it can cause a whole host of concerns, including puffiness, dull skin, and breakouts (as well as other issues with digestion and circulation). As long as you're drinking water and getting enough movement, your lymph nodes will function just fine on their own and will eventually find a way to unblock themselves—but lymphatic drainage massages help speed up the process.
The Drugstore Cream a Dermatologist Always Recommends to Patients With Dry, Cracked Elbows
Now is the time of year when our always-dry areas get even drier, and our elbows are one of the biggest perpetrators. Whenever Sharleen St. Surin-Lord, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Washington, DC, has a patient managing dry, cracked elbows, she always tells them to slather on the Eczema Therapy Itch Relief Balm from Aveeno.
Box Bobs Are Solidifying 2023 As The Year Of Short Hair
Defined by its short and often blunt shape, falling just above the shoulders, bobs are considered a universally flattering cut that can be worn on anybody. Over the years, the bob has become something of an umbrella term for a range of other styles that fall under it, including the long bob, the layered bob, the A-line bob, and the asymmetrical bob. But one bob cut that is perhaps less commonly known is the box bob. With close similarities to the French bob, the box bob is also cut along the jawline, sometimes grazing higher on the face around the cheekbones. However, the box bob is typically more angular and less layered than its French counterpart, making it great for those with fine hair because the hair appears thicker than it is, per Woman and Home.
Shoppers Say This Shampoo & Conditioner Set Keeps Their Hair ‘Frizz-Free’ & ‘Silky Soft’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. As an air-dry queen, I look for shampoos and conditioners that will do the work for me in the shower, so I don’t have to put in any effort once I’m done. That means you better believe I’m reading all of the ingredients on the back of bottles because I’m looking for a few specific things to accomplish my hair goals. First of all, there can’t be any sulfates, silicones or parabens since they can dry out hair and weaken...
KRON4
Best CrossFit gloves
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. CrossFit workouts have grown tremendously in popularity because of how effectively their high-intensity interval training workouts can transform your body. These workouts are demanding, which is why you need the right gear when you hit the gym. CrossFit gloves give...
ktalnews.com
Best hair conditioner
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Your shampoo can help remove pollutants, flakes and oil from your hair, but you need conditioner to help make your hair look its best. Hair conditioner moisturizes and nourishes locks to leave them smooth, shiny and soft. There are so...
KRON4
Best biotin supplement
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Biotin is a B-complex vitamin that helps convert food into energy, but that’s not why you’re hearing so much about it or why it’s so popular. Biotin is known for helping improve the growth and overall health of hair, skin and nails.
The best heat protection sprays for healthy, strong hair
Get the lowdown on the best heat protection sprays that *actually* work with our tried and tested guide
sippycupmom.com
Which Treatment is Best for Frizzy Hair?
A fuzzy or uneven texture results from frizzy hair because it gets up or curls in a different direction than the surrounding hair. Humidity, chemical treatments, and heat styling tools are the three most common causes of frizzy hair. It’s like every girl’s worst nightmare, something we should all try to avoid.
fashionweekdaily.com
Monay Presents the First Vegan Nano-Protein / Collagen BTX for Hair Cryotherapy
Hair cryotherapy has become more popular recently as people use this cool, cold, and frozen technique to repair damaged hair. Cryotherapy has been proven effective in preventing unwanted hair loss for those undergoing chemo and promotes hair growth for people suffering from alopecia. Hair cryotherapy has also been linked to stronger, longer, and fuller hair as it provides deep hydration and reconstruction, rejuvenating the hair cuticle. But the success of this process is partly dependent on the tools and products used. With the wrong brush, hair straightener, or products, you may damage your hair more instead of repairing it. This is what has inspired Nery Monay to start her product line and salon.
WTRF
Best cruelty-free makeup brands
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you love animals and want to keep animal testing out of your makeup bag, you’re in luck. It’s easier than ever to shop for cruelty-free products, as more and more brands have committed to banning animal testing from their production process and even to using vegan ingredients.
Prepare to be obsessed with these bamboo bed sheets
These bamboo bed sheets from Amazon, Ettitude, and other brands are the softest in the bedding game, with benefits that go beyond being eco-friendly
fox56news.com
Best hair growth serum
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Multiple environmental factors can affect the growth of your hair. Stress plays a large role in hair loss, but sometimes it is as simple as the products we use. Hair growth serums work to target impurities that are preventing your hair from growing properly. A good hair serum will rescue the look of brittle and breaking hair. To find the best hair growth serum, consider which formula is best for your hair type, the brand and the ingredients used to make the product.
Elle
Should You Be Using Tea Tree Oil for Hair
Essential oils have certainly been making their mark on the haircare industry lately. Options like castor oil and rosemary oil are being touted all over social media as hacks for growing fuller, thicker locks. Tea tree oil is another popular type used to target scalp and hair health—and is one to consider adding to your routine if it’s not already hiding in some of your go-to shampoos and scalp treatments.
MedicalXpress
Effects of polishes, acrylics and powders on fingernails
People are increasingly opting for regular manicures—with vibrant layers of polish, gel, acrylic or powder. Australians spend more than $22 billion a year on beauty treatments. And it's not slowing down—the beauty and personal care market is expected to grow at around 2–5% in the next year.
Waitress Uses $2,000 in Tips to Build a Multi-Million Dollar Hair Company in 3 Years
Blaq Hair Luxury founder and CEO Cherice Williams has built a multi-million dollar company by providing hair products made from innovative formulas that help stimulate healthy growth and restoration from damage. Williams was working as a housekeeper and a waitress when she moved to the United States from Jamaica in...
