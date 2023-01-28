Read full article on original website
Breeding man arrested on theft, fleeing charges
A Breeding man was arrested Friday night on theft and fleeing charges, according to jail records. Michael Diamond, age 69, was taken into custody by the Russell County Deputy Sheriff Jared Pierce and charged with theft by unlawful taking greater than $500 but less than $1,000 and with fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, second degree.
Eastview Man Arrested For Killing Puppies
Kentucky State Police said they arrested 27 year-old Tristan Hollin, of Eastview, on Friday afternoon after receiving a report that 12 puppies were killed in Hardin County. Officials said they made contact with the property owner, the complainant and a family member. All three of them said Tristan Hollin had told them he killed the dogs and he claimed to have a gun.
KY juvenile center operating under controlled confinement following second violent attack
BOWLING GREEN, KY — The Warren Juvenile Detention Center is operating under controlled confinement following two recent violent attacks, Kentucky's Department of Juvenile Justice says. According to a Sunday release, three 16-year-old offenders — who were reportedly committed to the facility on charges of murder, robbery, and trafficking —...
Russell Springs man arrested on meth, other charges in Columbia
A Russell Springs man was arrested in Columbia on Sunday afternoon on meth and other charges following an incident in the Walmart parking lot, according to the Columbia Police Department. Law enforcement initially responded to a suspicious person call at Walmart on Burkesville St. Upon arrival, law enforcement called the...
A Glasgow man has been arrested on domestic violence charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department responded to East Wayne Street in reference to a domestic complaint on Sunday, January 29, 2023. According to police, a female victim said that she had been assaulted and had visible injuries by Jamie Vaughn. During a search of the residence,...
Man charged with drug trafficking following traffic stop
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – A man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Allen County. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop Sunday around 8:30 p.m. on Maysville Road. Police say a probable cause search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a plastic...
Second Attack On Staff At Warren Juvenile Detention Center
Three juveniles in custody at the Warren Juvenile Detention Center attacked a youth worker and then barricaded themselves inside an office by blocking the door with a filing cabinet around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The Department of Juvenile Justice immediately contacted the Kentucky State Police and the Warren County Regional Jail’s...
Police Search For Hart County Escapee
Kentucky State Police are currently searching for a Hart County inmate who walked away from an assigned work release at the Hart County Animal Shelter. Abdullah O. Qasem, described as a 29 year old white male, approximately 6′ 2″ tall and weighing approximately 250 pounds walked away from a work release at the Hart County Animal Shelter located at 2190 South Dixie Highway just before 8 a.m. Saturday. Qasem was last seen wearing blue jeans and a green animal shelter hooded sweatshirt.
Wayne County man killed in Pulaski crash
A Wayne County man was killed a two-vehicle crash this past Friday evening on Ky. 90 in neighboring Pulaski County. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Charles F. Lovell, 66, Monticello, was a passenger in a car being drive by Ralph Carrender of Wayne County. Lovell died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident, which happened at approximately 5:45 p.m. Friday.
Two Arrested For Robbery Of Gas Station
Two people were arrested following a robbery at a Marathon gas station in Warren County Tuesday, January 24. Smiths Grove Police responded to a 911 call and located one suspect, Ryan Mason, behind the business and detained him. Police say they later learned a second suspect was involved in the...
Suspect Wanted for Vandalism and Theft by Gallatin Police
From Gallatin Police Department 1-27-2023: GPD Case #: 23-00459 The Gallatin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating the pictured individual, Amber Wahid, for vandalism over 1000 and theft under 1000 at 109 Shoulders St. Gallatin, TN. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Gallatin Police Department, or email Officer Kemp […] The post Suspect Wanted for Vandalism and Theft by Gallatin Police appeared first on Sumner County Source.
Nancy woman, two from Adair Co. arrested in Columbia on meth charges
A Nancy woman was among those arrested on meth and other charges in neighboring Adair County this week. On Wednesday night, the Columbia Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Bridgeport Circle, off of the Veterans Memorial Bypass. During the search and investigation, officers say they found...
Grayson County Sheriff Announces Behind The Badge Fundraiser
The Grayson County Sheriff has teamed up with John O Liquors for a fundraiser benefiting the Behind The Badge program. The fundraiser has drawn some negative comments and when we spoke to Sheriff Chaffins, he addressed those concerns. “I knew that it might rub some people the wrong way by placing my face, the Sheriff, on the back of a bourbon bottle. The one thing that doesn’t change, is the fact that we will always aggressively pursue our DUIs, we will always aggressively pursue those that break the law, especially when it’s alcohol-related. that’s never going to change. We don’t, I don’t condone underage drinking, certainly not. We don’t condone drinking and driving. We don’t condone alcohol abuse. We do condone someone who is over the age of 21 who drinks responsibly,” stated Sheriff Norman Chaffins.
Kentucky 7th grader arrested on charge of terroristic threatening
A seventh grader in Elizabethtown has been charged with terroristic threatening following an incident on Tuesday.
Man arrested after being accused of leading Tennessee, Kentucky law enforcement on chase
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he was accused of leading law enforcement from two states on a drunken car chase. On Monday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted the Kentucky State Police and said they were chasing a possible drunk driver in a blue car heading toward Kentucky. Troopers later said the driver, identified as Nicholas Byrom, was tossing narcotics out of the window.
Nashville Fugitive Arrested In Bowling Green
One of “Nashville’s most wanted” fugitives, who has been on the run for over two years, has been arrested in Bowling Green, according to police. Demaso Hernandez, 26, was on Nashville’s top 10 most wanted list for his role in a deadly vehicle crash that left 2 people dead and injured 3 others including a child in August of 2020.
2 arrested for street racing in Nashville
A man from Lebanon and another man from Murfreesboro were arrested for street racing Saturday night in Nashville.
