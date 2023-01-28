Read full article on original website
Related
KRON4
Best tea tree oil shampoo
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Tea tree oil, known for its range of health and beauty benefits, is particularly loved for its cleansing, antiseptic and moisturizing qualities. These make it a popular choice for specialty shampoos designed to cleanse, clarify and hydrate your scalp and hair.
ABC 4
What is the best anti-chafe balm?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you have sensitive skin, dealing with skin irritation is just another annoying fact of life. Even if you stick to hypoallergenic skin-care products, you can wind up with rashes and other irritations due to something as simple as friction. An anti-chafe balm helps reduce the problem by lubricating the skin. It also forms a protective barrier over the skin that draws sweat and other moisture away to keep you cool and comfortable. With its long-lasting effectiveness and nongreasy formula, the Body Glide Skin Glide Anti-Friction Cream is a top choice.
ktalnews.com
Best curling iron for fine hair
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Fine hair is challenging to style. Even something as simple as curling your hair can be tricky, unless you find the right curling iron for fine hair. Fine hair is especially vulnerable to heat damage, so the best curling irons...
ktalnews.com
Best hair conditioner
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Your shampoo can help remove pollutants, flakes and oil from your hair, but you need conditioner to help make your hair look its best. Hair conditioner moisturizes and nourishes locks to leave them smooth, shiny and soft. There are so...
This Body Oil Is Basically a Lymphatic Drainage Massage in a Bottle, and Will Help Firm Up Your Skin at Home
Lymphatic drainage massages are among a small faction of buzzy wellness treatments that really do live up to the hype. You see, when your lymphatic system gets clogged up with cellular waste, it can cause a whole host of concerns, including puffiness, dull skin, and breakouts (as well as other issues with digestion and circulation). As long as you're drinking water and getting enough movement, your lymph nodes will function just fine on their own and will eventually find a way to unblock themselves—but lymphatic drainage massages help speed up the process.
The Drugstore Cream a Dermatologist Always Recommends to Patients With Dry, Cracked Elbows
Now is the time of year when our always-dry areas get even drier, and our elbows are one of the biggest perpetrators. Whenever Sharleen St. Surin-Lord, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Washington, DC, has a patient managing dry, cracked elbows, she always tells them to slather on the Eczema Therapy Itch Relief Balm from Aveeno.
Box Bobs Are Solidifying 2023 As The Year Of Short Hair
Defined by its short and often blunt shape, falling just above the shoulders, bobs are considered a universally flattering cut that can be worn on anybody. Over the years, the bob has become something of an umbrella term for a range of other styles that fall under it, including the long bob, the layered bob, the A-line bob, and the asymmetrical bob. But one bob cut that is perhaps less commonly known is the box bob. With close similarities to the French bob, the box bob is also cut along the jawline, sometimes grazing higher on the face around the cheekbones. However, the box bob is typically more angular and less layered than its French counterpart, making it great for those with fine hair because the hair appears thicker than it is, per Woman and Home.
Shoppers Say This Shampoo & Conditioner Set Keeps Their Hair ‘Frizz-Free’ & ‘Silky Soft’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. As an air-dry queen, I look for shampoos and conditioners that will do the work for me in the shower, so I don’t have to put in any effort once I’m done. That means you better believe I’m reading all of the ingredients on the back of bottles because I’m looking for a few specific things to accomplish my hair goals. First of all, there can’t be any sulfates, silicones or parabens since they can dry out hair and weaken...
The Daily South
Why You Should Be Shopping At Restaurant Supply Stores
They’re usually located somewhere in the industrial district of your city, hidden between warehouses and bathroom fixture showrooms. Maybe you’ve seen their signs and wondered what a restaurant supply store might contain—or thought, can I, a civilian, go inside? Perhaps the commercial deep fryers and three-compartment sinks advertised in the window put you off, as surely there’s nothing for the home cook in there.
Agriculture Online
4 Cozy casseroles for cold days
Nothing warms you up on a cold day like a hot casserole fresh from the oven! All of these recipes have been tested by our sister publication's Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen, so you know they're good!. Cheeseburger and fries casserole. How could the classic comfort combo of a...
Woman Comes up With Genius Kitchen Storage Hack Using Magnetic Shelves
Her cabinets just got a little relief.
Argan Oil for Hair: Hair Experts on the Benefits and Uses
Your softest hair yet is well within reach.
Diner-Style Meatloaf Recipe
When it comes to All-American dishes, nothing beats a Classic Meatloaf recipe. And I’m sure you’ll agree after one bite that this is the best meatloaf recipe you’ve ever tried! Growing up in New Jersey, I learned the joy of diners, and meatloaf was always a sure bet when I ate at my favorite diner.
The best heat protection sprays for healthy, strong hair
Get the lowdown on the best heat protection sprays that *actually* work with our tried and tested guide
Tennessee Couple Builds Pantry Out of “Awkward” Space and It’s Absolutely Perfection
Everyone will want to try this now!
Woman Ignores Haters and Paints Floor Tile for Gorgeous Kitchen Makeover
Paint goes anywhere you want.
ktalnews.com
Best Buxom product
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Known for its plumping formulas, Buxom Cosmetics offers face, eye and, most notably, lip products. Founded in 2007, this U.S.-based company has branded itself as a provocative makeup retailer with a mission to help consumers embrace their sensuality. Most Buxom...
Comments / 0